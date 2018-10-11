ConAgra Brands Is A Buy At Current Price - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/10/18)

Includes: BABA, BDX, CAG, CAT, FEYE, LOXO
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Staying away from Chinese stocks.

Caterpillar has no edge to go higher till the trade war is done.

Becton Dickinson is a buy.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, October 10.

Bullish Calls

ConAgra Brands (NYSE:CAG): The company issued equity for its Pinnacle food acquisition. The stock went below the issue price and Cramer thinks it's a buy.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE): Their business is connected with North Korea, Russia and China and the cyber hacks from those three keep coming. It's a buy.

Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX): It's a buy during the selloff. Buy it in parts with 25% starting Thursday. It has made a head-and-shoulders pattern but Cramer thinks it's fine.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO): There are better biotechs to buy but this is a speculative buy.

Bearish Calls

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT): If the trade war issue with China keeps going, it will head lower. As of now, it's a good company but has no edge.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA): Cramer is saying no to Chinese stocks.

