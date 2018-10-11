AMD: Risky Asset In A Fearful Market

AMD did not use the rally in its share price to dilute shareholders. Now it will be difficult to raise the necessary liquidity to fund its operations.

Investment Thesis

It's no secret that I find AMD (AMD) to be a dangerous investment. Like most value investors, I showed up to the party way too early. But now, it would appear that the party is over for AMD. I remain steadfast in my belief that AMD is overvalued.

Recent Developments

Since the end of September AMD has lost more than 15% of its valuation. In fact, from its peak in September to the after hours close of Wednesday it has lost more than 25% of its valuation.

We have seen a plethora of news in the last several days how the cost to borrow is going to rise. All of a sudden large institutions are adopting a sell first, ask questions later approach.

The problem is, that in the coming days, once the waters calm down, bargain hunters will return to purchase cheap assets, but more importantly, assets which they believe are safe investments. And AMD will not make the cut.

Financial Position - Highly Precarious

We know that the yield on the 10-year Treasury note is raising. Which means that AMD's cost of borrowing will increase. It's normal if the benchmark against which all assets are compared against goes up, for it to act like gravity on the stock market - higher rates pull down stocks.

However, what complicates issues for AMD is that not only does AMD have a lot of debt, it also has some debt due relatively soon, which AMD would have loved to refinance. In the table below I have highlighted AMD's debt obligations.

Source: Q2 2018 10-Q. Note: I have not included the $20 million held in a Rabbi trust (but this would not change the table significantly). The debt figures are AMD's estimated fair value figures, not carrying values.

Due within the next 12 months, AMD has its 6.75% Notes worth $153 million. More specifically, these notes need to be repaid in March 1, 2019.

Having said that, at the time of the 10-Q filing, subsequent to AMD's Q2 2018 period, AMD did settle $11 million with stock, so this figure has presently trickled down to $142 million.

Nevertheless, for a company which I have estimated to generate only $50 million in free cash flow for FY 2018, this amount of debt is totally unmanageable.

Short Covering

Anyone familiar with AMD will know that AMD is a very controversial stock. And as such, it gathers a lot of attention from both bulls and bears. Now, given the strong rise in AMD's share price in the past several months, it's only reasonable that many who were short AMD have been forced to cover their positions higher, sending AMD's shares increasingly higher. Presently, according to the latest set of figures, AMD's short position has been declining at a rapid clip, and at the end of September it stood at the lowest it has been for months.

In fact, according to The Wall Street Journal, the amount of short covering in AMD's stock is the highest on the Nasdaq at nearly 12%. But what happens when AMD releases its Q3 2018 results in less than two weeks' time? And management does not demonstrate a viable plan for tackling some its debt, during a time when the market is running for cover and towards safer investments?

Shareholder Dilution - Missed Opportunity

Earlier in March of this year, at AMD's annual meeting, AMD's proposal No. 3 passed, which allowed AMD to diluted shareholders by close to 100% and have up to 2.25 billion shares outstanding.

A few weeks ago, when animal spirits were strong, it would have been a perfect opportunity for AMD to raise funds by selling shares. This would have allowed AMD to capitalize on its strong valuation and retire a lot of debt. This would have left AMD in a much stronger position against its peers Intel (INTC) and Nvidia (NVDA). But now, this opportunity has come and gone. AMD will have to pay back its 6.75% Notes and will struggle to raise more debt in nervous credit markets at a reasonable price.

Takeaway

Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked. -- Warren Buffett

Presupposing that most AMD shareholders are now holding on to strong gains acquired over a very short period of time, there's likely to be a significant amount of profit taking in the coming days. Furthermore, seen as how I have long assumed AMD to be overvalued, it would only be reasonable that I recommend shareholders to pocket their gains while they still can.

