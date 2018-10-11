A Few Additions To The 'Family Album'

I just wanted to add a few more "pictures" as the say in Silicon Valley into what I now call the "Family Album of Markets." There's an ulterior motive for posting these in addition to just making my observations available and that motive is this: I want to make sure this is on the record for public consumption as to make note to the many times I have warned and called out the current state of mainstream media financial/business shows not only has now been validated, again, but going forward just how much unlearning (never-mind re-learning) will now be needed to understand what is truly happening today.

I say this because of this reason: I tuned into CNBC to see how things were being reported and low and behold when the Dow was down only (yes, imagine using that word) 400 or so points none other than the buzzer-king himself Jim Cramer was on giving his "I would not sell…" routine and why. It was, for those of us that remember, much along the same tripe he gave when Bear Stearns was collapsing and the markets were roiling.

I am going to go on the record here and state that this "insight" that was professed by him will be the final nail in his brand of investing and will be a note mark in history that people will point to just like when Jon Stewart did on his show back then. I'll have plenty more to say about it on my show later today.

Below are a few updated "pictures" to compare with what I posited in prior posts.

First, here is the S&P 500 as of yesterday's cash close. To wit:

Here's China overnight via the Hang Seng and Shanghai Indexes:

And for those who don't understand the word "contagion?" Here's Europe's main indexes as of this writing at about 8:30 am ET:

(Source)