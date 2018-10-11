Axsome Therapeutics: Several Candidates At Phase 3

The company sold warrants. If they are converted, there may be stock dilution as well.

There is certain stock dilution risk as Axsome is trying to sell more stock.

Axsome Therapeutics trades at more than 10x book value per share. The current share price seems quite expensive.

The company’s most promising candidate seems to be AXS-05, intended for the treatment of depression.

With several candidates at Phase 3 of development, Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) should interest investors. In addition, the target market seems quite large, which is also ideal.

With that, the company trades at an overvalued 10x book value per share, which seems like an overvalued level as compared to that of peers. Furthermore, the company is about to sell 29 million shares at $3.0, which could create stock dilution in the near future.

Business

Incorporated in Delaware in January 2012 and headquartered in New York, Axsome is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on treatments for the management of the central nervous system. The company has five drug candidates, AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-09, AXS-02, and AXS-06.

Source: Company’s Website

The research seems to be at an advanced stage of development. The market should appreciate this fact. The company’s most promising candidate seems to be AXS-05, intended for the treatment of depression, which is at Phase 3 of development. In addition, there is a Phase 2-3 trial intended for agitation associated with Alzheimer’s disease called ADVANCE-1 study along with one Phase 2 trial focused on smoking cessation.

In addition, AXS-02 is a product candidate at Phase 3 of development for the treatment of pain for knee osteoarthritis from subchondral bone marrow lesions. With that, the company is also at Phase 2 of development, testing the patients suffering from chronic low back pain from modic changes.

Axsome is also conducting research at Phase 1 of development with several candidates. If the FDA does not approve AXS-05 and AXS-02, Axsome will continue its research with product candidates AXS-07, AXS-06, and AXS-09. The pipeline is shown in the image below:

Source: Company’s Website

AXS‑05 - Treatment-Resistant Depression

AXS‑05 is an oral drug combining dextromethorphan and bupropion. The mechanism of action of its two components is critical to understand AXS‑05. Dextromethorphan is quite active at multiple central nervous system receptors, but it has an issue. It is rapidly metabolized into dextrorphan. For this reason, the company uses bupropion, which increases the bioavailability of dextrorphan. The scientific rationale is provided in the image below:

Source: 10-K

The use of dextromethorphan reduces depressive symptoms. In a 326‑patient study, the Beck Depression Inventory Second Edition showed statistically significant reduction in depressive symptoms. The image below shows the promising results:

Source: 10-K

The market could be very large. The National Institute of Health estimates that 6.7% U.S. adults suffer from major depressive disorder every year. In addition, the amount of patients seems to be increasing. According to GlobalData, the market opportunity for major depressive disorder could rise from $3.2 billion in 2015 to $5.8 billion by 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate of 6.1%. With this market size in mind, if the FDA approves the company’s treatment, the share price should increase quite a bit.

AXS‑05 - Agitation Associated With Alzheimer’s Disease

The use of dextromethorphan has shown significant reduction in agitation associated with Alzheimer’s Disease. In a 220 patient-study with Neuropsychiatric Inventory, the results were promising. Take a look at the image below:

Source: 10-K

The target market is also large in this case. In the United States, 5 million patients suffer from Alzheimer’s disease, and this number is expected to increase to 14 million by 2050. Global data says that the total market was worth $2.9 billion in 2016 and could reach $14.8 billion by 2026.

AXS‑02 - Knee Osteoarthritis Associated With Bone Marrow Lesions

AXS‑02 is an oral drug intended to reduce pain. The active molecule in AXS‑02, Zoledronic acid, is nitrogen‑containing bisphosphonate, which binds with high affinity to bone mineral and is able to inhibit the bone‑resorbing cells called osteoclasts. Zoledronic seems to reduce pain by inhibiting osteoclast hyperactivity and reducing the activity of up‑regulation of acid‑sensing ion channels on sensory neurons.

Recent studies are quite promising. In a 6,097-patients study with IV zoledronic acid therapy or oral therapy with bisphosphonates, 76% patients are said to prefer oral formulations. The use of AXS‑02 for treating pain associated with bone marrow lesions makes sense because bone marrow lesions are present in regions of increased subchondral bone turnover and reduced mineral content.

Balance Sheet: Great Financial Shape

The company’s financial shape is quite beneficial. Axsome has which every investor is looking to see, tons of cash. With $20.351 million in cash, 93% of the total assets as of June 30, 2018, the company seems well equipped to finance future developments.

On the liabilities front, the total amount of liabilities equals $14.71 million, which does not seem scary. Take into account that the cash in hand is larger than the total liabilities.

Source: 10-Q

With that, investors should take a look at the type of debt that Axsome is signing. The company has a loan which totals $10.97 million, for which Axsome pays interest of more than 8%. The interest rate paid provides the financial risk of Axsome. Shareholders usually bear more risk than debtholders. The following lines provide further details on the interest rates paid.

“The loan bears interest at an annual rate equal to 4.50% plus the prime rate, which is the greater of 3.50% or the Wall Street Journal prime rate, and is payable monthly. It matures in November 2020.” Source: 10-K

In addition, the image below shows the contractual obligations reported as of December 31, 2017:

Source: 10-K

Income Statement: Cash Burn Rate Seems Fast

Axsome reported revenues from license agreements equal to $6.77 million, $21.19 million and $19.95 million in 2015, 2016 and 2017 respectively. Investors should appreciate that the company is paid for conducting research. With that, the income statement is similar to that of any other biopharmaceutical company. With losses of $27.2 million and $28.94 million in 2016 and 2017 respectively, the company is burning cash at a high pace. The loss per common share is equal to about $1.42-$1.27 per year. Thus, investors should expect to lose this amount of money every year before the company reports positive data or the FDA approves the company’s product candidates. The image below shows the income statement reported in the annual report:

Source: 10-K

New Securities To Be Sold And Convertible Securities

Axsome expects to sell approximately 2.966 million shares at $3 per share. The total amount of proceeds are expected to be equal to $8.9 million. The image below provides further details:

Source: Prospectus

Axsome Therapeutics did not provide specific information about the use of the proceeds from the sale of equity. It is not ideal. Information about the money to be invested in each product candidate could help investors. Take a look at it:

“We currently intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.” Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

The dilution from the sale of stock could affect the share price. The share price may decline for a while after the transaction gets done. With that, regarding potential stock dilution, investors should get to know that the company sold warrants. If they are converted, there may be stock dilution as well. The number of warrants is not significant. But, shareholders should get to know that Axsome has sold this type of equity financing:

Source: 10-K

Licenses

Investors need to know that the company signed several license agreements with other pharmaceutical companies. As a result, Axsome will need to pay certain royalties, which don’t seem abusive. Read the following lines in this regard:

“Under the terms of the agreements, the Company is required to pay to Antecip a royalty equal to 4.5% for AXS‑02, 3.0% for AXS‑05, and 1.5% for AXS‑04, of net sales of products containing the licensed technology by the Company, its affiliates, or permitted sublicensees.” Source: 10-k

Regarding the license agreements signed, investors may not appreciate that the CEO is the owner of the company that licensed rights to Axsome. Keep in mind that the CEO has a serious conflict of interest because of this fact. When the agreement was signed, he was sitting at both sides. How can the market know that the terms were fair for both parties? Read the following lines in this regard:

“In 2012, we entered into three exclusive license agreements with Antecip Bioventures II LLC, or Antecip, an entity owned by our Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Herriot Tabuteau, M.D. Although Dr. Tabuteau dedicates all of his working time to us because Antecip is an inactive intellectual property holding company, he may face potential conflicts of interest regarding these licensing transactions as a result of his ownership of Antecip.” Source: 10-k

Valuation, Competitors And Conclusion

Axsome Therapeutics, with 25 employees and an enterprise value of $70 million, trades at more than 10x book value per share.

The company competes with very large companies like Eli Lilly (LLY), Allergan plc (AGN), or Pfizer, Inc (PFE). They are large conglomerates that don’t represent good comparable peers of Axsome. There is only one company that could be used for comparison, Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN). It trades at 3.8x book value per share with 251 employees, several candidates that are FDA-approved, and several candidates at a very advanced stage of development. Axsome Therapeutics seems very overvalued as compared to FLXN. The image below shows the pipeline:

Source: Company’s Website

With that, investors should be aware of the recent equity sale conducted by Axsome Therapeutics. The company is trying to sell approximately 29 million shares at $3.0. With this in mind, stock dilution risk seems very evident on this name.

Source: Prospectus

With product candidates at Phase 3 of development and promising clinical trial results, Axsome Therapeutics seems very interesting. However, the current share price seems quite expensive. FLXN, which seems to have more advanced research programs, is trading at a cheaper valuation. In addition, there is certain stock dilution risk as Axsome is trying to sell stock. To sum up, it may not be the best time to acquire shares of Axsome.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.