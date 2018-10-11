HYG And U.S. High-Yield Market Outlook: Week Ending October 05, 2018

By Vladimir Nikulin

During the last week, the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) lost 1.32% (132 bps) due to the unexpected upward shift of the UST curve. There was an overall risk-off that affected not only high-yield bonds but also other instruments. The iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) decreased by 1.7%, S&P 500 (SPX) lost almost 1% last week, while the MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) lost almost 5% last week.

Figure 1. HYG ETF price dynamics during the week ending October 05

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

The underlying HYG portfolio was down 43 bps, while negative premium and other discrepancies added almost 90 bps, causing its price to decrease by 123 bps. The main reason for the significant discount to the underlying portfolio is a liquidity issue. There was significant outflow from high-yield bond ETFs, including HYG. Investors pulled a record $1.2 billion from the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF on Friday.

Figure 2. Contribution of sectors to changes in HYG over the week

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

The U.S. Treasury curve sharply shifted upward last week due to strong U.S. economic data. UST 10Y reached 3.23%, gaining 17 bps during the last week. It is a seven-year high. The 2-year U.S. bond yield increased to 2.83, the highest since 2008. The ISM data and job statistics were strong. The U.S. services sector expanded in September at its fastest pace on record. The ISM non-manufacturing sector reached its highest level since 1997. The U.S. unemployment rate has fallen to its lowest level since 1969 which enhances investors' fears of higher interest rates. Moreover, Fed Chairman Powell said the Fed may raise rates above "neutral" rate as the "remarkably positive" U.S. economy continues to grow.

Investors are concerned that very strong economic data would push the Fed to raise interest rates more aggressively. Such "surprising policy" could negatively affect bond instruments, especially HYG, due to the higher interest rate risk. High-yield bonds have usually wide spreads to the UST curve while investment-grade bonds usually follow UST bonds due to low credit spreads and high exposure to interest rate risks. Wide spreads help HY bonds to offset the interest rate risk due to a potential spread compression. However, the U.S. high yield bonds have extremely low spread to the UST curve. Last week, the HY bond credit spread reached its lowest since 2007. The spread between HY bonds and Treasuries has been falling since July, when the issuance of speculative-grade debt reached its lowest in a year. The spread is currently 3.3% and fluctuates around the average spread in 2018. HYG has a duration of 3.7. It means that an unexpected interest rate increase by 1% should totally offset the effect from a potential credit spread narrowing. In our view, investors should be cautious about HYG because there are signs of unexpected aggressive monetary policy. Moreover, we recommend investors to wait for the U.S. earnings season that would indicate the "real" strength of the U.S. economy.

Figure 3. Change in U.S. Treasury active contracts curve for the last week

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Figure 4. ICE BofAML U.S. High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread

Source: ICE Benchmark Administration Limited

All the sectors were in a red zone last week. Financial and consumer sectors suffered the greatest loss among the sectors included in HYG. Energy sector was the top-performer and lost only 26 bps last week.

Consumer sector lost more than 0.5% last week. Consumer sector is highly exposed to economic activity and interest rates. The end-users are retail consumers, but not businesses. Therefore, higher interest rates could negatively affect demand for both cyclical and non-cyclical goods because people would have less excess income to spend due to higher interest expenses.

Energy sector performed relatively well compared to other sectors. The bond prices were partially supported by high oil prices that should help many U.S. energy companies to increase cash flow and start deleveraging.

Figure 5. HYG sector price changes

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Almost all the sectors included in HYG are exposed to higher interest rates. We expect that only Financial, Energy and Technology sectors to be not negatively affected by the aggressive Fed monetary policy. To sum up, the risk of a more aggressive monetary policy became investors' main concern at least in the short-term. We do not see significant potential growth of HYG in the short-term for several reasons. First, the Fed becomes more aggressive than expected which adds interest rate risk for HYG because its portfolio has no headroom for credit spread growth in case of higher interest rates. Second, investors search for good yields and start to invest in EM bonds to get a high-yield compensation. Third, there is a risk that U.S. corporates could report weak quarterly results compared to strong previous quarterly results due to less tax reforms and an environment of higher interest rates.

