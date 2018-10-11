Why Rite Aid Shareholders Must Vote As Shares Fall Toward The $1 Range

Ever since Rite Aid (RAD) management withdrew its proposal to merge with Albertsons, the stock failed to return to the $2 range and fell steadily. At a recent close of $1.11, the stock is in danger of falling below $1.00. The NYSE will then warn Rite Aid that the stock faces a delisting if it closes at sub-$1 for 30 days. Investors have two questions that need answering. First, when is the shareholder vote that will let investors pick alternative management and board members? Second, why is RAD stock falling and what will it take for it to recover?

According to one of my readers, Rite Aid sent a proxy and voting instructions on a Saturday at 3 a.m. The company did not post any press release to inform investors of the upcoming shareholder voting. By keeping the proxy event low key, chances are good that the existing CEO and board will be re-nominated. This is not a good outcome for shareholders because management failed to maximize shareholder value. In the last few quarters, the company spent all of its efforts trying to merge with Albertsons. It has no “Plan B” that addresses the company missing quarterly earnings and revenue by a wide margin.

Markets responded to Rite Aid’s uncertain future by falling to close to $1.00. The company is now valued at a market cap of $1.18 billion. By comparison, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is worth $72.58 billion. Its valuation rose by 22 percent since bottoming in July. In hindsight, picking Walgreens stock over Rite Aid played out for [+]DIY Value Investing subscribers. Though I hoped for Rite Aid to rebound, Walgreens’ favorable negotiations for getting Rite Aid stores at a discount was my rationale for picking Walgreens.

New Leadership Needed for Rite Aid

Since Rite Aid will not merge with Albertsons, shareholders should vote out the current management and board. The company badly needs new leaders who have the experience of turning around poorly performing stores. In the second quarter, Rite Aid lost $352.3 million, or $0.33 a share. Despite the results, the company confirmed its fiscal 2019 outlook for adjusted EBITDA, revenue, and same-store sales. It also announced the nomination of three new independent directors. It said it would separate the positions of chairman and chief executive officer. Both moves are, admittedly, a step in the positive direction for Rite Aid. Stronger governance and oversight will ultimately lead to a leader, better-run pharmacy chain.

Net Insider Selling

CEO John Stanley exercised options and sold 168,800 shares. He still holds nearly 4.5 million shares.

And while various officers also sold shares, the management team still holds enough shares that it's in their best interest to turn around the company’s performance.

Outlook

Rite Aid forecast FY 2019 revenue of between $21.7 billion - $22.1 billion. SSS ( same-store sales) will grow as much as 1% and in the worst case be at the same levels as 2018. Adjusted EBITDA will be in the range of $540 million - $590 million.

Rite Aid still expects to lose $440 million - $485 million. This is higher than previously forecast due to impairment charges. Despite the loss, Rite Aid has the potential to report a narrower loss. In the last quarter it remodeled 33 stores and now has 1,726 wellness stores. Thanks to growing interest in natural medicines and wellness, refreshing the stores should pay off. It will just take some time to play out. Rite Aid ended the second quarter with 2,526 stores.

Your Takeaway

Rite Aid’s future is not as bleak as the market believes. Amazon.com’s (AMZN) entry into grocery through Whole Foods did not damage Costco (COST) or Kroger (KR). On the cost side, Rite Aid could immediately regain $80 million in efficiencies by purchasing generic drugs from Walgreens instead of through McKesson. As cash flow improves, the company will have more resources to invest in existing stores and cut debt.

To achieve all this, shareholders need to vote and reconsider who they want leading the company’s turnaround.

