ConAgra Brands Is A Buy At Current Price - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/10/18)

Caterpillar has no edge to go higher till the trade war is done.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, October 10.

Bullish Calls

ConAgra Brands (NYSE:CAG): The company issued equity for its Pinnacle food acquisition. The stock went below the issue price and Cramer thinks it's a buy.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE): Their business is connected with North Korea, Russia and China and the cyber hacks from those three keep coming. It's a buy.

Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX): It's a buy during the selloff. Buy it in parts with 25% starting Thursday. It has made a head-and-shoulders pattern but Cramer thinks it's fine.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO): There are better biotechs to buy but this is a speculative buy.

Bearish Calls

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT): If the trade war issue with China keeps going, it will head lower. As of now, it's a good company but has no edge.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA): Cramer is saying no to Chinese stocks.

