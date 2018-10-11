Third Quarter Bank Earnings Season To Start

Furthermore, the commercial banking industry is continuing to bifurcate and future industry performance is going to be dependent upon how the whole industry evolves.

Lending at the larger banks in the United States has not been that strong and performance this year has been tied to the last December tax cuts and to trading.

Big commercial banks are expected to post a stellar quarter in terms of profits, but there are reasons for concern about the future.

Telis Demos tells us, in the Wall Street Journal that “Big U. S. banks are set to report their most profitable third quarter since the financial crisis.”

But, then he adds, “underneath the block-buster numbers are reasons for caution.”

The banks had last December’s tax cut that caused earnings to come in strong early in the year.

However, despite of rising economic growth during the year along with rising interest rates…usually the best of all worlds for the banking industry, lending growth has been modest and with low financial market volatility throughout much of the year, trading opportunities have been slim.

It is interesting that some analysts have been crying “wolf” about the debt increases that are taking place in the world, yet when one looks at what American banks are doing, it is hard to carry that concern over into the US commercial banking system.

For example, the year-over-year rate of increase in loans and leases at the largest 25 domestically chartered commercial banks in the United States was only 2.1 percent through August.

Amongst these “large” banks, the category of loans that increased the most, year-over-year, were commercial and industrial loans… business loans. But, the rate of increase here was only 3.6 percent… not excessive at all.

The area of lending that people are most concerned about is the commercial real estate area, and here, the “large” banks actually oversaw a decline, year-over-year, of 1.1 percent.

Note that the largest 25 domestically chartered banks in the US control 56 percent of the total assets in the US banking system. Going even further, the five largest commercial banks are reported to hold just under 50 percent of the total assets. That is why it is important to understand what is going on in this area of the market.

It is also these commercial banks that do a lot of investment banking work and engage most of the trading activities of the industry. Greater effort, I believe, needs to be given to separating the banking industry into separate divisions so that we can better understand what is going on in banking.

One further note, if you lump the total assets of the largest 25 domestically chartered banks with the total assets of foreign-related institutions in the United States banking system and the percentage comes up to 70 percent of total assets.

That is, the “smaller” institutions in the U.S. banking system only control 30 percent of the total commercial banking assets in America. And, the number of banks in this category is dropping dramatically every year as the financial industry changes due to technology and due to growing global influences.

It is the “smaller” banks, however, that have been more aggressive in the lending area. The “business” loans at these institutions rose by 11.2 percent, year-over-year, and the commercial real estate loans… the area that most analysts are concerned about… rose by 7.8 percent.

Of even more concern in Mr. Demos’ mind is what is happening to the credit card business. Mr. Demos comments on the fact that banks’ credit card loans written off for nonpayment has risen.

Well, over the past year, the credit card debt on the balances sheets of the “smaller” commercial banks has risen, according to Federal Reserve data, from $111.5 billion to $151.5 billion, an increase of $40 billion or almost 36 percent, year-over-year.

The largest 25 domestically chartered banks, even though they have a much larger portfolio of credit card loans, saw these loans increase by on $26 billion over the year, or at a year-over-year rate of 4.2 percent.

The “smaller” US commercial banks seem to be pushing the edge in the area of riskier loans and the aggregate data do not give us this information.

In my mind, the “smaller” commercial banks are under considerable pressure. They are losing the technology war with the larger banks, they don’t have trading revenue or “advising” revenue to count on, and they have been severely squeezed by the lower interest rates. That seems to be why they are taking on more and more of the riskier loans.

The largest commercial banks in the United States may produce good results in their third quarter announcements, but several of these larger banks, JPMorgan and Citigroup for example, have already warned investors to expect more “lukewarm” results in the future.

Furthermore, I believe that the largest banks have been subject to much more restrictive regulatory oversight than the smaller banks and this has contributed to their slower loan growth. They are keeping a lid on credit risk and they are thereby keeping a lid on loan growth. And, they seem to be avoiding the riskier areas in their loan offerings.

Consequently, we need to watch closely as bank results are released this fall. But, we need to see how the “larger” banks are performing relative to the “smaller” banks. Furthermore, we need another classification, the “second twenty” banks. That is, we need to separate out the five largest banks and their performance from the next twenty largest banks, and from the remaining 4,808 banks, in order to understand how the banking industry is performing,

I think the headlines of Mr. Demos’ article is “spot on”, “Expect Big Profits, But Buyer Beware.” There is a lot more going on in the banking area than meets the eye. We should not be taken in or fooled by what is happening in just one segment of the market. We need to be awry of what is happening to the whole U.S. banking system.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.