Copper Mountain Is At A Pivotal Point In Its History

Despite a high debt level, I'm pretty confident that Copper Mountain will find an investor(s) interested in taking part in its conversion into a higher league of copper producers.

Most recently Copper Mountain has updated mineral resource estimates for its two main properties: the Copper Mountain mine and New Ingerbelle satellite deposit.

Over the last two weeks Copper Mountain Corporation (OTCPK:CPPMF) made a few extremely important announcements. Apart from updating a feasibility study for the Eva project, the company delivered a new mine plan for its flagship property, the Copper Mountain mine. Additionally, it upgraded the New Ingerbelle property and released a positive prefeasibility study for this satellite deposit. As a result, in my opinion, the company is at a pivotal point in its history. If all the projects discussed below go online, Copper Mountain is supposed to become a mid-tier copper producer, with its annual copper production of around 260 million pounds.

Copper Mountain and New Ingerbelle - the updated mineral resource estimates

The company has updated its mineral resource estimate for the flagship property (Copper Mountain) and a satellite deposit called New Ingerbelle. According to these updates:

Copper Mountain holds 251 million tons of ore grading 0.30% of copper, totaling 1,667 million pounds of copper (at a cut-off grade of 0.16% for copper).

New Ingerbelle (located one kilometer from the Copper Mountain mine) holds a mineral resource (measured and indicated) of 151 million tons of ore grading 0.29% of copper, totaling 955 million pounds of copper (at a cut-off grade of 0.16% for copper).

In the case of New Ingerbelle the company has upgraded the resources, converting the material previously classified as inferred resources into measured and indicated resources. In other words, although the deposit holds generally the same amount of copper as before, the quality of this material is higher now. Now, concurrently to the updated resource estimate the company has also published a preliminary economic assessment for New Ingerbelle (discussed below). However, investors should keep in their minds that mineral resources are of less quality than reserves. As a result, any economic plan based on them is preliminary in its nature.

Summarizing - in my opinion, these two updates are milestone events for the company, driving total measured and indicated resources from 1,936 million pounds of copper (previous technical report, disclosing the data as of the end of 2014) to 2,622 million (an increase of 35.4%, including mining depletion since the beginning of 2015).

Preliminary economic assessment for New Ingerbelle

As mentioned above, the company has published a preliminary economic assessment for the New Ingerbelle future mine. Here are the main measures:

Source: Copper Mountain

Well, these figures look very good but there is one problem - to calculate them the company used a copper price of $3.08 per pound and a gold price of $1,310 per ounce. At current copper price of $2.75 per pound the project is supposed to deliver an after-tax net present value of $287M (or $215M attributable to the company's 75% stake in this property).

However, although it is too early to discuss this project in detail (a full version of the report should be online next month), there is a good chance that New Ingerbelle is going to be a very decent project. Here is why:

It brings a significant value to the company (even at current, low prices of copper)

Low CAPEX (due to synergies with the Copper Mountain mine) - to build the New Ingerbelle mine the company is going to spend $130M; in my opinion, it is not a high cost

The projected total cash operating cost of production is $9.66 per ton of ore processed; in 2Q 2018 the Copper Mountain mine was producing its metals at a cost of $14.07 per ton of ore so New Ingerbelle is going to be a lower-cost operation, compared to the flagship property

However, we should remember that part of the costs incurred at New Ingerbelle is to be covered by the Copper Mountain mine (synergy). For example, the ore coming from New Ingerbelle will be processed at the Copper Mountain mill

New mine plan for the Copper Mountain mine

Concurrently with the updated mineral resource estimate, the company has disclosed a new mine plan for its flagship property. I have used the data delivered by the company and constructed a simple discounted cash flow valuation model for this mine. Here are the results:

Source: Simple Digressions

Notes:

Cash cost is calculated using the 2Q 2018 data

Deferred stripping is calculated assuming a one-off capital spending of 12.5M, every four years

As the table shows, the project is very sensitive to copper prices. At the current price of $2.7 per pound (the light green area) the mine is supposed to deliver an after-tax net present value (NPV) of $119M. However, at a bit higher price ($3.08 per pound - the area marked in light blue) NPV jumps to $330M. This mine definitely looks like a high-gear option for copper prices.

The Eva project

Finally, the company announced basic figures for its new copper project called Eva. To remind my readers, in April 2018 Copper Mountain closed the acquisition of an Australian copper developer called Altona. As a result, the company became an owner of the Eva project located in a prolific copper camp in Queensland, Australia.

In 2017 Altona published an economic study for Eva. Now this study has been updated by Copper Mountain but the results are rather incomparable. For example, according to Altona, Eva was supposed to deliver NPV of $207M at a copper price of $2.95 per pound. Now, at a copper price of $3.08 the project is supposed to generate NPV of $256M. Additionally, Copper Mountain is using a discount rate of 8.0% instead of a 7.5% used by Altona. On the other hand, the initial CAPEX went up from $203M (Altona) to $350M (Copper Mountain).

Now, although the CAPEX is significantly up, in my opinion, the Eva project demonstrates very decent economic figures. If realized, it should bring value to the company.

Copper Mountain shares are high-gear options for copper prices

Let me summarize the entire discussion. The table below discloses NPVs calculated for all three projects, assuming two copper prices: $2.70 and $3.08 per pound:

Source: Simple Digressions

Notes:

Row 6 discloses an after-tax net present value related to corporate issues (mainly administrative expenses)

Rows 7 and 8 depict the debt and cash held by the company at the end of 2Q 2018

Now, as the table shows, Copper Mountain shares are very sensitive to copper prices:

At the current copper price ($2.75 per pound) one share is worth $0.51

At a copper price of $3.08 per pound one share of Copper Mountain is worth $2.49

It means that a 12% increase in copper prices results in a 388% increase in the value of Copper Mountain shares. Definitely, these shares are high-gear options for copper prices.

High debt level still overshadows the company

On the other hand, as discussed in my previous article on Copper Mountain:

Now, the point is that at current low prices of copper the company will not be able to finance the construction of Eva - two green arrows point to a cash deficit to occur at the end of 2019 and 2020. Simply put, Copper Mountain will need C$222M in additional financing (at least):

Source: Simple Digressions

What is more, now the company has a second copper project (New Ingerbelle) to finance. Additionally, the company has increased the projected CAPEX to build the Eva mine from $203M to $350M.

It means that the total CAPEX to construct the New Ingerbelle and Eva copper mines amounts to $480M. It is a lot of money and, in my opinion, it will be extremely difficult to find any lender interested in financing these projects. Why do I think so? The answer is here: at the end of 2Q 2018 the net debt / EBITDA ratio was standing at 2.03, which means that the company was heavy in debt (every time this ratio stands above 2.0 the banks are getting very cautious).

So, if Copper Mountain wants to develop Eva and New Ingerbelle, it is supposed to find other, than a classic loan, financing sources as, for example, a public placement. What is more, it must be a huge private placement. For example, assuming current share prices of $0.89 a share, Copper Mountain would have to sell as many as 539 million shares (the total CAPEX of $480M divided by $0.89 a share). Today the company's share count is 188 million so, after a private placement the total share count would jump to 727 million, significantly diluting current shareholders.

Now, in my opinion, there is a company that could be interested in taking part in such a big private placement. It is Mitsubishi, one of the largest shareholders of Copper Mountain. As discussed in the previous article on Copper Mountain:

Mitsubishi is a related party for Copper Mountain. Apart from that, this company is a multi-business corporation demonstrating enormous financial power. What is more, Mitsubishi needs copper to run a few of its business lines so it is surely interested in supporting Copper Mountain.

Would such a large private placement destroy the shareholder value? Well, it depends on the share price a white knight would pay for new shares. As discussed above, at the current copper price one share of the company is worth at least $0.51. However, this value is very sensitive to copper prices. As a result, I would not be surprised to see a higher price at which a white knight takes over the company. Simply put, a company producing 260 million pounds of copper a year (with the Copper Mountain, New Ingerbelle and Eva mines producing 84, 85 and 90 million pounds of copper, respectively) deserves a solid premium.

Specific risk factor

Sometimes, to finance construction of a new mine, mining companies enter a very specific agreements with royalty / streaming entities. In my opinion, in most cases these agreements, although very often a must, have a negative impact on project's economics.

Now, I cannot rule out that Copper Mountain may sign a royalty / streaming agreement. If that is the case, the efficiency measures discussed in this article could deteriorate.

Summary

In my opinion, Copper Mountain is a prospective copper producer. If all the projects discussed in this article were supposed to go online, Copper Mountain would become a mid-tier copper producer, with its annual copper production comparable to such renowned miners as Hudbay Minerals (HBM).

Now, in my opinion, Copper Mountain shares are high-gear options for copper prices - its two new projects and the Copper Mountain mine are very sensitive to red metal prices. For example, according to the company, at a copper price of $2.75 per pound the Eva and New Ingerbelle projects are supposed to deliver a combined net present value of $336M. At a bit higher copper price of $3.08 per pound this value should jump to $552M (a 64% increase in value triggered by a 12% increase in copper prices). That is why I call these shares a high-gear option for copper prices.

However, today the company is deeply in debt. In my previous article on Copper Mountain I suggested that construction of the Eva mine may be suspended due to the company's high debt level, but I have changed my mind. The upside potential of Copper Mountain is, in my opinion, outstanding so I am pretty confident that the company will find an entity / entities interested in getting involved in such a prospective copper miner. In that case the concept of a white knight seems to be well-grounded. What is more, I would not be surprised to see a potential white knight paying a large premium to get control over the company.

Last but not least, the company's insiders seem to be very optimistic. As the chart below shows, this year the CEO purchased more than 1 million shares:

Source: Simple Digressions and the SEDI registry

Final Note Did you like this article? If your answer is yes, please visit my Unorthodox Mining Investing Marketplace service where I manage a portfolio of up to 10 mining picks, discuss new investment ideas, and provide subscribers with a medium-term outlook on a few financial markets (particularly the base/precious metals market).

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEF, GDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.