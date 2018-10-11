Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 10/9/18

Includes: BBDC, KALA, KMPH, MEET, SSP
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/9/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round-Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are starting to wane, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until September quarter financials are released.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • E.W. Scripps (SSP),
  • Meet (MEET),
  • KemPharm (KMPH),
  • Kala Pharm (KALA), and,
  • Barings BDC (BBDC).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • GCP Applied Technologies (GCP),
  • AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS),
  • Stitch Fix (SFIX),
  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI),
  • Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT),
  • Intl Seaways (INSW),
  • HD Supply (HDS),
  • Carvana (CVNA),
  • CarGurus (CARG), and,
  • Autodesk (ADSK).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • TPI Composites (TPIC),
  • Select Interior Concepts (SIC), and,
  • First Choice Bancorp (FCBP).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Atos S E

BO

Syntel

SYNT

JB*

$3,435,980,800

2

Dalbergia Inv

BO

GCP Applied Technologies

GCP

B,JB*

$12,311,606

3

Delaware Street Capital Master Fund

BO

KemPharm

KMPH

JB*

$6,000,000

4

Grunberg Gregory

DIR

Kala Pharm

KALA

JB*

$4,999,995

5

Luxor Capital

BO

Meet

MEET

B

$1,305,547

6

Barings

FO,BO

Barings BDC

BBDC

JB*,AB

$1,250,867

7

B Riley Financial

BO

Select Interior Concepts

SIC

JB*

$699,567

8

Dowdupont

BO

AgroFresh Solutions

AGFS

AB

$657,316

9

Scripps Eaton M

BO

E.W. Scripps

SSP

AB

$428,417

10

Hui Peter

CB,DIR

First Choice Bancorp

FCBP

AB

$361,320

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Day Robert

BO

Liberty Oilfield Services

LBRT

JS*

$63,000,000

2

Jana Partners

DIR

HD Supply

HDS

S

$26,321,726

3

Spurlock Steven

BO

Stitch Fix

SFIX

S

$8,727,249

4

Steinert Langley

CEO,CB,BO

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$6,317,646

5

Parafestas Anastasios

DIR,BO

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$5,839,800

6

Butler Mark L

CEO,DIR,BO

Ollie's Bargain Outlet

OLLI

AS

$5,362,800

7

Bluemountain Cap

BO

Intl Seaways

INSW

S,JS*

$4,552,390

8

Garcia Ernest C II

BO

Carvana

CVNA

AS

$4,423,857

9

Element Partners II

BO

TPI Composites

TPIC

AS

$3,786,410

10

Anagnost Andrew

CEO,DIR

Autodesk

ADSK

AS

$3,497,906

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

