Bank Of America's Upcoming Catalyst

The environment for banks is constructive: Interest rates are rising, deregulation is en vogue, and a strong economy leads to significant demand for credit.

Bank of America (BAC) will benefit from that in the long run, and in the meantime, Bank of America will reward its owners handsomely via share repurchases and strong dividend growth.

Due to the fact that shares of Bank of America are not looking expensive right here, shares of this major bank could be an attractive investment at the current price.

After the last financial crisis, new regulatory measures were introduced, aimed at preventing another crisis. This has led to additional operating expenses for major banks, and they were also restricted in what business they could do. Over the last couple of quarters, banks have been deregulated to some extent, though, thanks to new legislation.

This allows for more business opportunities for at least some banks, and it means reporting relief for all banks. This will lower the compliance and legal expenses for most banks, including Bank of America.

This is not the only tailwind for the industry, though, banks also profit from rising interest rates:

Effective Federal Funds Rate data by YCharts

The Fed has been hiking the federal funds rate repeatedly over the last two years, which has resulted in interest rate increases for more or less all forms of credit. Mortgage rates, for example, are at multi-year-highs right now.

Higher interest rates usually lead to higher net interest margins for banks, as they increase the rate on loans at a faster pace compared to rate increases for deposits. The rising interest rates we have seen over the last couple of years have had an impact on the net interest margins that Bank of America was able to generate over the last couple of quarters:

Source: Bank of America presentation

We see that Bank of America has been able to increase its net interest margin (excluding Global Markets) consistently over the last couple of quarters. A higher net interest margin means that the bank can generate higher net interest income with the same amount of loans and deposits.

Since loans and deposits have been on an upwards trajectory for Bank of America, it seems likely that net interest income will grow even faster than the increase in the bank's net interest margin would suggest.

Case-Shiller Home Price Index: National data by YCharts

Debt levels have been growing relatively consistently over the last couple of years, both when it comes to consumer debt as well as when it comes to mortgage debt. The increase in mortgage debt levels has been driven by rising home prices across the United States.

US Per Capita Disposable Personal Income data by YCharts

The rise in both mortgage debt, as well as consumer debt levels, is not due to a new bubble forming, though. Both GDP per capita, as well as disposable income, have risen substantially over the last couple of years. The higher average income for Americans supports higher debt levels.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

As income/wages continue to grow at a solid pace, there is room for further increases in country-wide debt levels. This should result in ongoing loan growth for Bank of America.

Cost savings and share repurchases lead to higher earnings per share growth

Due to the reasons mentioned above (rising interest rates, less regulation, loan growth), Bank of America should be able to grow its revenues over the coming years. This would, all else equal, lead to at least some earnings growth. Bank of America will, however, generate even better net income and EPS growth rates going forward, due to two factors: cost-cutting efforts and share repurchases.

Cost-cutting allows for declining expenses, something we have seen repeatedly during the last couple of years:

Source: Bank of America presentation

Bank of America has lowered its operating expenses during 13 out of the last 14 quarters, and even in the one quarter where expenses rose, its revenues rose substantially faster than its expenses.

Source: Bank of America's 10-Q filing

During the first half of 2018, Bank of America grew its revenues by just 1.5%. Thanks to a $900 million decline in operating expenses, primarily due to lower personnel costs and lower other operating expenses, Bank of America was able to grow its pre-tax income by 10% nevertheless.

A lower tax rate has further boosted Bank of America's net earnings. Lower taxes will remain a tailwind for the remainder of 2018, but starting in 2019, tax rates will likely not move much, therefore, net income will grow more in line with pre-tax earnings.

Bank of America is paying a rising dividend to its owners, but the majority of its shareholder returns consist of share repurchases. These lower Bank of America's share count consistently, which means that each remaining share's portion of the company's earnings continues to grow. Over a longer period of time, this has a substantial effect on Bank of America's earnings per share growth rate:

BAC Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Over the last 3 years, Bank of America has turned a 35% net income increase into a 45% earnings per share increase thanks to its share repurchases. Due to a strong level of capitalization at Bank of America, the Fed allowed Bank of America to announce a massive share repurchase program in summer 2018. Bank of America's 2018 capital plan - the biggest the bank has ever announced - includes a $20 billion share repurchase program.

Based on the fact that Bank of America's current market capitalization stands at $301 billion, the bank could repurchase 6.6% of its shares through mid-2019. This would mean a substantial increase in Bank of America's rate of share repurchases, which bodes well for future earnings per share growth.

Upcoming quarterly results

Bank of America will report its Q3 results on October 15. Analysts are forecasting a strong earnings per share growth rate of 29% versus the previous year's third quarter:

Source: yahoo.com

Revenues are forecasted to grow just 2.7%, the majority of Bank of America's earnings growth will thus come from other factors, such as lower operating expenses (cost-cutting), lower taxes, and a lower share count that boosts EPS growth.

Analysts have underestimated Bank of America's profitability during each quarter since 2016:

Source: Seeking Alpha

It seems likely that analysts have underestimated Bank of America once again, especially since the bank has already earned $0.63 per share during the June quarter. The share count will have declined further over the last three months. Since net interest margins and loans have likely grown, I believe that investors should expect earnings per share of $0.64 or more for the upcoming report.

Low valuation, solid earnings growth, and a rising dividend

Bank of America will generate very attractive earnings growth during 2018, but even beyond 2018 earnings per share will continue to grow at a solid pace.

BAC EPS LT Growth Estimates data by YCharts

Analysts are forecasting a long-term EPS growth rate of 9%, which seems realistic, based on some revenue growth, some operating leverage, and the impact of share repurchases.

Shares trade at 10.4 times next year's earnings right now, whereas the median earnings multiple over the last couple of years is 14.5. Shares will likely not rise to a multiple that is in the mid-teens, but even an expansion of Bank of America's multiple towards 12 would result in considerable share price gain potential (~15%).

When we add in the dividend, which yields 2.0% right here, and which has been grown at a strong pace over the last couple of years, investors have a good chance to see substantial total returns over the coming year as well as in the long run.

Final thoughts

The banking industry benefits from several tailwinds, such as a strong economy and rising consumer spending, rising interest rates, and less regulation. Due to cost-cutting efforts and a strong pace of share repurchases Bank of America will be able to grow its earnings per share at an attractive pace going forward.

Investors can expect compelling total returns over the coming years, I believe, primarily due to share price gains. Bank of America's dividend could become a major factor in the future as well, though, as long as the bank keeps increasing its payout at a fast pace.

