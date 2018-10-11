2 Upcoming Dividend Increases

Introduction

I love stocks that grow their dividends year in and out. Hopefully, you do too! If so, you are in the right place. The list is definitely light this week as we are in the tail end of the calendar year. More companies will announce their dividend increases during the first half of the year. Nevertheless, we have two great increases coming up. How many of you can say you received a 9% raise this year? This is the beauty of buying and holding great dividend stocks.

I've created a list of stocks that grow their dividends and happen to be increasing them next week. This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is available here.

If you know how this was built and the caveats, feel free to jump down to the lists themselves.

How It's Assembled

The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet hosted here, with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum 5-year dividend growth history.

Why Should I Care?

Dividend increases are one of the most outward signs by management as to how business is going. Dividend yields also don't live in isolation; share prices tend to follow increases, as investors will move into a stock to claim the new payments. All else being equal, a 10% dividend hike should see an approximately 10% share price appreciation over time as the market adjusts to the higher payment. This produces a great flywheel effect whereby an investor can increase their income and see the face value of their investment increase.

Especially for retirees not receiving paychecks, dividend increases help cushion the never-ending force of inflation. As an added bonus, companies that grow their dividends by a rate greater than inflation can help investors improve their wealth over time.

What these lists provide is an opportunity for an investor to buy more shares prior to the dividend increase. An investor could start a position or increase their position size prior to the market readjusting to the new and higher dividend rate.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the day you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories as I'll be using them throughout the piece:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 0 Champion 1 Contender 1 Challenger 0

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category RPM International Inc. (RPM) 44 2.34 15-Oct-18 9.38% Champion Accenture plc Class A Ordinary Shares (Ireland) (ACN) 13 1.81 17-Oct-18 9.77% Contender



Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date by which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted in exactly the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week low.

Both companies are in the upper half of their 52 week range though they have come down quite recently. Accenture fell over 4% during the bloodbath on 10/10. RPM was recently at their high back in late September.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High RPM 59.89 46.36 68.13 27.6 29% Off Low 12% Off High ACN 161.65 136.14 175.64 25.5 19% Off Low 8% Off High



Tickers By Yield (With Growth Rates)

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included (the current yield + 5-year dividend growth rate). That is the current yield plus the 5-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule RPM 2.34 8.4 7.6 7 5.5 9.4 ACN 1.81 15.2 10.9 12.4 20.3 14.1

I want to highlight here the 1-year growth rates are still stale (as they are on the "CCC" list currently). I'm still working to calculate these myself.

Bonus Charts

I'm going to spotlight Accenture this week. Shares have done extraordinarily well coming out of the recession. Earnings growth has meandered from high single digit into double digit each year. Since 2015, the share price has responded quite strongly to the continued success and now the company sports a multiple of about 25. Until 2015 as you can see in the Fast Graph, shares typically received an 18 multiple, representing some premium to the historical 15.

Running a stock return calculation versus the S&P since 2010, shares have outperformed the S&P by about 6 percentage points per year. Additionally, the dividends received have also outpaced what was offered by the S&P. This is where a new dividend payer can do extraordinarily well as management begins returning an increasing percentage of free cash to shareholders each year.

Finally, you can visually see the growth of the two hypothetical investments. As noted above, until 2015 the investment value of each was more or less the same though Accenture always maintained a lead. From 2015 onwards, however, shares of ACN have greatly beaten the market. Earnings growth has been strong but I dare say that multiple expansion was responsible for the lion's share of the alpha generated the past three years.

(Courtesy: Custom Stock Alerts)

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.