25% Beatdown In Less Than 2 Months, Upgraded To Neutral, Still Material Risk

Following the Havenbrook transaction, we estimate NAV is between $11.79 and $13.01 per share. Our estimate uses the capitalization rates that actually occurred in Q3 2018 for a similar portfolio.

Management explicitly stated NAV was between $18 and $19 per share. We disagreed. The high estimate may have fueled the run. RESI bought another REIT, but not their own stock.

RESI recently enjoyed a dramatic run higher following their Q2 earnings release. The shares qualified as a short target. The short rating has ended.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI) is a single-family rental REIT. The share price recently underwent a beatdown.

It was a slaughter for shareholders. In less than 2 months, the price has declined by 10% leading into our public release and another 14% since then.

At this point, we believe the significant flaws in RESI are properly reflected in the share price.

Our short rating is over.

We would like to review the initial thesis and provide an updated look at RESI today.

Initial thesis - why we believed RESI was a short

We went more in-depth on The REIT Forum digging through RESI. Some of the many negative indicators we saw were:

Unsustainable dividend Poor transparency Too many overhead expenses Poor FFO adjustments - recurring cash expenses Extreme leverage

We will go over a couple of these in this article and link back to prior articles.

Initial thesis - poor transparency of NAV

Here is part of what we had to say on September 6, 2018, on Front Yard Residential:

Calculating NAV sounds much harder than it is.

You simply need five pieces of information to calculate NAV:

Your estimate for the company's NOI (net operating income) over the next 12 months. A capitalization rate that reflects actual transactions for assets similar to what the REIT owns. The value of the REITs other tangible assets which are not producing net operating income. The value of the REITs liabilities. The number of shares.

You'll rarely find two analysts with precisely the same estimate for NAV. That could be because they come to slightly different estimates for NOI, make different adjustments to the other assets, or most commonly because they choose slightly different capitalization rates. In the section below, we demonstrate how to do the math.

Our Estimates of NAV

We believe the estimates management provided were built by using a low capitalization rate.

Given the relatively small amount of professional analyst coverage, it wouldn't be surprising if there was no one double checking the math with their own estimates for capitalization rates.

We prepared the following table to demonstrate the NAV calculations at different cap rates:

Note: The chart above uses a price of $12.99, from when this idea was submitted for Top Idea consideration. Since then, it has returned about 11.5% for short-sellers.

The blue box contains our estimates based off a 6.23% cap rate and a 6% cap rate. However, the red box comes to a NAV of $18.42. That is right about the middle of the range management provided on the earnings call. We believe a 5.25% cap rate is too low. Understanding how cap rates and NAV work together is critical to understanding the bear thesis here.

We believe 6% to 6.23% is the most appropriate range for cap rates. Previously, management indicated that they were looking for a 6% yield on acquisitions. That is clearly demonstrated in this excerpt from the Q1 2018 earnings call transcript:

Based on those comments, it shouldn't be surprising that we think the appropriate capitalization rate is around 6%. If management can buy the properties at a 6% yield, then they should be valued at a 6% yield.

Following the close of the second quarter, but before the Q2 earnings call, RESI acquired HavenBrook. There were over 3,200 homes in the portfolio, so this transaction is easily large enough to demonstrate the market valuation on these assets. Management indicated that the yield was over 6%:

On the earnings call, management indicated that they believed these houses were purchased for about a 10% discount to BPO (Broker Price Opinion). Based on $466 million being allocated to the purchase price of the real estate and assuming it was acquired for a 10% discount to fair value, the new value would be estimated at $518 million (rounded). The difference would add $52 million to NAV for an immediate gain of $.97 per share. If you believe management immediately gained over $50 million in value, you must believe they are incredible property traders. You might also assume the other party in the transaction was incompetent, but that's the new internal management team that came with HavenBrook.

We don't accept either of those ideas. We believe that the transaction price for HavenBrook was large enough that it established the market value for a similar portfolio of assets.

Take a look at some of the key metrics:

RESI's slide is suggesting that the average investment per home would be about $144. If they allocate $144,000 per home, then that only gives a total value of roughly $466 million. The rest would be reflecting other value, such as the benefits of acquiring the management team from HavenBrook. Consequently, we have two potential price tags for the portfolio. It could be $466 million or it could be $485 million. We'll run the numbers both way:

When we apply all $485 million to the value of the real estate, it provides the lowest capitalization rate. At 6.23%, this represents the lowest capitalization rate we can reasonably reach. Any other scenario would've indicated a higher capitalization rate.

Some investors may argue that HavenBrook's portfolio is inferior, despite commanding a higher rent while achieving higher occupancy. They would argue that HavenBrook traded at a higher capitalization rate due to those imagined faults. I'll let RESI's management disprove that idea:

Let's review the evidence:

The numbers show that HavenBrook's portfolio appears to be superior, rather than inferior. Management of RESI specifically stated the HavenBrook portfolio was "in better shape".

Therefore, we are confident that HavenBrook's portfolio should command a capitalization rate that is at least very comparable to the portfolio RESI already owns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.