Why Alibaba Has Fallen, And Why It's A Very Strong Buy

I think shares are very cheap but concede that the fall however makes sense, at least partially.

Alibaba (BABA) is a high quality name in an economy which, judging from the action in the tape, appears to be on the brink of collapsing. When there is blood on the streets, that is precisely the time to be brave and go out buying. BABA is a very strong buy and could be a huge winner if the trade war could come to an end. But that’s the thing - will it ever end? I explain why the selloff in BABA is somewhat justified, but at the same time, why shares are nonetheless a very strong buy.

Discovering Gravity

BABA is one name which has been a huge negative weight on my portfolio. Since I first recommended shares, BABA has just continued to disappoint:

While I do believe that BABA is extremely compelling at current valuations, I should point out that every decline has a reason and investors should know why BABA has fallen before jumping in headfirst.

Explaining The Madness

The problem doesn’t seem to be in the numbers.

BABA reported a very strong quarter in which it appeared that their growth drivers continue unabated:

Total revenue increased 61% year over year (‘YOY’) to RMB 80,920 million (US $12,229 million).

Their core commerce revenue increased 61% YOY to RMB 69,188 million (US $10,456 million). Recall that BABA’s core business is their e-commerce platform which is known as the Amazon (AMZN) of China. Their TMall platform connects brand name businesses to consumers, and their Taobao platform connects small businesses and consumer sellers to other consumers. Annual active members of their retail marketplace grew to 576 million. In addition to their core e-commerce platforms, BABA is also famously expanding their Hema grocery concept, which combines the traditional grocery store with modern day technology to provide an experience which can be best summed up by their facial recognition payment system.

Their cloud computing revenue increased 93% to RMB 4,698 million (US $710 million). BABA acquired some critical and large customers in Minsheng Bank, China Communications Construction Group, and IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group).

Their digital media and entertainment revenue increased 46% year over year to RMB 5,975 million (US $903 million). BABA owns Youku, which is one of the YouTube comparable in China.

It does not seem like the problem is in their financials. It looks like BABA is being pulled down in sympathy with the rest of the Chinese market. I have the belief that due to their growth powerhouses BABA can grow their financials in any economic environment. Even then, however, if the broader Chinese market sells off, it only makes sense that their big winners, including BABA, sell off as well.

I have been hopeful that recent developments would show that the trade war with China may be coming to an end soon, such as the resolution of the NAFTA deal with Mexico and Canada. However, it appears that Trump has set his eyes on the other countries which have not agreed to his terms, including South Korea, Japan, and the European Union. Some have suspected that this might make Trump feel emboldened to impose even more tariffs and demand more out of China.

The drawn out trade conflict has sent the RMB into full-devaluation mode:

We can see that the falling currency exchange rate has contributed significantly to the falling valuation of BABA:

This makes sense because as the RMB falls, the earnings of BABA become less valuable to U.S. investors, leading BABA to itself become less valuable as well.

I think that the volatility in the currency is a reflection of the impatience that investors have over the trade war being resolved. I however share the sentiment that Jack Ma (former chairman of BABA) said, namely that the trade war should be viewed as a long-term rivalry that can last even 20 years.

I am no expert in macroeconomics but my opinion is as follows:

China and the U.S. will eventually come to a mutual understanding which would help to tame the volatility. I focus on strong business models and compelling valuations: my bullish sentiment for BABA thus places most emphasis on the company and valuation themselves. This is a personal investor style and I know many others may place more emphasis on macro.

Viewed as a glass half full, the political turmoil means that BABA may see upside from both underlying financials as well as a rally in the RMB. But bottom line, I do not try to predict the market (including foreign markets), I instead choose to focus only on the underlying business of BABA, and that’s something that’s still firing on all cylinders.

Valuation

BABA earned $5.24 in non-GAAP EPS and $3.91 in GAAP EPS for the year ended March 2018. Because their non-GAAP numbers add back largely recurring share-based compensation, I prefer to use GAAP numbers. In terms of free cash flow, BABA is also cheap. BABA had US $16.7 billion in cash from operations. I should note that I subtracted US $3.2 billion from the company’s provided figure to account for share-based compensation.

Capital expenditures were US $4.1 billion, leading to US $12.6 billion in free cash flow, which is greater than the US $10.2 billion in net income. But these numbers are using the exchange rate in March - the RMB has slid heavily since. Based on the recent exchange rate, net income is instead US $9.24 billion, or $3.54 per share. That is a nearly 10% drop since March from currency exchange rate alone. This should show how much of an impact that currency exchange rates have on foreign investment valuations.

At recent prices, BABA trades at 39 times earnings (35 times based on March exchange rates) - which at first glance doesn’t look cheap but when one reconciles the strong growth rate and runway of their core e-commerce business, it actually looks very cheap. Consider that the market cap of BABA is US $360.9 billion. While this price target may look steep, I believe that BABA can trade up to even 78 times earnings, and still be a good investment due to their strong underlying growth. BABA is a long-term holding of mine as I have the patience to wait for the revaluation to occur.

Risks

The biggest risk to BABA is political. As discussed previously, if the RMB continues sliding then that directly impacts their valuation. Second, BABA is a variable interest entity (‘VIE’) which is a corporate structure used to circumvent the Chinese government’s laws against foreign investment of Chinese firms. For the second risk, I do not believe that the government will impose any legal action against BABA or other VIEs because such a move would permanently isolate the country from foreign investment in the future. Thus, I view the political risk in that respect to be low - but I need to stress that no matter how low the probability is, if it does happen the ramifications to BABA’s share price would be huge.

The most realistic risk I see facing BABA is that of capital allocation. BABA has been constantly retaining earnings - it has not paid a dividend and shares outstanding have been going up. They have been making large acquisitions year after year, including over 40% of cash from operations (US $8 billion) going to acquisitions in 2018. I am eager to see if they will change these capital allocation practices considering the vicious slide in the share price - in particular, I would like to see a small dividend coupled with a large share repurchase program. I do not believe that it makes sense to continue making US $8-10 billion in M&A while their shares trade at these levels. If they were to continue prioritizing M&A over buying back shares, this would cause me to doubt my thesis.

BABA is a big and complicated company. While their various business segments are very impressive, the sheer scale and number of companies that make up BABA has to make one wonder how easy it is to manage it all. For reference, their 20-F, the equivalent of their annual report, is over 1000 pages long. I share some of the bears’ sentiments that greater clarity can be given on their subsidiary results. Right now, it does not appear to be a problem, but the potential for the complicated company to cause operational problems is a risk shareholders should be aware of.

Conclusion

BABA looks very cheap despite much of its fall being explainable by the devaluation of the RMB. The trade war appears to have created a veil over all Chinese stocks which has led for even the high quality Chinese stocks to have a “Chinese discount.”

On one final note, it appears that Jack Ma really is stepping down and scaling down responsibilities. I had previously viewed his announcement as a bluff but it looks like he is serious. I’ll end with a quote from Jack Ma.

The one thing I can promise everyone is this: Alibaba was never about Jack Ma, but Jack Ma will forever belong to Alibaba.

- Jack Ma

September 10, 2018

