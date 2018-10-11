Extreme Networks, Light At The End Of The Tunnel?

A substantial improvement should arrive early calendar 2019 onwards when these temporary headwinds should mostly subside.

However, the stock price has been savaged, and we're fairly convinced much of the headwinds are temporary.

Extreme Networks produced a number of disappointing quarters and that looks set to continue in the upcoming two quarters.

A good year ago, we wrote that there were material improvements at Extreme Networks (EXTR). Well, how is that holding up? Terribly, as it happens. Even if there were material improvements, these didn't last very long:

Here is our favorite five-year overview graph:

EXTR Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

You see that the deterioration is operational, although keep in mind these are GAAP figures which have taken considerable hits due to acquisitions.

For instance, FY 2018 GAAP EPS was a loss of $0.41, but this turned into a $0.65 EPS on a non-GAAP basis (which was still higher than the 2017 non-GAAP EPS of $0.52, so non-GAAP profits actually expanded).

Revenue growth has continued unabated, even accelerated. Much of that is of course the result of the company's acquisition of Brocade's data center networking business that closed a little under a year ago for $55M in cash.

Miserable quarters

However, despite acquisitions (or, as we will see, because of them), the company produced three revenue misses in a row:

Q2 ($10.4M)

Q3 ($4.32M)

Q4 ($0.92M)

The biggest (a 4.5% miss) was in Q2, but on the other hand, two of these three quarters the company managed to beat EPS (although in both cases by a penny, while the Q3 earnings miss was substantial at 5 cents or 31%).

This is why the stock price has performed so poorly, and the question bubbles up whether management should be trusted. Indeed, several analysts actually posed that question at the Q4CC.

It looks like the problems stem from an overly optimistic picture of the acquisitions, and indeed it looks like three in a row, as the same problem is now materializing with Brocade's data center business (see below). But let's turn to these prior acquisitions first.

Acquisitions

Brocade's data center networking business wasn't the only acquisition last year; there were the acquisitions of Avaya's networking business, bought for $100M, which the company argued would add roughly $200M in revenues a year and it would be accretive to cash flow and earnings in fiscal 2018.

Earlier there was also the acquisition of Zebra's wireless business (now Extreme WiNG) in late 2016 adding roughly $115M in sales, and before that (2013) the acquisition of Enterasys. Here is what management said about these acquisitions during the Q4CC:

We stabilize and transform the original Enterasys acquisition into a growth asset. We transformed the Zebra LAN business into a growth asset with significantly higher margins. We stabilized the Avaya networking assets where we are projecting revenue growth at significantly higher gross margins. And now as I said we're focused on driving growth and higher margins in the data center business we acquired from Brocade.

So the revenue growth is largely due to acquisitions; the company's FY 2018 organic growth was 5%. But the acquisitions are performing quite well.

Zebra was roughly a $150 million business and going south doing 45% to 49% gross margins, but these have improved to 55%. Zebra also has 50% of the Fortune 500 companies as clients, opening up all sorts of cross-selling opportunities.

was roughly a $150 million business and going south doing 45% to 49% gross margins, but these have improved to 55%. Zebra also has 50% of the Fortune 500 companies as clients, opening up all sorts of cross-selling opportunities. Avaya had problems (it spend a year in bankruptcy prior to the acquisition) and the network products were neglected and discounted. Management ended that discounting, after which revenues took a hit to $40M in Q2, but revenues have recovered, and there has been a 1,000 point improvement in gross margins from 45% to the 55% range. The cross-selling opportunities (a $98M pipeline) are also largely generated by Avaya customers.

So, management can argue that whilst initially being overly optimistic, it did actually manage to turn these acquired businesses around and make them perform better, even substantially better. We take that as a positive.

What's more, the opportunities for cross-selling are really substantial, and the pipeline has more than doubled (+67%) from Q3 to Q4 and is now $98M and still gaining momentum.

Q4 results

From the earnings deck:

We already argued above that the non-GAAP figures really aren't that bad, and here are the causes for the large difference between GAAP and non-GAAP earnings:

Integration and acquisition cost is by far the largest of these at $54M (OpEx) and $11.2M (GOGS) followed by stock-based compensation ($27.6M) and amortization ($16.6M).

Headwinds

There are a number of headwinds:

Data center

Consolidation of products and distributors

There was a $10M bookings "disappointment" in its data center business which was described as follows (Q4CC):

There were some opportunities in the pipeline that we thought would convert and they didn't and we were quite disappointed by that.... To address the issue, we changed leadership and we reduced our expectations by approximately 50 million per quarter in Q1 in Q2 of fiscal 2019. We expect to return to growth in the second half of fiscal '19 as we refresh our portfolio and rebuild our pipeline.

But it seems the problem is going beyond a sales executive falling asleep:

There are a lot of the routing customers with the MLX portfolio where as we transition from MLX to SLX, where we don't necessarily have feature parity yet and that - where we felt that the most has been on the service provider side.

A lot of customers were getting discounts for the MLX business from Brocade while they were waiting for the transition up to the SLX portfolio. While management has respected some of these discounts, gross margins suffered as a result and were in the mid to low 50%.

While there were wins with internet exchange customers where the company apparently has a strong position, it is addressing the features issue (Q4CC):

Our PLM teams are working closely with our sales teams in terms of some tactical feature upgrades that we can make in the SLX portfolio to address that shortfall.

Gross margins will recover as a result in the next six months as customers move to the next generation product platform (the SLX platform). This all remains to be seen of course.

It's difficult to understand how a $10M negative bookings surprise can result in a revenue shortfall of $100M for two quarters to be honest. The annual run rate has been reset from $230M to $160-170M.

Management argues that because it turned around three businesses (its core business and the two recent acquisitions of Zebra and Avaya), it can do the same with the data center business.

Given that track record, and given the strength of its next-generation SLX platform, which seems to be the reason Gartner has moved the company up from niche player to challenger in the space, that it had some notable wins with the SLX platform (Q4CC):

High profile data center wins, with our next generation SLX platform an automation software suite with one of the world's largest enterprise data centers and one of the largest research universities in the US in direct competition with the top players in the industry.

Management is also pruning its product portfolio from legacy products and the supply chain and distributor network, while it is seeing a 1.5 to 3 point gross margin upside from this. However, in Q1 and Q2, revenue will take a combined $30M-40M hit as a result.

Guidance

The headwinds are temporary and mostly affecting Q1 and Q2. Management argues that it still expects FY 2019 revenue to exceed $1B and non-GAAP operating income at 10% or higher, exceeding 10% in the second half of the year.

Margins

EXTR Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Given what we signaled above about the bookings disappointment and low gross margins at Brocade and the large gap between GAAP and non-GAAP figures, the GAAP margins are actually holding up pretty well.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 9.8% in Q4 and 9.6% for FY2018 (down from 10.8% in FY2017).

Cash

When there is a substantial gap between GAAP and non-GAAP figures, cash flows become rather important to gauge the sustainability of the situation.

EXTR Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

Cash flows have taken a hit, but it could have been worse, we're inclined to argue. The company still generated $20.8M in operational cash flow in Q4 (up from $15.3M a year ago).

With the projected FY2019 revenue growth and margin recovery, cash flow should also recover.

CapEx will run lower at $7-8M a quarter (CapEx was $40.8M in FY2018) as the integration spending is complete and it will focus on the internal digital transformation, automating sales processes and supply chains.

The balance sheet deteriorated considerably, which is no surprise after the acquisition activity:

All the acquisitions have also fueled share-based compensation, and there has been a considerable dilution:

EXTR Stock-Based Compensation (TTM) data by YCharts

Valuation

EXTR PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Analysts expect an (non-GAAP) EPS of $0.48 this fiscal year which has started in July, rising to $0.71 in fiscal 2020. That's quite a decline from the FY2018 EPS ($0.65), and it's that $100M revenue hit from Brocade which is the culprit.

Conclusion

Market turbulence aside, whether Extreme Networks is an attractive investment at these levels boils down mostly whether you:

Believe management that the $100M Brocade data center revenue hit and the $30-40M efficiency drive hit are temporary (H1) phenomena.

See compensation in the form of cross-selling and synergies.

Our view is that this is quite likely, and we give you our reasoning:

Management has been able to turn three businesses around.

The discounts for customers on the older platform seem a temporary thing.

Management seems on top of the situation as it has intervened, and it has the newer platform (the SLX platform) ready.

Cross-selling opportunities seem to be substantial, given the rapid rise of the pipeline and the complementary nature of the businesses.

Management argues it can gain 1.5-3 points in gross margins due to the rationalization of the product portfolio, distributors and supply chains.

So figures in H1 are likely to be poor, but there should be a substantial improvement in the second half. It's perhaps a little early to position for that at the moment, given market turbulence, but we're already almost at the end of Q1.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.