Obsidian Energy May Have A Challenging Q4 2018

Takeaway capacity issues may improve with Enbridge's Line 3 replacement project, although other Canadian pipeline projects are far off.

The situation should improve in 2019, as differentials are expected to narrow somewhat, while Obsidian's hedges roll off.

Combined with Obsidian's negative value WTI-based hedges, it could only realise $20 USD per BOE after hedges in Q4 2018, worse than in Q1 2016 when WTI was $33 USD.

Obsidian Energy (OBE) may have a challenging Q4 2018 report due to a combination of low realised prices for its oil combined with large hedging losses. Canadian oil differentials have significantly increased since the beginning of September, with the increased differentials dwarfing the gains in WTI oil prices during that time. At the same time, Obsidian has WTI oil hedges, which are now deep underwater for Q4 2018.

This could result in Obsidian achieving a realised price per BOE (after hedges) of $20 USD in Q4 2018, which would be slightly worse than its realised price after hedges in Q1 2016, when WTI oil was around $33 USD per barrel.

Canadian Oil Differentials

The differential for Edmonton Light Sweet oil has greatly increased since the beginning of September. At that point, it was still trading within $10 USD of WTI oil, but is now trading at a nearly a $28 discount. This has more than negated the rise in WTI oil prices, resulting in Edmonton Light Sweet trading for around $45 USD per barrel now.

Source: TradingView

Similarly, the differential for Western Canadian Select (heavy) oil has also meaningfully increased. It was trading at around a $27 USD discount to WTI at the beginning of September, but is now trading at a nearly $44 discount, resulting in a price below $30 USD.

Source: TradingView

Based on current strip prices, Obsidian may only receive approximately $28 USD (approximately $36 CAD) per BOE for its production before hedges in Q4 2018, which is around 20% lower than its realised price before hedges in Q2 2018. This is despite WTI oil prices potentially being over 5% higher in Q4 2018 compared to Q2 2018.

Impact Of Hedges

The increase in WTI prices means that Obsidian's oil hedges have quite negative value in Q4 2018. It has 12,000 barrels per day in WTI hedges at around $51.40 USD per barrel (assuming a $1.30 CAD to $1.00 USD exchange rate). This results in Obsidian's hedges potentially having over $8 USD per BOE in negative impact with WTI oil in the low-to-mid $70s.

Source: Obsidian Energy

As a result, Obsidian is currently projected to realise around $20 USD per BOE for its production in Q4 2018 after hedges. This compares with approximately $29.67 USD per BOE after hedges in Q2 2018.

That could result in netbacks being pushed down to around $5.50 USD per BOE in Q4 2018 despite lower operating costs, resulting in potential cash burn of $30+ million USD during the quarter depending on where capital expenditures end up.

2019 Looks Better Despite Pipeline Uncertainty

A combination of a lack of takeaway capacity and refinery shutdowns have resulted in the massive Canadian oil differentials. The current 2019 strip still has substantial differentials (a $15 USD discount for Edmonton Light Sweet and a $30 USD discount for Western Canadian Select), but this is still much better than the Q4 2018 situation.

With those differentials, higher light oil production and its WTI hedges starting to fall off in 2019, Obsidian would be expected to realise around $35 USD per BOE before hedges and around $32 USD per BOE after hedges in 2019 based on current strip. This is on par with its realised price before hedges in Q2 2018 and around 10% better than its realised price after hedges in Q2 2018.

Enbridge's Line 3 replacement may provide some relief to the Canadian oil takeaway problem in the second half of 2019. Minnesota regulators approved Enbridge's Line 3 replacement proposal several months ago, although it will still have to deal with significant opposition. There is the potential for protests similar to the Dakota Access Pipeline protests, which may delay the project.

Line 3 is currently expected to be in-service for the second half of 2019. It will add 370,000 barrels per day of new export capacity (760,000 barrels per day total capacity) from Alberta, as the current Line 3 is operating at around half capacity due to safety concerns with the 50 year old pipeline.

Other than that, it may be a long time before other major pipelines are in-service. Keystone XL (with 830,000 barrels per day of capacity) is expected to begin construction next year, with a 2021 in-service date. The Trans Mountain Expansion (590,000 barrels per day of capacity) was halted by a Canadian court and if construction does resume, it may not be in-service until 2022 or later.

Conclusion

Obsidian Energy is currently expected to face a double hit in Q4 2018 from low Canadian oil prices and large hedging losses from its WTI based swaps. This could push its realised price per BOE (after hedges) down to even lower levels than Q1 2016, when WTI oil prices averaged $33 USD per barrel, but Obsidian at least had positive value hedges.

The situation in 2019 looks improved based on current strip prices, resulting in a realised price before hedges that is expected to be similar to Q2 2018, while the lower amount of hedges results in a smaller hedging loss. Thus, Obsidian may be able to grow production by a decent amount (potentially double-digit percent) with neutral cash flow in 2019.

Unless the takeaway situation gets more fully resolved though, Canadian oil may continue to have a wider than historical average differential to WTI.

