The real story of what is going on with interest rates along with why I am still bullish on bonds.

Was the rise in rates due to growth or inflation?

The bond market shocked investors last week, with yields rising as much as 22 basis points on the 30-year Treasury yield.

Should You Be Worried About This Rise In Interest Rates?

Over the past week, with interest rates rising rapidly, many investors are confused about why interest rates are rising, when interest rates will stop rising and most importantly, what the rise in interest rates means for the broader economy and the stock market.

As a bond bull, I want to take a step back from all the noise and chaos and take a deep dive into what actually happened in the interest rate complex and conclude by making an argument for why I am still bullish on long-term bonds despite this rise in interest rates.

Interest rates on the 30-year yield rose as much as 22 basis points last week after a stronger than expected ISM Services report which gave investors confidence that the economy was growing rapidly. That confidence seemed to disappear quickly this week with the recent sell-off in the stock market (SPY), but nonetheless, that is what started this discussion about interest rates.

There are four key points I want to touch on; the difference between real interest rates and nominal interest rates, the actual rate of economic growth (not one survey from the ISM), the difference between late cycle indicators and leading indicators and lastly, what are the signals from the equity market sector breakdowns?

Nominal Yields Rose Sharply Last Week

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose as high as 3.26% last week before falling roughly ten basis points to 3.16% as of this writing.

10-Year Treasury Yield:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Similarly, yields on the 30-year Treasury rose to nearly 3.45% before falling almost ten basis points back to 3.36%. While this move in rates was significant, the yield on the 30-year Treasury is only at the highest level dating back to 2014. Context is important.

30-Year Treasury Yield:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

What triggered this sell-off in interest rates was a higher than expected reading from the ISM Non-Manufacturing Index. The ISM report is a survey data point, not hard data, that asks managers how they feel about their business and the economy. If economic growth was genuinely accelerating, rising yields are appropriate. As we will discuss below, this was more than likely a head fake and thus, the rise in yields, as painful as it was for some, is likely to reverse as well.

ISM Non-Manufacturing Index:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

There was a lot of talk about a steepening yield curve, and while the curve did steepen, again, context is essential. The yield curve steepened by about 17 basis points from the low level this year measured by the 30-2 spread.

30-2 Treasury Yield Spread:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

This should set the stage for the discussion about what happened or what is happening with interest rates, should you be concerned about rising rates and is this a buying opportunity in the long-end of the Treasury curve?

Despite Popular Opinion, It Is Not Inflation

After rates already rose, many analysts tried to explain what caused the surge in yields and many cited rising inflation. This is categorically false. First, inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index or the Producer Price Index is lagging data, as in it reports inflation last month and is not forward-looking. Nonetheless, the CPI and the PPI both already peaked and have been decelerating over the previous three months, so it is incorrect to say inflation is still rising.

The PPI has declined 73 basis points from the peak rate of inflation, measured in June of 2018.

Producer Price Index:

Source: BLS, EPB Macro Research

Secondly, the market's expectation for inflation over the next 10-years or the "breakeven inflation rate" which is derived from the yield on nominal Treasury bonds, and Treasury Inflation Protected Securities [TIPS] has not increased at all despite the rise in interest rates.

The yield on Treasuries is determined by the market's expectation for future growth and inflation and future inflation expectations have not risen at all.

10-Year Breakeven Inflation Rate:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

In fact, the market was expecting higher average inflation over the next 10-years in March, at 2.18%, than today at 2.16%. So, if yields rose as inflation expectations remained flat, that means that real interest rates increased.

If we take the market expectation for future inflation and subtract that from the nominal yield on 10-year Treasury bonds, we have the market expectation for real interest rates.

Real Interest Rates: Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Real yields rise when the market expects real growth to accelerate. If inflation were the fear, the market would be pricing in lower real interest rates or higher rates of expected inflation, but that is not the case.

Also, given that the reaction was to an ISM report which signals growth, not inflation, it makes sense that real rates moved higher and inflation expectations did not change.

Now that we know the move higher in interest rates was not due to higher inflation or higher inflation expectations, we now have to understand if this rise in growth expectations is real and will materialize, or if this is a head-fake.

If this rise in growth expectations does not materialize, in conjunction with lower inflation and lower inflation expectations, then this entire move higher in rates will reverse in the coming quarters. For rates to stay elevated, growth needs to deliver.

Let's see if there is growth coming.

Growth Is Slowing; Don't Be Fooled By Inventory Gains

The economy peaked in the second quarter of this year by measures of true underlying growth. Q3 GDP, in year over year terms, will be higher than Q2 GDP growth but it is important to look under the hood for what is driving GDP growth.

There are three line items in the chart below to draw your attention to. First is the estimate for quarterly GDP growth (which is reported in quarter over quarter, seasonally adjusted annualized terms), Residential Investment Growth and CIPI or Change in Private Inventory.

GDP is estimated by the Atlanta Fed to come in at 4.2% for Q3, but 2.2% of that is from stockpiles of inventory. Over 50% of Q3 GDP growth is coming from inventory! Given that inventory nets out to 0% over time, this will simply come out of future quarters and raises the potential for a one handle on Q4 GDP growth.

Inventory Gains Make Up 52% Of Q3 Growth:

Source: Atlanta Federal Reserve

The last line item to look at above is the residential investment or housing's contribution to GDP which is negative. Housing is dragging on GDP growth. Housing is a leading sector, and it is negative.

Below shows the inventory contribution to GDP growth. We are expected to have the highest inventory build since 2011. The average is also clear that inventory contributes 0% to GDP over the long-term. Ex. Inventory, Q3 GDP is tracking at 2%.

Inventory Nets To 0% Over The Long Term:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Furthermore, government spending from the federal government has been an increasing contributor to GDP growth.

Is the economy really growing faster or is the government just spending more?

Government is contributing as much to GDP growth in recent quarters as it was coming out of the last recession. Why is the government stepping on the gas regarding fiscal spending at the end of an expansion? This is not long-term sustainable growth; this is a "boost" to the economy in the form of deficit spending.

Government spending has a negative long-run multiplier, so this will also come at the expense of future GDP growth.

Government Spending Is At Recovery Levels Not Expansion Levels:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

As mentioned above, housing is a leading sector. Residential investment growth peaked in 2004 and has peaked again, nearing 0% year over year growth. With another negative quarter of housing growth expected in Q3 by the Atlanta Fed, it is likely we have negative year over year growth in the housing component of GDP.

Housing Has Turned Lower:

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

70% of the economy is consumption. 70% of the economy has been flat since 2015. Why is consumption growth not accelerating over the past three years if the economy is accelerating? The acceleration in growth is coming from inventory, exports, and government spending, not true underlying economic growth.

The chart below is literally 70% of GDP growth. We are miles below the 2015 peak in consumption growth and flat for the past three years. This is important context for those claiming the economy is "red hot." Consumption growth is flat.

Consumption Growth Is Flat, Not Accelerating:

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

There is a lot of evidence to suggest that growth is not nearly as robust as many think and not anywhere near the level that the ISM Services report suggests. Based on actual hard data growth metrics, that ISM report is likely to be a head-fake.

As growth surprises to the downside, rates will fall.

Even after this sell-off, specifically in the Nasdaq (QQQ), we already see 10-year interest rates back down to 3.16%.

Leading Or Lagging Indicators?

Many growth bulls will point to lagging indicators to support the growth narrative and disregard leading sectors that have turned lower and support the view that ex. inventories, the economy has already started to decelerate.

Building permits, one of the earliest indicators of economic activity has rolled off the cycle high and are 9% lower.

Housing, vehicles and large ticket items, anything sensitive to interest rate financing, are always leading indicators.

Building Permits:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Vehicle sales have also topped out. Excluding the pop after hurricane Harvey replacements, vehicle sales have been trending lower for over two years. Pent-up demand has been exhausted, and no marginal growth is to be expected from the auto sector. This means auto employment is going to slow.

Vehicle Sales:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Durable goods consumption is the only segment of consumption that is volatile as it consists of non-discretionary big-ticket items such as appliances, autos and other heavy-duty items.

Durable goods consumption is another leading indicator that has started to decelerate.

Real Durable Goods Consumption Growth:

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

If we dig into the durable goods consumption segment, we can pull out just spending on major household appliances which has turned negative. Housing investment is about to go negative as the GDP report suggests and this data point confirms that. Housing investment in appliances is now negative.

Major Household Appliances Year over Year (%): Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

We can also look at big-ticket items such as boats, aircraft, recreational vehicle sales, watches, and jewelry. This is what I call the "big-ticket" basket. I track this index that I made and share it with members of EPB Macro Research. This index gives a great read on how the largest ticket items are doing. The growth rate has also clearly rolled over (after rising throughout 2017 as the economy was improving). It has now rolled over signaling the consumer is slowing which corroborates the data on housing, vehicles, and broader consumption.

"Big-Ticket Spending Basket" Year over Year (%):

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

Business spending is a lagging indicator. As sentiment is high, businesses start to spend late. Capital goods orders, even as a lagging indicator, has also turned lower in real growth rate terms.

Most growth metrics have turned lower but government spending, exports, and inventory are driving over 60% of the gains in GDP. This is not debatable it is empirical.

Real Core Capital Goods Orders Year over Year:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Inflation expectations have not risen so inflation does not account for the drop in bonds (rise in yields). The ISM report gave the market worry that growth would surprise to the upside but as the data shows, growth is slowing, not accelerating.

When growth data continues to slow and comes in lower than expectations, bond yields will fall again.

Equity Market Sector Breakdown - What Is The Market Telling Us?

The last point to make is that the rise in yields was not met by an equal move in the equity market. Typically, rising interest rates and a steepening yield curve is terrible for utility stocks and great for bank stocks.

The opposite has been true which is normally a sign that the market is getting defensive and expecting growth to slow.

The chart below shows that utility stocks have been one of the strongest sectors over the past two weeks while bank stocks have been falling.

Utilities Are Leading | Banks Are Falling:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The relative spread shows how XLU has been dramatically outperforming KRE which is, again, very unusual for a rate rising environment.

Banks Underperforming Despite Rising Rates (XLU) / (KRE) :

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The equity market is confirming that the rise in yields is a head fake and that growth is actually slowing, not accelerating. If real yields were rising and we're going to continue rising, utilities would not be up with a steeper yield curve.

I Am Still Bullish On Long-Term Bonds

In summary, I am still bullish on long-term bonds. I am bullish over the long-term because we are in a secular declining growth and inflationary environment which will continue to bring lower and lower interest rates.

Over the past 10 years, the CPI has annualized an increase of just 1.42%. The trend is fairly smooth. Unless you believe that inflation will suddenly spike to 2% or 2.5% over the next 10-years, inflation is low and will continue to move lower due to debt, population growth and productivity growth. This will keep yields low.

Inflation In Secular Decline:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Furthermore, growth is in a secular decline due to the factors mentioned above: debt, population growth and productivity. Most people are shocked to realize that over the last 10-years, real GDP growth has annualized 1.55%.

Growth In A Secular Decline:

Source: BEA, FRED, BLS, EPB Macro Research

On a per capita basis, real GDP growth has only increased 0.77% over the last 10 years.

Growth In A Secular Decline:

Source: BEA, FRED, BLS, EPB Macro Research

Investors argue that rates are too low. Well, with real GDP growth averaging 0.77% over the last 10-years, why would real interest rates on the 10-year bond of 1.07% not be the correct price?

For bonds to be mispriced, growth and inflation not only has to accelerate but has to completely change the trend over the last 30 years.

Interest rates will always follow the trend in growth and inflation.

Interest Rates Will Always Follow Nominal GDP Growth Trends:

Source: BEA, FRED, BLS, EPB Macro Research

In the short-run, growth and interest rates oscillate up and down but if you are a long-term investor (many years for your investments), all you have to do is get the trending direction of growth and inflation right and you will always be on the right side of interest rates.

Summary - I'd Be A Buyer Of Long Term Treasury Bonds

Growth is going to surprise to the downside over the next two quarters.

All the gains in growth are from government spending, exports, and inventory.

The early indicators of the economy have moved notably lower.

Growth and inflation are in secular declines and have been for the past 30 years. Debt, demographics, and productivity will continue to bring about lower rates of inflation, growth and thus, lower rates of interest across the entire Treasury curve.

I am a long-term investor and these short-term moves in rates and stocks are for the traders.

If you buy long-term bonds today, it will prove fruitful as we have not yet seen the secular low in interest rates.

Buying a 3.35% 30-year Treasury (TLT) (EDV) with the potential for new secular lows in interest rates over the next several years has enormous profit potential.

I am still a buyer of the long bond.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT, SPY, XLU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short KRE