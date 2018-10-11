Silver Weekly: Capitulation Under Way

I propose SLV to take advantage of a potential rally in spot silver prices in Q4 2018.

Comex silver comes under renewed downward pressure, suggesting that the recent rebound was purely a technical retracement.

Introduction

Welcome to my Silver Weekly.

In this brief report, I wish to discuss my views about the silver market through the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV). SLV is the largest silver ETF and is directly impacted by the vagaries of silver spot prices because the fund physically holds silver in London.

To do so, I start by analysing the changes in speculative positions in Comex silver futures contracts (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) in order to draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then I discuss my global macro view and the implication for monetary demand for spot silver prices and this SLV. I conclude the report by sharing my trading positioning.

Speculative positions on the Comex

The CFTC statistics are public and free. The CFTC publishes its Commitment of Traders report (COTR) every Friday, which covers data from the week ending the previous Tuesday. In this COTR, I analyze the speculative positioning, that is, the positions held by the speculative community, called “non-commercials” in the legacy COTR (which tracks data since 1986).

It is important to note that speculative activity rarely involve physical flows. In fact, it is very uncommon for speculators who trade silver futures contracts to take delivery of the physical on the futures contracts they trade. Speculative activity can have a significant impact on spot silver prices due to the great use of leverage taken by speculators. The changes speculative positions in silver futures contracts tend to be much greater than the changes in other components of silver demand like industrial demand although the latter accounts for roughly 50% of total silver demand.

Accordingly, the impact of speculative flows on silver spot prices tends to be relatively more important and volatile, which in turn affect the value of SLV because the latter physically holds the metal in vaults in London and therefore, have a direct exposure to spot silver prices.

Silver-ETF positions

The data about silver ETF holdings are from FastMarkets, an independent metals agency which tracks ETF holdings across the precious metals complex. FastMarkets tracks on a daily basis a total of 15 silver ETFs, whose silver holdings represent the majority of total silver ETF holdings. The largest silver ETF tracked by Fastmarkets is the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV), whose holdings represents roughly 50% of total silver ETF holdings.

Speculative positioning

Based on the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, non-commercials were net short Comex silver by 2,721 tonnes as of October 2. This marks the 8th week in a row that speculators are net short Comex silver.

Over the latest reporting period of September 25-October 2, non-commercials slashed meaningfully their net short positions (for a 4th week in a row) in the tune of 895 tonnes, which was exclusively driven by short-covering (,1402 tonnes) though partly counterbalanced by long liquidation (507 tonnes).

Over the past month, non-commercials have built 1,785 tonnes of net long positions in Comex silver.

Since the start of the year, non-commercials have slashed their net long positions by 3,444 tonnes, after slashing their net long exposure by 8,809 tonnes in 2017.

Bottom line: although silver’s speculative positioning has improved over the past month, it remains excessively bearish. There is plenty of room for net long positions in Comex silver to grow in Q4 2018, which would push silver spot prices and thus SLV’s value much higher.

Investment positioning

ETF investors held around 20,105 tonnes of physical silver across various ETFs as of October 5, according to FastMarkets’ iterations.

Over the latest reporting period of September 28-October 5, ETF investors liquidated 33 tonnes of their holdings, marking a second straight week of outflows.

Over the past month, ETF investors have sold 25 tonnes of silver.

Since the start of the year, ETF investors have sold 104 tonnes of silver, which is a small amount because it represents a decline of just 0.5% in total ETF holdings.

Bottom line: ETF investors do not appear to have faith in the rebound in silver prices that started in mid-August, preferring to liquidate their positions. But the pace of ETF outflows remains too minimal to exert a meaningful impact on silver spot prices and thus SLV.

Trading positioning

Silver spot prices have come under renewed marked downward pressure since the start of October, down almost 3%. In contrast, the rest of its complex has proven to be more resilient.

On the year, silver is the worst precious metal performer, down 15% (vs -9% for gold, -11% for platinum, and +1% for palladium). Given the robust fundamentals of the market on the back of (1) tighter mine supply and (2) stronger consumption growth from the industrial sector, silver is wellpoised to play some catch-up in the final quarter of the year.

To take advantage of a potential appreciation in spot silver prices, I propose the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV).

iShares Silver Trust – SLV – Review

SLV is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SLV holds physically silver bars in vaults in London.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

SLV has $4.75 billion in assets under management while the average daily volume is $111.45 million. Its average spread (over the past 60 days) is 0.07%, which allows financial markets to get in and out of their positions at a cheap cost. Its median tracking difference (over the past 12 months) is -0.48%, which is fairly accurate.

The horizon of this investment would be relatively short term (less than 6 months) due to its quite high expensive ratio of 0.50%.

Last week, I cautioned that the rebound could be only a technical retracement before another YTD low is set. This seems to be playing out well.

Bottom line: I am of the view that SLV is currently experiencing the final wave of capitulation, which should then lead to a powerful rally in the coming months.

Final note

