JPMorgan Chase: Can The Strength Continue?

For most of this year, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) has been the high-flyer of the financial sector. A volatility-inspired surge in trading volumes during the early portions of 2018, and a climate of rising interest rates has provided a favorable backdrop for the industry. JP Morgan has proven its ability to deliver within this context, and the bank will have another opportunity to validate the market’s bullish expectations in its next earnings release. I remain long JPM for its supreme 2.87% dividend yield and expect to see new highs in share prices before the end of the year.

JPMorgan Chase is scheduled to report third quarter earnings on October 12th, and market expectations are currently calling for an annualized gain of 38% in per-share earnings. This implies EPS of $2.29. Revenues of $27.7 billion are expected, which would represent an annualized gain of 5.8% if realized. Make no mistake about it, these expectations are high. In fact, they are the highest amongst the four major U.S. banks for the current reporting period. Ultimately, this suggest that JPMorgan Chase will need to deliver once again in order to maintain its position at the top of the pack for the financial sector. Most of the evidence suggest that this will continue to be the case, as the bank has beaten market expectations in 12 out of the last 13 quarters.

Looking at the near-term performance industry, one area to highlight is the corporate and investment banking segment, which has been a central driver of revenue growth for the bank. Second quarter earnings results showed JPMorgan Chase benefited from increased merger activity, debt underwriting, and surging stock volatility which began during the early parts of the year. Revenues from this segment grew by an annualized rate of 11% (at $9.9 billion). Revenues in the investment banking segment were higher by an annualized rate of 13% during the period (at $1.9 billion).

Results in this area will be key in determining the true strength of the bank’s broader performances for the quarter. The second quarter figures showed a slight decline in the growth percentages, which was not entirely surprising given the fact that strength in the first quarter figures was driven by surging trading volumes in all three major asset classes (stocks, commodities, and foreign exchange). The rate of expansion may have continued into the third quarter, given the more subdued state of the market during this most recent reporting period. That said, trading volumes remain favorable on an annualized basis and this opens the door for positive surprises in the third quarter report.

Another source of potential headwinds could come from the relatively elevated valuation which is seen currently in the market. On a price-to-book basis, JPM is trading at a 1.65 multiple. This is higher than the industry average of roughly 1.5, and well above the valuations of each of the other major U.S. banks.

Of course, the price-to-book value alone is not enough of an indicator to suggest that a stock is ready for a bearish reversal. Elevated valuations do, however, suggest that disappointments in earnings could have a disproportionately negative impact if realized. JPM is currently trading at the upper end of its yearly trading range, so it would not be entirely surprising to see selling pressure increase at these levels if the bank fails to deliver on October 12th.

That said, there are alternative metrics which suggest that JPM is actually undervalued. The stock’s price-to-earnings ratio (TTM) currently stands at 14.27, which is well below the industry average for the financial sector (15.3). But here, again, the stock is trading at a premium relative to the other major U.S. banks and this tends to be the block that attracts most of the market’s attention. There are arguments to be made on both sides of the equation, but a strong report for the third quarter will likely be enough for JPM to break above its yearly trading ranges.

Investors focused on the income potential for the stock have many reasons to be excited. JPM comes with a dividend which currently yields 2.87%, which puts the stock in second place amongst the major U.S. banks. JPMorgan Chase has steadily increased its dividend since 2010, and the stock currently shows an annualized payout of $3.20. Even better, its dividend payout ratio stands at a mere 34.9% which shows that the bank has plenty of breathing room to continue with its current pace of raises. The security of JPM’s dividend is a relative rarity in the market, and investors looking to ways to generate stable, consistent income can find many reasons to be drawn into its fold.

Of course, the near-term direction will be dependent on the next set of earnings results and the lofty expectations have set a high bar for the bank to overcome. If history is any indicator, the bank is well-positioned for the challenge, as JP Morgan Chase has beaten market expectations by an average of 8.3% over the last 13 quarters. Will this time be different? Will a negative surprise knock the stock off its recent highs? We should be receiving the answers to these questions very soon.

