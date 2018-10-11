Weekly Review: Master Limited Partnership CEFs - Premiums In The Sector Are 'Dead And Gone'

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage and directional opportunities for active traders such as us.

Master Limited Partnerships, or MLPs, have had a couple of rough years, and we have been exposing ourselves to them through the related CEFs every now and then, as avid followers would have noticed from our articles. This group has now become part of our Weekly Reviews, so we can keep an eye on them in a more consistent manner and share our thoughts with you.

The News

Source: Author's Software

Over the past week, the Cushing Asset Management L.P. declared monthly distributions of its closed-end funds:

The Cushing ® MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (formerly known as The Cushing ® MLP Total Return Fund) (SRV) declared a distribution for October 2018 of $0.0903 per common share. The Fund's distribution will be payable on October 31, 2018, to shareholders of record on October 19, 2018.

MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (formerly known as The Cushing MLP Total Return Fund) (SRV) declared a distribution for October 2018 of $0.0903 per common share. The Fund's distribution will be payable on October 31, 2018, to shareholders of record on October 19, 2018. The Cushing® Energy Income Fund (formerly known as the Cushing® Royalty & Income Fund) (SRF) declared a distribution for October 2018 of $0.04 per common share. The Fund's distribution will be payable on October 31, 2018, to shareholders of record on October 19, 2018.

The Benchmark

The week was calm without any volatility and unusual volume for the leading benchmark of the MLP sector - the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP). After the index bounced back from $10.49 per share and it had several positive days, it has now entered in a sideways trend. Overall the ETF finished the week in positive territory. On a weekly basis, AMLP added $0.10 per share.



Source: Tradingview.com - AMLP Daily Chart (6 months)

Beneath we see a chart of the US Oil Fund (USO). Another positive trading session for the oil fund. Starting with a strong Monday, the ETF continued its uptrend to a new high of $16.24 per share. The last two days of the week USO finished negative. However, the index finished at a higher price than it opened. On a weekly basis, USO added $0.49 per share.

Source: Tradingview.com - USO Daily Chart (6 months)

1. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

Today in our table, we cannot find a closed-end fund with a positive Z-score. Even the Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NDP) has a negative Z-score of -0.90; last week its score was 0.40. We should also remind that for quite a time NDP was the only fund with a positive Z-score and a high premium. Another CEF which was close to positive results was the ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (EMO). The fund is statistically undervalued this week as well. Its negative Z-score of -1.60 pushed the CEF to the bottom of the chart. Over the past week, EMO's score has dropped with -1.60.

The average score in the sector is -1.78. The result from our previous review was -1.01.

2. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

The most undervalued fund in the group today is the Kayne Anderson MLP Fund (KYN) with a negative Z-score of -2.50. Currently, the fund is also at a record discount of -8.74%:

Source: CEFConnect.com

As we already saw, the fund is currently with quite a low Z-score and at a record discount. However, KYN's value has remained stable as it has dropped only with $0.06 over the past month. Below we can track how much the net asset value of the fund has changed in a time frame of one month:

Source: CEFConnect.com

On the exchange, the CEF looks like this:

Source: Tradingview.com KYN Daily chart (6 months)

3. 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

In the table above, you can see the funds from the sector sorted by their "highest" return on net asset value for the past five years. The only closed-end fund, which has a positive return over this time frame is the First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (FEN). Despite the positive return on NAV, as the rest of the funds in the group, FEN does not make an exception and it is quite undervalued as well. Its current discount is -4.17%. The fund is heading to its 52-week low:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Currently, the average return for the past five years is -4.70% for the sector. Usually, I try to combine the return with the discount and the Z-score in order to find a fundamental and statistical reason to review the candidate.

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

Unfortunately, today in the sector there is not a single CEF which is currently trading at a premium. The average discount in the sector is -8.46%.

5. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above are the most undervalued closed-end funds among the sector. We can see quite widened discounts of over 12%. There are no new shifts in the leading positions since last week. The Cushing Energy Income Fund is at these low levels on a regular basis, so I do not think that this quite a low discount should make us an impression. The fund is statistically undervalued as well with a negative Z-score of -1.90.

6. Highest Effective Leverage

Source: CEFConnect.com

From a leverage perspective, we have six closed-end funds whose effective leverage is equal to zero. The average effective leverage of the sector is 28.50%. Do not underestimate the effect of the leverage, and be sure it is included in your analysis.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage

Source: CEFConnect.com

Of course, leverage is a double-edged sword because it might look great when the company is achieving great results and distributing big returns, but when it starts to sink, things start to get a little bit gloomy, I would say. What I mean is that the higher debt brings a bigger risk.

8. Highest Distribution Rate

Source: CEFConnect.com

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, we have included here the distribution rate based on the net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important.

9. Lowest Distribution Rate

Source: CEFConnect.com

For me, the distribution rate of a fund is not the most important metric to look at. I think that everybody has a clear vision of what is more important to seek before we enter a trade. Of course, the return on net asset value is what we should look at when we decide to invest.

Conclusion

The main reason for these weekly reviews is to track how the sector and its instruments are performing and eventually to find an opportunity where we can make some fresh money. Unfortunately, here in the MLP sector, we observe quite a rapid slip between the different funds. However, there are positive signs for the sector if the leading benchmarks of the sector continue with their positive performance.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 10/07/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta At 'Trade With Beta' we also pay close attention to Closed-end Funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kinds of trades; therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying this kind of trades.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.