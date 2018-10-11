Natuzzi SPA:  A Closer Look At Second Quarter Results And Joint Venture Developments

Operations have been impacted by a strong euro, but the company’s turnaround plan is proceeding well.

I am looking closely at the capital contribution from KUKA‘s JV, which will be evident in the next quarter.

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) released its second quarter results a few weeks ago, and since then its stock has tumbled to an all-time low, in the range of $1.25 - $1.3.

Naturally, investors were not pleased with the 7% decline in net sales YoY and the consequent net loss of € 7.4M. Yet, the picture will not seem so terrible when we look closely at the numbers. On the contrary, it becomes intriguing considering all the anticipation transpired from the conference call about Kuka’s (SS:603816) joint venture (which will be accounted for starting from next quarter).

How was the first half of the year?

It could have been better, of course, but also much worse considering the negative trend of the euro-dollar cross exchange. As I previously mentioned, Natuzzi's performance tends to be negatively affected by a weak dollar, because the majority of its profits is accounted for in dollars and the majority of expenses in euros.

As we can see in the graph below, the euro’s exchange rate ranged between 1.05 and 1.10 against the dollar in 2016, when Natuzzi generated profits after a decade of red quarters.

However, in 2017 the euro reached a peak of 1.2 against the dollar and this year it was even higher, although the situation has been shifting in the last few months.

At the current level of sales and euro-dollar exchange, Natuzzi S.p.A. is clearly struggling to be profitable.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Yet the problem seems to be confined to the Softaly segment: the wholesale division that sells residual lines of cheaper products. Although this area currently accounts for more than 20% of total net sales, it’s hard to tell that it is strategic for the group and even less that it is a key element of Natuzzi’s turnaround strategy. On the contrary, the company is planning to push the retail segment (directly-operated stores or DOS) selling its higher priced products, therefore increasing the brand value and recognition.

IH 2017 IH 2018 Natuzzi division sales (of which DOS) 160.7 m (27.2 m) 162.3 m (30.8 m) Softaly 57.5 m 49.7 m Others 13.9 m 13.7 m

Source: Company report - Author’s elaboration: all data in euro

Note: under constant exchange rate, Natuzzi division’s sales and DOS sales would have increased substantially, respectively to €172m and €32m.

In order to accelerate this process, the group aims to establish valuable partnerships with reliable and richer companies like Kuka. A new one should follow in the UK as anticipated in the last annual report, hopefully soon.

Chinese Joint Venture Developments

I already discussed the Natuzzi-Kuka joint venture here and here. To sum it up, Kuka paid €65m in order to acquire just half of Natuzzi distributions’ rights in China. This reveals that Natuzzi’s brand is strong and could easily be worth around €500m (8 times more than Natuzzi’s actual market value!).

That is because the Chinese Natuzzi division business accounts for less than 13% of the company’s global operations.

Source: Company report - Author’s elaboration

The company will account for the transaction starting from next quarter, although the second quarter release shows clear signs that a definite improvement in the company’s capital has already occurred.

In fact, in Q2/2018, assets increased by about €35m under the heading “Other non-current assets”.

This figure was not transferred to the equity level, because at the end of the second quarter the JV’s agreement had not been finalized yet (the closure occurred at the end of July). Actually, the same increase occurred in the current liabilities under the heading “Accounts payable-others” (from €29.8m to €66m). In the next quarter, the liability will be written off and the company will sit on a much better position when it comes to capital.

Moreover, during the conference call, CFO V. Notarpietro revealed that the gross cash position was around €60m at the beginning of September and that, in the third quarter, the company collected a net amount of €40m after taxes.

Moreover, Natuzzi will account for its 49% stake in the Chinese section starting from the third quarter of 2018 with the equity method, adding another positive heading within their assets (my take is that it could already be worth between €10m and €20m). It is worth mentioning that, in the joint venture, Natuzzi S.p.A. will act as the sole supplier, allowing it to benefit from the growth of the Chinese business in two ways: dividends/equity increase from participation and revenues from supplies.

At the end of the day, we should see shareholder equity increase between around €50m and €60m in the next quarter. In other words, by the end of the third quarter, the equity position will probably grow by about 50%, to €150m.

If I am right, Natuzzi stock may already be traded at 60% below its net tangible assets value.

Conclusions

Surely, Natuzzi’s second quarter results were not stellar, but not as terrible as the market reaction implies: actually, they were quite encouraging.

The only problem is the Softaly business, which however will become more and more residual in the next few years, as the company executes its retail strategy.

Even within the Softaly division, the issue appears to be confined to the North American market, since the EMEA and the Asia-Pacific region Softaly sales increased by 5.6% and 5.9% respectively YoY in the first half of the year.

Another positive development is the decrease in SG&A that, in the first half of 2018, were €46.6 million, or 20.6% of net sales, as opposed to €50.1 million, or 21.6% of net sales, as reported the previous year. This improvement was achieved despite more investments made during the year to expand Natuzzi’s DOS network (6 new DOS opened).

However, the JV developments hold the key to a great value proposition that Mr. Market is not considering at the moment.

In fact, the Natuzzi-Kuka deal has already generated a considerable improvement in the company’s capital (as will be evident in the third quarter release) and represents an outstanding opportunity to boost Natuzzi’s turnaround plan.

Moreover, the agreement disclosed the terrific intrinsic value of Natuzzi’s brand, which could be used to form other joint ventures. One has already been planned for the end of this year in the UK.

If the euro-dollar exchange helps the company (trending down, as it already started to do in the last months), investors’ reward could be huge over the years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.