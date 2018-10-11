ConAgra Brands Is A Buy At Current Price - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/10/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, October 10.
Bullish Calls
ConAgra Brands (NYSE:CAG): The company issued equity for its Pinnacle food acquisition. The stock went below the issue price and Cramer thinks it's a buy.
FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE): Their business is connected with North Korea, Russia and China and the cyber hacks from those three keep coming. It's a buy.
Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX): It's a buy during the selloff. Buy it in parts with 25% starting Thursday. It has made a head-and-shoulders pattern but Cramer thinks it's fine.
Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO): There are better biotechs to buy but this is a speculative buy.
Bearish Calls
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT): If the trade war issue with China keeps going, it will head lower. As of now, it's a good company but has no edge.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA): Cramer is saying no to Chinese stocks.
:::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::
Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!
Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up