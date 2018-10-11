Consider Buying Chevron As Oil Prices Climb

The increase in oil prices will benefit virtually all oil producers, but Chevron (NYSE:CVX) appears better positioned than most. The oil major’s production mix consists of the largest percentage of liquids than its closest peers. It is also one of the world’s largest producers of liquefied natural gas, or LNG, which is typically sold through long-term contracts that are indexed to oil prices. Additionally, Chevron will increase its LNG and shale oil production, which will allow it to further capitalize on oil price strength.

The prices of the US benchmark WTI crude and the international benchmark Brent crude have climbed by 10% each in the past four weeks to $74.34 and $84.16 a barrel respectively at the time of this writing. The surge has been fueled in large part by supply-side concerns related to the US sanctions on Iran which will come into effect from next month and can trigger a 1.4 million barrels per day drop in Iranian oil exports.

The improvement in oil prices will greatly benefit oil producers, particularly companies like Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), which have no hedges in place and are growing oil production (I’ve recently covered CLR and COP - here and here). Among oil majors, I believe Chevron is in a better position than most of its peers to benefit from the spike in oil prices.

Chevron has greatest exposure to oil prices, since its production mix is heavily tilted towards liquids. In the first six months of this year, the company produced 2.84 million boepd, including liquids production of 1.74 million bpd. As a result, the company’s production mix was 61.2% liquids and 38.8% natural gas. By comparison, Chevron’s US-based rival Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) pumped 3.77 million boepd in the first half of this year, which was 58.8% liquids and the rest was natural gas. The two European oil majors Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and BP plc (NYSE:BP) pumped 3.64 million and 2.54 million boepd (ex. Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF)) in the corresponding period, with liquids accounting for 48.3% and 50% of their production mix respectively.

Additionally, Chevron is a major player in the global LNG space, where contracts are typically benchmarked against oil prices. The company operates two major LNG projects - Gorgon and Wheatstone - in Australia, which have recently come on-line and made Chevron the largest producer of LNG in Australia with a total installed liquefaction capacity of 24.5 million tons per year. Chevron also owns the Angola LNG plant, which can produce up to 5.2 million tons of LNG per year. It is also developing a new LNG project in Canada, called the Kitimat LNG project, by partnering with Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEY) to tap into the strong demand of the fuel from Asia. Chevron has secured a 20-year license from Canada’s National Energy Board for exporting 10 million tons of LNG per year.

On top of this, unlike Exxon Mobil, which has been struggling with weak levels of production, Chevron has been growing its output and expects to continue going this way in the future. The start-up of major capital projects and an increase in output from the Permian Basin in Texas will continue to push Chevron’s production higher. The increase in production, combined with the surge in oil prices, should fuel solid earnings growth.

In the first six months of this year, Chevron pumped 2.84 million boepd, up from 2.73 million boepd in the corresponding period last year, depicting a gain of 4.1%. If it weren’t for the asset sales, the company’s production would have been slightly higher at 2.85 million boepd, which shows a 4.4% increase from last year. By comparison, Exxon Mobil’s production dropped by 6.6% in the same period to 3.77 million boepd.

More importantly, Chevron is eyeing additional production growth. The increase in output that we’ve seen so far this year has been led by the start-up of major projects, particularly the second train (or liquefaction facility) at the Wheatstone LNG project which came on-line around four months ago. Although that officially marked the completion of the two LNG projects in Western Australia, representing a total investment of $88 billion, it halted operations at the Gorgon Train-2 in May in order to modify the facility to improve its performance and reliability. The company completed work on Gorgon Train-2 in June, and all five trains at the two LNG projects are now working smoothly. As output gradually ramps up, Chevron has said that its LNG production in oil equivalent terms will climb from an average of 282,000 boepd in the second quarter of this year to 400,000 boepd in the near future.

In addition to Gorgon and Wheatstone, the Permian Basin has been a major growth driver for Chevron. The company mainly operates in the Midland and Delaware parts of the Permian Basin. In the first quarter, Chevron reported 65% year-over-year increase in production from its shale oil and gas properties to around 250,000 boepd. It followed that performance by further increasing output to an average of 270,000 boepd for the second quarter, an increase of around 50% from the same quarter last year. The growth has come after the company increased drilling activity and improved well performance. Chevron was running 12 rigs in Permian Basin in the first quarter of last year, and it said that it will deploy eight additional rigs by the end of 2018. The company appears well on track to achieve this target. Back in late July, during the second-quarter conference call, Chevron said that it was running 19 rigs in the Permian Basin. By adding new rigs and improving well productivity, it expects to increase its unconventional oil and gas volumes at an average annual rate of 30-40% through 2020. By posting 50% or higher production growth numbers in the first two quarters of this year, Chevron already appears well set to surpass its annual target.

Overall, Chevron is targeting 4-7% increase in production on an adjusted basis (after excluding the impact of asset sales). But even on an adjusted basis, it can still post an increase in output as Gorgon and Wheatstone ramp up and its shale oil and gas production continues to grow. Add oil climbing to $80-100 a barrel to this equation and Chevron appears well-positioned to meaningfully grow earnings. The level of growth may surpass its peers. Superior earnings growth could fuel the stock's outperformance.

Chevron has underperformed in the last six months, with shares climbing by 9%. In this period, shares of Exxon Mobil have gained by 14%. The broader energy sector, as measured by the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE), has also climbed by 14%. Chevron stock is currently priced 13.4 times next year’s consensus earnings estimate, as per data from Thomson Reuters, which makes it cheaper than Exxon Mobil, which is priced 15.2 times earnings estimates. I believe investors should consider buying Chevron stock on the underperformance.

