We Think Smart & Final Stores Is Badly Overvalued

Using reasonable/peer valuation multiples on appropriately-adjusted EPS and EBITDA, we think SFS is worth about $2 per share - representing ~60% downside from today’s price above $5 per share.

The effort has largely failed, with reported same-store sales barely above 1%, and “fairly-measured” same-store sales solidly negative, despite the huge capital investment.

SFS has responded by pouring hundreds of millions of dollars of debt-financed cap-ex into its legacy brick-and-mortar locations.

SFS's store base is under attack from Aldi and other food retailers as price wars rage across the grocery ecosystem.

Investors assume SFS will be able to compete effectively in an increasingly crowded grocery space following its $400M investment into new Smart & Final Extra! stores. However, the company’s effort has largely failed as “fairly measured" same-store sales remain negative and SFS’s balance sheet is now badly stretched. With competition intensifying from the likes of Aldi/Lidl and others - and with the specter of food price deflation on the horizon - SFS’s business performance is at risk of materially disappointing in coming quarters.

A Difficult Business

US grocery chains today are in a tough spot.

Aldi and Lidl, the German hard-discount grocers, have arrived on American shores. After devastating grocery pricing in Continental Europe, in Australia, and in the UK, Aldi and Lidl are now in the early innings of an aggressive expansion across the US.

The Aldi/Lidl business model is all about driving down price. The German hard-discount grocers’ stores are no-frills and designed to be highly efficient. With low cap-ex build-out costs, the stores can be run at tight margins to accelerate customer acquisition while still providing a reasonable investment payback.

Structurally, the Aldi/Lidl model has two powerful price advantages over peers.

First, more than 90% of products sold are private label, so product quality can be similar to branded products without compelling consumers to pay a brand premium. Second, a more focused product selection (offering only one or two SKU’s in each product category) streamlines operations and drives inventory turns per SKU, enhancing purchasing power on each SKU offered.

Once in motion, the business flywheel is powerful: better inventory turns allow Aldi/Lidl to earn the same dollar gross profit at thinner gross margins, which in turn leads to even better selling velocity as Aldi sharpens its pricing further – a self-fulfilling cycle that extends the hard-discounters’ price lead over the competition.

Add it up, and according to various sell-side surveys as well as our own analysis, a basket of items purchased at Aldi/Lidl costs 20%+ less than a similar-quality basket of goods purchased from traditional grocery operators.

For legacy grocery chains that are accustomed to winning shoppers via low prices, Aldi and Lidl represent existential threats to their business.

The Entire Grocery Industry Is Under Attack

But it’s not just the low-end that’s under attack.

Trader Joe’s (an Aldi-owned brand) is capturing significant market share of higher-end customers by offering a suite of premium own-label categories.

Online/delivery entrants like Instacart and Ocado (which has already disrupted the UK market and is now seeking to do the same in the US via a partnership with Kroger (NYSE:KR)) offer new, competitive distribution channel alternatives to legacy brick-and-mortar stores.

Blue Apron, Hello Fresh, and dozens of other meal kit services are peeling away customers who might otherwise have visited physical grocery stores via direct shipping models.

And then, of course, there is the ten-ton gorilla in the room: Amazon, which is spending billions of dollars to expand in the grocery category via its acquisition of Whole Foods, its subsequent slashing of Whole Foods prices, the integration of AmazonPrime into the Whole Foods experience, and Amazon’s accelerating investment in AmazonFresh and AmazonPantry.

Recent press articles indicate Amazon is rapidly expanding direct grocery delivery to nearly fifty markets across the US. In combination with Amazon’s plan to open thousands of Amazon Go mini-grocery locations, the world’s second trillion-dollar company is aggressively moving onto the turf of traditional grocers with its own disruptive grocery models.

With so many new entrants pouring tens of billions of dollars to win over shoppers, a “race-to-the-bottom” industry shift to private label, increasing price transparency offered by the internet, and fresh business models attacking traditional grocery from every angle, legacy US grocery chains are experiencing tremendous competitive and financial pressure.

We think the sector could be structurally-challenged for years (or even decades) to come, with numerous legacy chains coming under financial distress and/or facing bankruptcy.

The Smart & Final Business Model…

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS), a warehouse-style grocery chain located on the US west coast, is squarely in the cross-hairs of these disruptive new entrants.

Founded in Los Angeles in 1871, SFS serves value-oriented customers via its 322 locations operating under the “Smart & Final” (80% of stores) and “Smart Foodservice” (20% of stores) banners. The bulk of stores are located in SFS’s key market of California (and primarily in southern California).

The flagship “Smart & Final” banner consists of two distinct layouts: (1) legacy Smart & Final stores (20% of locations, average 12,000 SKU’s, average 16,000 square feet) and (2) updated Smart & Final Extra! stores (60% of locations, average 16,000 SKU’s, average 27,000 square feet).

Over the last half-decade, SFS has invested hundreds of millions of dollars (about $3m per location) converting its “Smart & Final” banner stores into the larger Extra! format, a transition that is now mostly complete.

Walking into a Smart & Final location is similar to walking into any traditional/legacy grocery store in the US. That said, SFS has historically distinguished itself from competitors in three ways.

First, by offering roughly half the SKU’s of most traditional grocers (16k SKU’s in an Extra! format vs. 30-50K SKU’s for most brick-and-mortar grocers) to drive inventory turns. Second, by placing a slightly higher emphasis on private label (30-40% of sales vs. 20% for most grocers). And third, by catering to business customers (about one-third of sales) who are low-margin/minimally-profitable, but who purchase in bulk and therefore provide SFS with extra purchasing power via volume discounts.

…Is Now Broken

Unfortunately for SFS, its business model is now broken.

In business, there are three ways – and only three ways – to win. A company can win on quality, it can win on service, or it can win on price.

To achieve success, a clear-headed business owner must pick which of the three fits his or her company best (it is nearly impossible to win on more than one) - and then relentlessly work to maintain the company’s edge in that discipline.

Smart & Final seeks to win on price. And while in the past this may have been a winning strategy, today that is no longer the case.

Why? Because SFS’s price edge has disappeared as the German hard-discount grocers have taken SFS’s advantages to the extreme.

Instead of offering 16,000 SKU’s, Aldi offers 2,000 SKU’s.

Instead of 30% private label, Aldi is 90%+ private label.

And with low-cost locations, Aldi can focus on driving traffic over price - a basket of similar-quality items costs 20% less at Aldi than at SFS, allowing Aldi to achieve better inventory turns than SFS (even considering SFS’s mix of business customers).

Aldi Is Hammering SFS’s Core SoCal Market

Importantly, Aldi is no longer a food retailer with stores halfway around-the-world in Europe, the UK, and Australia.

Starting in March 2016, Aldi embarked on a massive expansion into California with 55 (and counting) stores opening in Southern California. New Aldi stores continue to open every few weeks.

The impact of Aldi taking away SFS’s low-price crown has been dramatic.

Following Aldi’s arrival, SFS’s same-store-sales have stalled out (see Exhibit A). And as shown below, when appropriately-adjusted, SFS’s earnings today are less than half what they were five years ago (also see exhibit E).

Exhibit A

Sources: Company Financials, Seneca Park Research

SFS Has Responded With A Tremendous Misallocation Of Capital

The rational response to a new, existential business threat is to step back and objectively reposition the company to win either on price, service, or quality – and to act with a sense-of-urgency to effectuate the change.

That is not what SFS has done.

Instead, SFS has pursued a backward-looking strategy of betting on grocery formats of the past. Since 2013, SFS has added approximately 125 new Smart & Final Extra! stores at a cost of nearly $400M (assuming $3M cap-ex per store, per page 10 of SFS's presentation).

These larger stores are undoubtedly more appealing than the legacy store base with more SKU’s, larger footprints, better layouts, brighter lighting, and improved locations. And service is getting better with reduced check-out wait times and better in-stock SKU’s.

But those improvements entirely miss the point.

For it is what the new Extra! stores fail to do that matters most – they do not allow the company to win on price.

And as much as it tries, Smart & Final will never win on quality or on service (the company only recently has started using third-party data analytics via Nielsen, offering click-and-collect, or even thinking about grocery delivery using third-parties).

The decision, however, was made to spend the $400M to try and improve service and quality – without actually becoming the leader in either category.

Now, SFS is in strategic no-man’s land. SFS offers decent prices, but not the lowest prices; SFS offers decent service, but not the best service; SFS offers decent quality, but not the best quality.

In short, SFS has spent $400M to position itself as an also-ran in the California grocery sector.

And the company’s business performance, as shown via SFS’s same-store sales struggles, demonstrate the investment has not paid off. The primary consequence of the investment has been a levered balance sheet with $400M of extra debt.

SFS’s Reported Comps May Be Overstated

But as poor as SFS’s same-store-sales have been over the last 30 months, the on-the-ground reality is likely even worse.

This is because SFS uses an unusual methodology to compute same-store-sales that we believe may materially overstate SFS’s business performance.

The purpose of calculating same-store-sales is to provide a like-for-like measure of business performance that is not distorted by changes to the store footprint.

To perform the calculation, a retailer tracks stores that have been open at least 12 months and that have not been substantially changed from the year before, and compares subsequent-year sales against prior-year sales. This is a standard, straightforward calculation across virtually all retailers.

But that is not how SFS calculates same-store-sales. Instead, SFS provides its own, different definition (see page 43 of SFS's 2017 Annual Report and Exhibit B).

Exhibit B

Source: Company Financials, Seneca Park Research

Relocated stores count in the same-store-sales calculation. Stores that have changed their selling square footage count in the calculation. And stores that have been renamed or converted to a new format count in the calculation.

For some retailers, these tweaks might be immaterial. For SFS, however, they matter a great deal because of SFS’s investment of hundreds of millions of dollars converting Smart & Final stores into Smart & Final Extra! stores (see Exhibit C).

Exhibit C

Sources: Company Financials, Seneca Park Research

The Extra! format is 27,000 square feet on average, which is 68% larger than legacy format stores, and offers one-third more SKU’s. Many are re-located to new, better nearby sites. But incredibly, due to the outside-the-mainstream same-store-sales calculation methodology used by SFS, these stores still “count” in SFS’s same-store-sales.

We estimate that the Extra! format is materially less efficient than the legacy format (as measured by sales per square foot) but that the larger Extra! format leads to an immediate sales boost of 20-30% over replaced legacy formats.

By including these stores in the same-store-sales calculation, we believe SFS may have enhanced its reported same-store-sales by hundreds of basis points per year and may have materially overstated true like-for-like performance as measured using industry best-practice.

In our view, recent same-store-sales – once appropriately-measured – are likely solidly negative.

Using Appropriately-Adjusted Multiples, We Think SFS Is Worth ~$2 Per Share

Unfortunately, this is not the only way SFS's calculations may not be fully indicative of underlying business performance. SFS also makes numerous “one-time” add-backs – that, strangely, seem to repeat year-after-year – which combine to inflate the adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS figures the company reports to the market.

To provide a better assessment of SFS’s underlying EBITDA and EPS, we have backed-out three of the most egregious line-items (see Exhibit D).

Exhibit D

Sources: Company Financials, Seneca Park Research

We believe this revised calculation provides a clearer view of SFS’s economic profitability. Costs related to store openings and store closures occur every year and are real cash expenses inherent to operating a brick-and-mortar store base.

Non-cash rent should not be backed out, as that is also a real economic expense: if a landlord provides a year of free rent up-front in return for a bit more annual rent over a ten-year lease term, the most appropriate way to measure rent expense is to average out the rent over the entire term and apply it pro-rata (which is precisely what GAAP accounting does).

There is a real economic cost in the first year - the greater rent liability in out-years – that should not be ignored.

Finally, stock-based compensation is an actual economic expense to shareholders, a transfer of wealth from stockholder to (primarily) executive management, that would have to be paid in cash if it weren’t paid in shares.

The effect using the revised calculation on SFS’s per-share metrics can be seen in Exhibit E.

Exhibit E

Sources: Company Financials, Seneca Park Research

For FY 2018, using appropriately-adjusted figures and company guidance, SFS’s EBITDA would be $159M and SFS’s earnings per share would be $0.21 (less than half what it was five years ago).

On true adjusted EBITDA, this would make SFS today more than 5x levered on a Net Debt/EBITDA basis (see Exhibit F).

Exhibit F

Sources: Company Financials, Seneca Park Research

We believe fair value for a stressed, levered, competitively-challenged legacy regional grocery chain would be approximately 10-12x earnings and 5.5x EV/EBITDA.

Using an 11x earnings multiple on $0.21 appropriately-adjusted EPS, fair value would be $2.31 per share.

Using a 5.5x EV/EBITDA multiple on $159M of appropriately-adjusted EBITDA and factoring in $741M of net debt, fair value would be $1.79 per share.

Our fair value estimate for SFS shares is ~$2 per share, a blend of the two calculations, representing more than 60% downside to fair value from today’s share price.

Sentiment On Grocery Stocks May Be Turning

Publicly-traded grocers are often viewed by stock traders as a play on inflation expectations. The hypothesis is that in a higher-inflation environment, grocers (1) have better pricing power and (2) can earn higher dollar profits on higher-priced items, even if margins stay the same in percentage terms.

As a result, over short time periods, grocers are viewed as a derivative play on inflation. When inflation expectations rise, grocery stocks tend to follow higher. When inflation expectations fall, grocery stocks tend to decline in parallel.

In our view, the new price-war paradigm of the grocery market has changed this dynamic. With greater competition and price transparency, we believe grocers’ real-world performance has disconnected from realized inflation. For example, SFS showed no improvement (and actually moved backwards) in its gross margins when inflation stepped higher in 2017-18 (see Exhibit G).

Exhibit G

Sources: Company Financials, St. Louis Fed/OECD, Seneca Park Research

Sentiment around grocery stocks (and grocery chain stock prices) rose in the first half of 2018 as inflation expectations gathered steam. However, food inflation may soon turn from a tailwind to a headwind. Corn, soybean, and wheat prices have experienced sharp declines due to the US’s trade war with China. Major protein prices have followed their inputs lower too, with chicken plumbing multi-year lows. We believe that food inflation may turn negative in Q4 2018, followed by even worse deflation in Q1 2019 and Q2 2019.

SFS’s management team seems to already see the same thing ahead, with commentary on the most recent company earnings call that deflation was worse to-date in Q3 2018 than in Q2 2018.

Should food deflation rear its head, sentiment could turn negative on food retailers like SFS, with bleak consequences for SFS’s share price.

Risk #1 – SFS Could Complete An Equity Raise At The Current Share Price

We highlight two key risks to the bearish thesis on SFS.

First, we believe SFS shares currently trade well above intrinsic value. This presents SFS with an opportunity to create value by issuing shares at value-creating prices.

In our view, the fair market capitalization for SFS is ~$150M ($2 per share multiplied by 75M shares). Should the company decide to issue an additional 75M shares at $6 per share, the theoretical market capitalization would then be $600M ($450M of cash plus $150M of prior market value) with a share count of 150M for a per-share valuation of $4 per share.

This would cut our target return more than in-half. This is essentially the inverse of an undervalued company creating value by repurchasing its own shares – in this case, an overvalued company can create value by issuing shares at unduly rich levels.

Were SFS to execute a successful capital raise at current levels, there is a risk the downside to fair value may not be as much as we currently believe to be the case.

Risk #2 – SFS Could Slash CEO and Executive Pay

Second, as mentioned above, SFS has significant stock-based compensation expense. The vast majority of this expense goes to SFS’s top management.

In 2017, for example, the company’s CEO was paid $9.1M, including $6.7M of stock-based compensation. The company’s five named top executives received $16.8M in 2017, more than half of which came in the form of stock-based compensation (which totaled $8.8M).

According to SFS’s filings, the ratio of the annual total compensation for the CEO to the median of the annual total compensation to all employees was 462-to-1. This is nearly double the ratio for all US CEO’s. If CEO’s in general are overpaid, this is true in spades for SFS.

The disconnect between executive compensation and business performance is stark. From the beginning of 2016 to today, SFS’s stock price has declined from $16 per share to just over $5 per share (a decline of almost 70%).

SFS’s leadership has also strategically erred by wasting hundreds of millions of dollars on a store update that did not lead to meaningful same-store-sales growth, that did not re-establish SFS as a grocery price leader, and that did not give the company a lead in service or quality.

SFS today is an “also-ran” in all three ways to win in business, with a far more levered balance sheet to boot. This is a classic case study in poor business strategy.

Over this same time period, SFS’s top management has been rewarded with record pay packages. Amazingly, pay for the company’s top-five executives in 2017 was greater than total appropriately-adjusted net income for all shareholders.

The risk is that SFS’s Board of Directors realizes that the company’s senior management is tremendously overpaid – that SFS’s executive compensation has been inversely correlated to business performance – and that the Board takes action to correct this. Should SFS reduce the compensation of its five top executives from $16.8M to “only” a few million dollars, the company’s net income could materially increase.

Whether the SFS Board has been “captured” by executive management, or is capable of exercising independent action to demand executives are paid in-line with performance, is uncertain and remains a risk to the short thesis.

That said, SFS forecasts its stock-based compensation to rise more than +25% in FY 2018 relative to FY 2017.

Conclusion

In our view, SFS is a competitively-challenged business with a levered balance sheet trading at ~25x appropriately-adjusted EPS. Using reasonable/peer multiples, we view intrinsic value as $2 per share, representing ~60% downside.

Shares have been readily available for us to borrow at GC. On Interactive Brokers, the current borrow rate is 1.2%.

As competitive threats intensify, food inflation expectations diminish, and the investment community increasingly focuses on SFS’s stagnant earnings and levered balance sheet, we think it’s only a matter of time before SFS re-rates to a lower, and more appropriate, valuation.

Disclaimer

The author of this posting and related persons or entities ("Author") currently holds a short position in this security. Author may sell short additional shares, or cover some or all of Author's shares, at any time. Author has no obligation to inform anyone of any changes to Author's view of SFS. Please consult your financial, legal, and/or tax advisors before making any investment decisions. While the Author has tried to present facts it believes are accurate, the Author makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of any information contained in this note. The reader agrees not to invest based on this note, and to perform his or her own due diligence and research before taking a position in SFS. READER AGREES TO HOLD AUTHOR HARMLESS AND HEREBY WAIVES ANY CAUSES OF ACTION AGAINST AUTHOR RELATED TO THE NOTE ABOVE. As with all investments, caveat emptor.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SFS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.