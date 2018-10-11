SPY: Even After Wednesday, It's Not Too Late To Hedge

I elaborate, detail an example, and also present an alternate approach for those looking to limit their risk while aiming for above-market returns.

If so, you may be surprised to learn that it's not too late to hedge market risk using SPY.

After Wednesday's excitement, you might have though it was too late too hedge - that the cost of doing so would be too high.

Wednesday wasn't the collapse of Lehman Brothers (photo via The Nation).

Even After Wednesday: It's Not Too Late To Hedge

After the mini market meltdown on Wednesday, with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) down more than 3%, you might have figured it would have been too late to hedge against further declines. In general, of course, it's cheaper to hedge before a big down day ("buying umbrellas when it's sunny out," as I put it recently). But as it turns out, even after Wednesday's market action, it wasn't that expensive to hedge. This is consistent with Joe Weisenthal's observation Wednesday:

In the event we do have panicky days ahead and significant further declines, I lay out a way of protecting your portfolio below. I also offer an alternate approach for those who want protection while having a shot at above-market returns.

Protecting A $500k Stock Portfolio With SPY

Here is a simple way of protecting a stock portfolio against further market risk using optimal, or least expensive, puts on SPY. For the purposes of this example, I'll assume your portfolio is worth $500,000, that it's closely correlated with SPY, that you have enough diversification within it to protect against stock-specific risk, and that you can tolerate a decline of up to 20% over the next several months (if you have a smaller risk tolerance, you can use the same approach entering a smaller decline threshold).

Step 1

Divide $500,000 by the current price of SPY, which was $278.30 as of Wednesday's close, to get 1,797 (rounded).

Step 2

Scan for the optimal, or least expensive, puts to protect against a >20% decline in 1,797 shares of SPY over the next several months (screen captures below via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app).

Note the cost here: $6,290, or 1.26% of portfolio value, which was calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts.

Step 3

Round up the number of SPY shares to the nearest 100 and repeat step 2.

Note that, in this case, it's cheaper to hedge rounding up to the nearest round lot: the cost was $4,968, or 0.99% of portfolio value, calculated conservatively, at the ask.

Continuing This Approach

If you hedge your portfolio this way and repeat the process before the hedge expires in March, you'll be protected against >20% declines during each time period, and your annual hedging cost will be about 2%. So, if we don't slide into a bear market, you should generate a somewhat competitive return: roughly, the market's return minus 2%.

A Potentially Market-Beating The Market Approach

The approach above might beat the market over a time period, including a severe decline, but it's not going to beat SPY in an up-market, because of the drag of hedging cost. To beat SPY while hedging in an up-market, you need to beat the market by enough with your underlying securities that your performance, net of your hedging cost, is still higher than the market. You're not going to do that with a diversified portfolio that's highly correlated to SPY. You need a different approach to have a shot at that.

One such different approach is the hedged portfolio method I developed, where you buy and hedge a handful of securities Portfolio Armor estimates have high potential returns, net of their hedging costs, over the next several months. Since June of 2017, I've been presenting these portfolios and tracking their performance in real time. Here's how the ones hedged against >20% declines have done so far (performance represents 6-month periods starting on the starting date).

You can pull up interactive charts for each of those portfolios by clicking on the starting date in on the performance tab on the Portfolio Armor website.

I post these portfolios in my Marketplace service each week because investors start putting money to work at different times, but the idea, obviously, isn't to invest in a different portfolio each week; the idea is to invest a third or a half of your money in one portfolio now, then do the same in two or three months, and then when each portfolio expires in 6 months, to repeat the process. As you can see above, on average, the performance of these portfolios, net of hedging cost, outperformed SPY, despite some individual portfolios lagging.

Wrapping Up

An advantage of both of the approaches above is that they don't just limit your downside risk, but your fear of further declines as well, since you know your downside risk is strictly limited. Being able to take a breath and consider your next move, without risking everything, can be beneficial in volatile markets. Another advantage is that having appreciated put options, as you would in both approaches in the event of significant market declines, gives you dry powder: something you can sell for cash, which you can use to put to work if you're an enterprising investor and see compelling opportunities. That's true of holding cash as well, but an advantage of optimal put options is that since it often only takes a small dollar amount of them (about 1% of your portfolio, in the second hedge above) to give you the protection you need, you can keep most of your money invested in up markets without the drag of a large cash position.

To be transparent and accountable, I post a performance update for my Bulletproof Investing service every week. Here's the latest one: Performance Update - Week 45.

