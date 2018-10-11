This Is A Technology Company Well-Positioned For Next Gen Networks

This is about a pure play network company as you can get, and as such, should handsomely benefit from mobile 5G growth.

Zayo Group (ZAYO) provides telecommunications and datacenter services in the US, Europe, and Canada.

They are a company I have covered in the past that I think has tons of potential should certain assumptions come true, and also believe are overlooked by most in the market looking for 'the Big Kahuna' type of network organizations. Nevertheless, I feel the upside potential and relative cleanness of their portfolio provides them a special sort of return potential you won't find in the larger telecom organizations. I'll discuss recent trends and provide my thoughts on what could happen in upcoming quarters.

Q4 2018 Results

The overall results for Zayo could be described as somewhat disappointing, though strong reasons for optimism remain. Here is the segment revenue and EBITDA breakdown, per the most recent earnings presentation.

As we can see, fiber solution, enterprise, and transport remain the biggest segments, accounting for 73% of revenues, sans the Allstream unit, which has been separated. Allstream represents a slowly declining revenue platform in Canada that has strong cash flow, per the company's recent earnings call.

It is easy to see why the company separated the reporting for Allstream so as not to influence the perception of the growth-oriented parts of the portfolio; however, investors need to pay attention to the Allstream segment's health until Zayo determines what they want to do with it. Per the earnings presentation, Zayo is "actively evaluating strategic options, no specific timetable for resolution" with the Allstream business. A sale could come which may help alleviate some of the current debt burden.

Additionally, the company has asked the IRS to opine on changing the company into a REIT status to leverage the returns on the fiber business which dominates the revenues. The process is expected to take from 6-12 months and I believe creates some uncertainty on how investors should value the company's assets and revenues. Due to the accumulation of almost $2 billion in Net Operating Loss (NOL) carry-forwards, which are expected to last through 2023 to 2024, changes in tax structure don't appear to be a short-term financial consideration for the REIT conversion.

The Debt

The balance sheet, as seen above, is friendly near term but has upcoming sizable speed bumps in 2023-2025, with a fairly large debt tranche due in 2027. Gross leverage is 4.5x and should concern investors for two reasons: a) this is high compared to bigger peers and may partially inhibit future strategic growth initiatives and b) $1.76 billion of the debt is based upon a steadily rising LIBOR rate as shown below.

LIBOR rates are now approaching Great Recession territory. LIBOR rates encompass two main risk factors, risk and credit. Credit refers to default risk and means the banks expect defaults to likely increase near term, while risk refers to the time value of money. Short-term rates are driven by central bank activity and credit is determined by market sentiment and environment.

Given the troubles in emerging markets and rising inflation in the US, it is not likely that LIBOR rates will reverse lower any time soon. Therefore, interest expense for Zayo is not likely to decrease, as a percentage of debt owed, until global market conditions ease. Persistent interest expense risk may also inhibit potential strategic investment projects by reducing the company's expected free cash flows.

Revenue Performance

Revenues are below the expected $8.5 million company guidance and management mentioned that the two culprits were lack of big deal closings for the quarter as well as uncharacteristic slumping of co-location sales. The company expects that co-location will pick up with increases of enterprise sales, which have been a traditional sweet spot. Those deals tend to average 5 years and are a staple of the portfolio. Big deal closings take 1-2 years and the company believes large sales in the pipeline will pay off in future quarters.

The churn of 1.2%, which reduces revenues by $6.2 million, implies a 3% growth rate after new net installs are taken into account. The company believes they can partially affect about 20% of that churn number but left guidance at 1.2% for next quarter. Co-location losses affected churn as well as some customer network grooming, resulting from network consolidation efforts, that occurred during the quarter.

Sales And Product Changes

The company has increased their sales force by 15% and changed leadership at the top. Increased training and the maturing of the sales force lead management to believe revenues will increase. As a result, they are expecting higher numbers from these measures in ensuing quarters, perhaps in the last three months of 2018. The sales organizations have aligned into deep verticals allowing sales consultants to offer end-to-end network and datacenter solutions for each of their customers.

In addition, the company filled a gap found between the sales force and regional fiber teams to help address macro changes in 5G demand and Webscale provider needs. As more content goes mobile and online, these changes should drive more consistent sales performance for customers across regions where various Zayo teams previously may have had some internal product delivery blind spots.

Growth Orientation

Company management is in growth mode as they continue to build their inventory of fiber and datacenter space which feeds into their strategic advantage. They do not have a lot of legacy technology to manage such as voice and MPLS, and the potential divestiture of Allstream (partial or whole) could make them even more future growth-oriented than they currently are.

As such, the company expects to be levered free cash flow negative by purchasing high quality, modern assets to grow their revenue base while allowing for just enough cash to pay expenses. Recent acquisitions have made Zayo a nationwide fiber and transport provider in the US, while the European and Canadian assets make them attractive to expanding Western companies.

The downside is the company has taken on sizable debt in those deals which somewhat limits their capacity to rapidly grow given current revenue levels. The upside is that 5G and Webscale services resulting from growth in online and mobile services could very well propel them to new revenue plateaus and continue to feed capacity for more fiber assets.

If 5G technology advancements affect the mobile communications marketplace as many analysts expect, Zayo revenues could explode upward in the fiber and transport segments, which power the company. In other words, Zayo is very well positioned structurally to capitalize on what many are calling the next great expansion for mobile networks.

Further, enterprise market growth will push co-location datacenter sales as long as the corporate profits of US and European companies remain strong. But while the company wants to get back to high single-digit datacenter sales growth, this is, in my opinion, a 'nice to have' side revenue that is not crucial to the company's health given their expanded fiber footprints. Colo accounts for slightly less than 10% of revenues.

Summary

If you are looking for a network company that doesn't have a lot of legacy product drag and is not highly leveraged in declining content businesses, Zayo may be a good choice for you. The company is well positioned to capitalize on US enterprise growth as well as a new generation of mobile wireless traffic.

The risks are that rising debt interest expense prevents the company from growing as rapidly to take advantage of certain network growth opportunities. However, management has a clear strategic plan with few unknowns. As long as the economy holds up, this company should be a strong contender for a well-rounded technology portfolio.

The stock has fallen about $6 since the last earnings report due to the weaker than expected numbers, and I feel this is very fortuitous for investors. My previous article on Zayo in April noted that $30 was a very good entry point for investors and that the stock was then trading too high on market expectations.

The stock could fall through support levels of $30 between now and the next earnings release sometime in November, but I doubt it will go much lower unless the company has another substantial miss. With some 5G rollouts by Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and AT&T (NYSE:T) late in 2018, it is possible the buzz of such announcements will lift the tides of all strong fiber providers including this one.

If you are going to purchase an interest in Zayo, now would be a really good time to do it.

