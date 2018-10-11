Navigating The 'Rate Rant'

Are the concerns justified? And what should investors do now? We examine both questions in the paragraphs below.

High beta parts of the market like small caps and biotech have been routed on worries about rising interest rates.

"Don't panic." - Douglas Adams, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

The fourth quarter has started out on the wrong foot for investors to put in mildly. The overall market has seen significant and consistent declines since the month of October commenced. The S&P is down approximately five percent so far in the month as of yesterday's close. The Russell 2000 has lost more than six percent over that same time frame.

The NASDAQ has lost more than eight percent after taking its deepest one day lost in trading Wednesday since 2011. Some high beta parts of equities have fared even worse. The biotech sector is down almost 10% since this rout started.

The primary trigger for the sell-off are concerns about rising interest rates. The 10-Year Treasury yield rose early in 2018 and then put in a ceiling right at three percent for most of the year. That ceiling has been breached in the month of October due to robust economic activity and a series of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. This 10-Year Treasury yield hit 3.26% at the end of last week - which was a seven-year high. The 10-Year currently stands at just under 3.2% as we submit this article for publication.

This rise in interest rates has consequences for many parts of the economy. 30-Year mortgage rates have recently cross the five percent threshold and are the primary culprit behind the slowdown in the housing market we have seen in recent months. This has crushed housing related stocks like home builders as well as contributed to a slowdown in vehicle sales.

This rise in yields also has impacts to the Federal budget and interest that is paid to service our over $20 trillion in national debt. One of the anomalies of the Great Recession and the Federal Reserve's QE efforts was that even as the national debt roughly doubled from FY2008 to FY2016, the interest payments needed to service the national debt actually dropped ($253 billion in FY2008, $240 billion in FY2016). Obviously this is unsustainable and the recent rise in rates is one of the drivers of the increasing federal deficit as interest payouts to service the debt moved up to $310 billion in FY2018 - albeit this a topic for a different forum.

Source: U.S. Office of budget and management. Chart by author. Year 2015 is an estimate. Figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.

That is the bad news and this is not confined to the U.S. Europe's interest rates have also been on the rise and Italy has become an increasing worry for continental investors.

The good news for longer term investors is that the domestic economy is humming along. The unemployment rate recently hit a 50-year low and jobs created in 2018 is running about 16% higher than 2017, which was in itself a good year from job creation.

In addition, the economy is running on all cylinders right now. GDP growth came in at 4.2% in the second quarter and the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow is currently projecting similar growth in the third quarter. It is very likely GDP growth for the full year of 2018 will be at three percent or better for the first time since 2005.

I think more important for investors, third quarter earnings season is starting to kick off. The current consensus is for profits within the S&P 500 to be up just over 21% on a year-over-year basis. Given that actual profits almost always at least slightly beat the 'consensus' every quarter and that the S&P 500 has delivered almost 25% earnings growth in the first half of 2018, profit growth should probably hit 23% to 24% in the third quarter.

This should reduce earnings multiples (especially when combined with the recent drop in the market) and reassure investors about the strength of the economy and profit growth. Our personal opinion, is the recent hiccup in the market is precisely that and should end soon.

Given that outlook, our strategy has been to slowly put some of our "dry powder" back into the market, which we have been doing almost daily so far in the month of October. We are adding to core positions across sectors especially in some of the hardest hit parts of the market including biotech, small caps and housing related stocks.

Our preferred method for deploying this "ammo" into equities has been using a Buy-Write option strategy consisting of buying a beaten down equity and simultaneously selling a just out of the money call five to seven months out.

We find this a good way to mitigate risk and provides more confidence to buy this dip. A recent spike in volatility has enhanced option premiums. One can easily achieved 12% to 15% returns from some large caps with little movement in the underlying equity from names like Facebook (FB). For some small caps and biotechs we are seeing 20% to 30% return potential using this strategy.

These sorts of spikes in volatility and market losses can try investors' nerves in the short term. However, in most cases, absent a recession (which we don't see on the horizon) they turn out to be buying opportunities in the long run. Investors should act accordingly.

"Life is ten percent what you experience and ninety percent how you respond to it." - Dorothy M. Neddermeyer

