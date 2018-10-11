Monthly Pay Infrastructure CEF Yields 8.4%, Big Discount To NAV, And Special Dividends

UTF is a solid buy for those looking for a high level of income and exposure to the infrastructure sectors. The dividend is paid monthly.

UTF has been consistently increasing its dividend over the past 6 years. It also "special dividends" at year-end.

The types of infrastructure may change over time, but the need for infrastructure spending only keeps increasing.

High-yield sectors and stocks have pulled back sharply in the past few days as a result of panic selling. The reason? During the week, the 10-year treasury yield moved up from 3.05% to 3.2%. This is not much in absolute terms, but it seems that investors panicked because it all happened in a relatively short time. We have seen this market reaction time and time again in the past two years. Each time, there is a talk about interest rate hikes, dividend stocks pull back only to strongly rebound when the dust settles. This time around, it is not only solid sectors such as Property REITs that have pulled back, but some of their preferred stocks too. This is market madness - extreme fear of rising interest rates - at a time when interest rates remain close to historical low levels, and companies are still able to borrow at low rates that enable them to achieve highly attractive returns. In today's very low interest rate environment, high yielding stocks remain very attractive to income investors as there are very little alternatives to get such investment returns. Demand for dividend stocks will only increase in the future as the general population grows older and more people enter the retirement age.

We believe that the yields that we are seeing today will not last very long. As demand for high-yield products grows over the next few years, yields are bound to compress. Therefore, taking advantage of the high yields offered today is an opportunity.

Based on the recent market pullback, we have been recommending to buy the shares of Cohen and Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) which pulled back by 5% over the past 2 weeks.

UTF is a closed end fund ('CEF') which pays monthly dividends while giving exposure to the broad umbrella of infrastructure sectors. The CEF is managed by Cohen & Steers, one of the best managers in the closed-fund space.

UTF recently traded around $22.10 for a yield of 8.4%. The dividend is paid on a monthly basis, and a special dividend usually declared in December and paid in January. We believe the shares are attractively priced given several factors which include infrastructure tailwinds, a high discount to NAV, in addition to our views that interest rates cannot go up by much in the future.

Infrastructure Booming… Forever

Infrastructure spending is something that will always be present due to the important role that infrastructure plays in our lives. When you consider the various types of infrastructure out there, including communications, power plants, and water to name a few, it should become clear why we feel that infrastructure is basically the underlying structure of society itself:

Infrastructure spending must go up, not down, over time - considering that by 2040 the global population is estimated to grow by 25%. According to the research firm Global Infrastructure Outlook, there is a $3.7 trillion gap through 2040 in the United States between the current infrastructure spending and the infrastructure investment need:

(Global Infrastructure Outlook)

Globally, the infrastructure investment deficit is even worse with an estimated $15 trillion gap through 2040:

(Global Infrastructure Outlook)

It is worth to note that this sector is also a defensive sector, because the need for infrastructure is a basic need, and therefore, it tends to do better than other sectors during periods of economic downturn.

Infrastructure Evolves With The Times

It's not just highways and energy that will need infrastructure spending. Not only should infrastructure spending continue to increase moving forward, but the type of infrastructure spending needed has adapted with the changing times. What's the biggest development of the 2000s? In our opinion, it's the continued advancements being made in the internet. Unsurprisingly, this new framework also requires tremendous infrastructure spending. For example, with the growth of the internet, mobile-connected devices are projected to continue growing significantly for the next 5 years:

(American Tower Presentation)

Not only that, but the average data usage per device is expected to increase as well:

(American Tower Presentation)

The combination of these two factors is expected to lead to increasing data usage globally:

(American Tower Presentation)

The only way to meet this expected higher demand in data usage is through building out the proper infrastructure to receive and transmit the data through wireless communication networks known as towers. This is why large companies like American Tower (AMT) are able to reach $60 billion in market cap while being mainly focused on towers.

As we can see, while the way we live may change, there will always be an underlying infrastructure there to make everything possible. Both the physical and "virtual" infrastructure will require tremendous investments moving forward in order to support a more efficient society. All types of infrastructure spending means large capital investments and booming business for infrastructure stocks.

Interest Rates Won't Go Up Much More

Especially because utilities in general make up a significant sector of the infrastructure umbrella, some infrastructure stocks can under-perform when interest rates go up. This is because utility stocks are typically owned by income seekers, thus their dividends become less attractive in the event of rising interest rates. Second, because infrastructure stocks (not just utilities) are capital intensive by the very nature of their industry, rising interest rates may pressure infrastructure companies' abilities to refinance debt maturities and issue new debt at low interest rates.

With the Federal Reserve finally instituting consistent rate hikes, some may be wondering if interest rates will keep rising, which may in turn hurt infrastructure stocks. We recently did a thorough analysis of our views on interest rates and believe that fears about rapidly rising interest rates are overblown and that interest rates are unlikely to rise much more. In summary, this is due to the following reasons:

Global economic growth remains fragile, largely due to an aging population and lower birth rate.

United States interest rates, while low historically, are still comparably higher than many other countries especially those in Europe. The 10-year spread with German bonds was recently around 2.5%, suggesting that demand for U.S. yields may keep rates down.

Higher interest rates would increase the value of the dollar, which may disrupt emerging market development and impact U.S. economic growth.

Outstanding political tensions, including the ongoing trade wars, increase economic instability and severely restrict the Federal Reserve's freedom to raise rates.

Unlike investing in long-term bonds, most of which provide a fixed level of income over time, many utility stocks are able to grow their income, especially during period of economic growth. Hence, the risk of rising interest rates is mitigated by the fact that many of these stocks are able to increase both earnings and raise their dividends. Therefore these stocks do provide some inflation protection, as their income grows over time.

Given the above, we feel infrastructure stocks are especially undervalued as they are pricing in a lot of fears about interest rates. Now we will provide a more detailed view on UTF.

Getting To Know The Fund

UTF is a CEF managed by Cohen & Steers, one of the most respected investment managers in the world. UTF primarily invests in "utilities, pipelines, toll roads, airports, railroads, marine ports and telecommunications companies". UTF also owns some fixed income securities, with about 15% split between corporate bonds and preferred stocks:

As we discussed earlier, infrastructure spending is definitely not only something that is needed in the United States but is a strong global trend. This is why UTF has almost 50% exposure to international markets:

UTF employs leverage, with its leverage ratio to managed assets coming in at 29% in the latest quarter. 85% of their debt is fixed rate and overall they had an average weighted interest rate of 2.5%. UTF indicates that they utilize leverage in order to increase their income producing potential.

Fee Structure

UTF carries an expense ratio of 1.53% without leveraged expenses. With leveraged costs the expense ratio comes at 2.19%. This fee is reasonable compared to peers especially given their strong performance, as detailed below.

Performance History

UTF uses the benchmark made up of 80% FTSE Global Core Infrastructure 50/50 Index and 20% ICE BofAML Fixed-Rate Preferred Securities

Index. Against this benchmark, UTF has outperformed dramatically in all time frames. Against the more traditional S&P 500 index, UTF has also outperformed over the longer term.

All CEFs experience periods of under-performance. However infrastructure has more understandable tailwinds compared to the general market and thus has a strong chance of outperforming the index moving forward. While the CEF has under-performed recently, since its inception in 2004, it has out-performed the S&P 500 index with yearly returns of 9.6% compared to 9.0% for the S&P 500 index. It is our view that the recent weakness provides a great buying opportunity.

The Top Holdings

The top 10 holdings of UTF are seen below:

The top holding, Next Era Energy (NEE), is the largest regulated utility company in America which also provides exposure to green energy as it intends to invest significantly in renewable energy projects.

We can also see several tower plays, including Crown Castle International (CCI) and American Tower (AMT), both of which are benefiting from the huge increase in demand for data usage. Enbridge (ENB) is an interesting midstream play which has an ambitious growth runway ahead of it. ENB recently has taken steps to consolidate its MLPs Spectra Energy Partners (SEP), Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP), Enbridge Energy Management (EEQ), and Enbridge Income Fund Holdings (OTC:OTC:EBGUF), giving it the largest set of midstream infrastructure assets in North America. ENB trades at a 6% dividend yield.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) is another holding of UTF. This is a controversial Midstream stock which after its dramatic dividend cut during the oil crash in 2015-2016, has today a very low payout ratio (~50%) which enables it to self fund its growth projects and even raise its dividend in the future. KMI yields 4.5%.

Monthly Dividend History

UTF currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.155 per share, for a yield of 8.4%, excluding the special dividend which is usually declared in December and paid in January. We can see that UTF typically derives its distributions from long term capital gains and investment income:

(Chart by Authors, data from CEFConnect)

Note that UTF paid quarterly dividends prior to 2017, thus despite how it may look above, UTF did not cut their distribution. When viewed on an annual basis, we can see that UTF shows a nice history of moderate dividend growth:

(Chart by Authors, data from CEFConnect, only includes regular distributions)

Special Dividend

UTF also frequently pays special dividends, recently paying a $0.16 dividend in January this year and $0.432 dividend in 2017. These special dividends are not factored in the 8.4% yield. Therefore the 12-month trailing dividend is actually higher than 8.4%. Judging from their dividend history, we can conclude that this is a consistent monthly dividend payer with an attractive history of dividend growth.

Valuation And Price Target

Net asset value ('NAV') was recently $24.09. With shares trading around $22.10, this is 7.6% discount to NAV. This represents a 1-year Z-score of -0.3 which suggests that the NAV discount is 0.3 standard deviations greater than the average for the past year. We can see the historical NAV premium/discount below:

(CEFConnect)

While UTF indeed has historically traded at a discount to NAV, due to the rising dividend, the long-term out-performance to its benchmark, as well as the strong tailwinds for infrastructure stocks in general, we would not be surprised it UTF trades up even to a slight premium to NAV in the future. This would provide some long-term capital gains in addition to the juicy dividend.

Risks

While infrastructure stocks may under-perform in the event of a recession, this is a defensive sector as the need for infrastructure is a basic need. Therefore we would expect this sector to out-perform others (such as technology and growth stocks) in case we hit a recession.

We believe that the Federal Reserve have little room to raise interest rates beyond the year 2020, and they have actually hinted to this in their latest view on interest rate hikes. However, if the Fed changes its policy and decides to hike rates aggressively in 2020 and beyond, this can result in increased risks for infrastructure stocks. We must however emphasize that by no means are we saying that the balance sheets of infrastructure companies are weak. In general infrastructure companies have very recurring revenues and stable business models. We anticipate actual impact from rising interest rates to be mild to their bottom lines as they likely would still be able to maintain relatively low costs of debt. Still, in a rapidly rising interest rate environment, profitability may be impacted.

Bottom Line

Infrastructure spending is necessary to maintain the framework of society. Furthermore, this is a defensive sector by nature, and can outperform during periods of economic weakness.

UTF gives instant access to a wide array of infrastructure sectors and stocks while paying an attractive 8.4% dividend yield. This is a CEF that should be held as long-term investment. Income investors who buy and hold are set to be paid an attractive monthly dividend, in addition to getting exposure to one of the strongest business models out there. The next special dividend should be paid soon, in January 2019! Shares are an attractive buy for income and long-term capital gains. UTF has the potential to be a big winner in your high dividend portfolio.

The current pullback in the high-yield space offers a unique buying opportunity. We have been taking advantage to add new positions to our portfolio.

A note about diversification: To achieve an overall yield of +9% and optimal level of diversification, at High Dividend Opportunities, we always recommend a maximum allocation of 2% to 3% of the portfolio to individual high-yield stocks, and 5% allocation to high-yield exchange traded products (such as ETF, ETNs and CEFs), like UTF, which are products that hold a large basket of stocks or bonds. As part of a risk management strategy, we do not recommend exceeding this allocation no matter how good the opportunity is.

All tables and images from Cohen and Steers Infrastructure Fund's website, unless otherwise stated.

