Invest $200K In A Down Market - For Income M*

I don't know where the market is going any better than you or the experts on CNBC. However, I know how to use fundamentals to build a portfolio. I am busy working my holdings, but here is a good start for a $200,000 portfolio using closing prices on 10/10/2018. Be ready when opportunities come up.

Let's look at their P/E's (price to equity ratio) and D/E's (debt to equity ratio.)

Remember my focus, my specialty is income. I don't have a pension. My family lives off of the money our savings create. Think about it. You have to be ready when opportunities come up.

M* MoneyMadam

Disclosure: Long all positions