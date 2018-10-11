Investment Thesis Of Forty Seven

The company established a leading position in the field of targeting CD47 for cancer treatment by leveraging the powder of macrophage and the unique orthogonal approach for the combination therapy.

Company overview

Forty Seven, Inc. (FTSV) is a clinical stage biotech company headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. This company completed its IPO in June 2018 by raising $116 million with price of $16.00 per share. The company is focusing on immune-therapy field by developing novel checkpoint inhibitor to activate macrophages in the fight against cancer. The company's lead program is a monoclonal antibody, Fu5F9 (5F9), targeting the receptor of Cluster of Differentiation 47 (CD47) which is over-expressed on many cancer cells, rendering tumor susceptible to macrophages. There are six ongoing clinical trials relating to the key asset, 5F9, and we do expect they will be the major catalyst in the next 12-18 months. The current clinical trials were based on the positive preclinical and clinical proof-of-concept data generated in the last few years. Below is the summary for those clinical trials and expected milestones.

Exhibit 1. FTSV Pipeline as of Oct. 2018

Exhibit 2. Milestones expected in the next 12-18 months

Product Upcoming Milestone Event Time Estimated Impact 5F9 Phase 1b Ovarian expansion results H1 2019 High 5F9 + Azacitidine Phase 1b AML results H1 2019 Medium 5F9 + Rituximab Phase 2 NHL results H1 2019 High 5F9 + Cetuximab Phase 2 CRC results H1 2019 High 5F9 + Avelumab Phase 1b Ovarian results H2 2019 High 5F9 + Atezolizumab Phase 1b Bladder results H2 2019 Medium 5F9 + Atezolizumab Phase 1b AML results H2 2019 Medium

AML: Acute myeloid leukemia; NHL: Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; CRC: colorectal cancer.

Investment overview

Our bullish view on FTSV is based on the following factors: 1) promising clinical results in several cancer types including both hematological and solid tumors by showing proof-of-concept of utilizing macrophage for cancer treatment; 2) the company established a leading position in the field of targeting CD47 for cancer treatment by leveraging the powder of macrophage and the unique orthogonal approach for the combination therapy; 3) significant market for both hematological and solid tumors.

Scientific rationale for applying anti-CD47 antibody in the cancer treatment is derived from the following hypothesis. CD47 is a "don't eat me" signaling protein over-expressed on many types of cancer cells. Cancer cells over-expressing CD47 can escape from macrophages' phagocytosis process. By blocking CD47, those cancer cells are more vulnerable to the attacks from macrophages, which is the first response in human's innate immune system.

Exhibit 3. The mechanism of Anti-CD47 in regulating macrophage's phagocytosis for cancer treatment

In addition to the single agent activity from blocking CD47, we do expect there is a synergistic effect by combining anti-CD47 and PD-L1 or other therapies (e.g., Azacitidine, Rituximab, Cetuximab) together. By removing "don't eat me" signaling, macrophage could engulf and digest cancer cells, which may potentially enhance T cell response which is the main force to kill cancer cells in the current understanding. These mechanisms have been demonstrated in preclinical model as well as some preliminary clinical studies.

Exhibit 4. Preclinical evidence on the synergistic effect of 5F9 and other therapies in AML and NHL

Expression levels of CD47 across different tumor tissues are shown below. It is worth to note that ovarian cancer tissues show the highest expression at both RNA and protein levels across different cancers. It provides a good rationale to test the effect of 5F9 in ovarian cancer first. Colorectal cancer tissues also show decent expression of CD47 receptor, which suggests a reasonable chance to see the benefit in these two indications. The applications of 5F9 alone or combination therapy on these two indications are being tested in the clinical trials.

Exhibit 5. RNA expression of CD47 expressed in different solid tumors

Exhibit 6. Protein expression of CD47 expressed in different solid tumors

Promising efficacy observed in some early-stage clinical trials

1) Impressive data from the combo of 5F9 and Rituximab in NHL

Key takeaway: The Phase 1 data showed promising efficacy results from the combo of 5F9 and Rituximab as listed below. The Phase 1 results showed that the combo has an ORR of 70% (40% complete response (CR)) for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Follicular lymphoma. Similarly, an ORR of 35% (30% CR) was observed for an aggressive NHL, diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

Exhibit 7. Response rates from Combo of 5F9 and Rituximab for NHL

Some historical data and the recent results released from a competitor targeting CD47 (TTI-621) could provide some context to better understand this positive result.

Exhibit 8. Response rates comparison from different clinical trials

Product FL DLBCL NHL Reference 5F9 + Rituximab 70% ORR (40% CR) 35% ORR (30% CR) 47% ORR (33% CR) Company presentation Rituximab alone 40% ORR (11% CR) N/A N/A Davis, et al, JCO, 2000 Rituximab + chemo N/A 26% ORR (7% CR) N/A Crump et al., Blood, 2017 TTI-621 + Rituximab N/A 25% ORR (4% CR) 29% ORR (3% CR) Trillium Therapeutics presentation

The current data compared favorably against the historical ORR data that re-treatment of rituximab alone on low-grade NHL or Follicular lymphoma patients who relapsed after a response to Rituximab therapy, which is 40% (11% CR). The large difference of 70% vs. 40% ORR and 40% CR vs. 11% CR indicates that adding 5F9 could provide additional benefits than Rituximab alone.

A pooled retrospective analysis to characterize response rates for refractory DLBCL after salvage therapy (combination of rituximab with chemotherapy) showed an ORR of 26% (7% of CR). The current data illustrates an advantage in terms of higher CR (30% vs. 7%) and the combination of 5F9/Rituximab provides an alternative approach without chemotherapy which may be very important to patients who cannot tolerate chemotherapy.

The data released from Trillium on Sept. 28, 2018, further strengthen the leader position for 5F9 as the combination of TTI-621 and Rituximab showed an ORR of 25% (4% CR) for DLBCL, which is lower than 35% of ORR (30% CR) achieved by 5F9 and Rituximab in the same indication.

Exhibit 9. Response rates from TTI-621 + Rituximab for NHL

In addition to the superiority of ORR, the combo of 5F9 and Rituximab also showed durable response as below. Two DLBCL patients improved their response: from SD to CR and PR to CR. The median duration of response not reached in either cohort with longest patient in CR for over 14 months. It is worth to note the response rate for NHL is based on the Lugano criteria, and the Lugano criteria are different from RECIST 1.1 which is used for solid tumors (just a reminder in case any confusion why some CR lines look like SD from RECIST perspective).

Exhibit 10. Durable responses observed in DLBCL and FL patients

Although, we note a relatively small number of patients (30 patients) were tested in this open-label study. The above analyses demonstrate the superiority of 5F9 in NHL and warrant further evaluation in a large clinical trial.

2) Demonstrated monotherapy activity for ovarian cancer

Key takeaway: 10% of ORR (2 out 21 in heavily pre-treated patients) was observed for the monotherapy of 5F9 in ovarian cancer. Both were heavily pre-treated patients failing seven or more previous treatment regimens. One of these patients had a durable partial response of more than six months in duration. Although the face value of ORR itself does not look impressive, it is very important to understand 5F9 is capable to show efficacy in heavily pre-treated ovarian cancer patients as monotherapy. It demonstrates that macrophage, this innate immune system, is possible to destroy cancer cells which have over-expression of CD47. It further sets up a good foundation for the future combo study with a PD-L1 agent, Bavencio (avelumab) to further test its synergistic effect.

Exhibit 11. Response rates of 5F9 monotherapy for ovarian cancer

Source: Company S-1 document

3) Unclear role of 5F9 from the combo of 5F9 + Cetuximab in colorectal cancer

Key takeaway: 9% of ORR was observed from the combo of 5F9 + Cetuximab in the relapsed and refractory CRC patients. However, it is difficult to decouple the efficacy of 5F9 from cetuximab given cetuximab itself could produce 12% ORR in patients who had exhausted all available treatment options for metastatic colorectal cancer (Leiz, et al., ASCO, 2003). In addition, we noticed that these two patients are KRAS wild type which is susceptible to cetuximab treatment. Given the totality of this data, it is unclear whether 5F9 could provide additional benefit in this combo compared to Cetuximab alone.

Exhibit 12. Response rates of 5F9 + Cetuximab for colorectal cancer

Good safety and tolerability for 5F9

5F9 is safe and generally well-tolerated in high doses. The most common adverse effects were CD47-mechanism-based effects such as anemia. Other reported adverse events include headache, fatigue, pyrexia, chills, and nausea. No consistent adverse events were observed at high exposure. More than 190 patients have been treated and no MTD was reached with dose escalation up to 45 mg/kg.

Exhibit 13. Adverse events from 5F9 in the dose escalation study

Due to high expression of CD47 in aged red blood cells, 5F9 brings the adverse effect of anemia. In order to solve this problem, the company designed a proprietary dosing regimen into the clinical trials in which clinicians administer a priming dose of 1 mg/kg of 5F9 that is sufficient to eliminate the aged red blood cells and trigger the process of reticulocytosis. This priming dose enables a much higher dose in subsequent weeks that do not cause further reduction of red blood cells. The priming dose was optimized and 1 mg/kg of 5F9 was finalized due to 90% blockage of CD47 on red blood cells without drug-limiting toxicity.

Exhibit 14. Manageable anemia by a proprietary dosing regimen

Market estimation of 5F9 for leading indications

1) Relapsed/Refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (R/R DLBCL)

Exhibit 15. Current therapy for Relapsed/Refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (R/R DLBCL)

Product/Company Target Efficacy Status Line of treatment Delivery/dosing frequency Yescarta/Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) (Kite) CAR-T (CD19) ORR: 73%; CR:52% Approved in Oct. 2017 3rd line + IV infusion Kymriah/Novartis (NYSE:NVS) CAR-T (CD19) ORR: 59%; CR:14% Approved in April 2018 3rd line + IV infusion CAR017/Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) (Juno) CAR-T (CD19) ORR: 80%; CR:55% Expected approval in 2019 3rd line + IV infusion Rituximab + cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, and prednisone (R-CHOP) CD20 + Chemotherapy ORR: 26%; CR:7% SOC for salvage therapy 2nd line + SC and IV

Source: data compiled by author

Although 5F9 showed a better response rate compared to the traditional salvage therapy (Rituximab + chemo), the recent approval of CAR-T (CD19) products provides superior ORR compared to 5F9 for DLBCL. CAR017, another CAR-T product from Celgene is expected to be approved by 2019. With three CAR-T products in the market, it will be a tough competition for 5F9 in DLBCL. However, we do see some differentiation of 5F9 from CAR-T products: 1) CAR-T products require extracting T cells from patients and modifying the T cell ex-vivo. It may take up to 22 days turnaround before infusion back to patients; 2) potentially serious and rarely fatal side effects; 3) high cost.

Based on the estimation of incidence, there are 18,150, 27,500, and 7,150 new patients diagnosed with DLBCL annually in the US, EU, and Japan, respectively. R/R DLBCL accounts for approximately one-third of patients with DLBCL. For patients eligible for stem cell transplant (SCT), SCT is the first choice and typically there are 50% of patients who do not qualify for SCT due to various reasons. After SCT procedure, around 50% of those patients will have progressive disease, eventually. Given the competitive landscape but unique mechanism of 5F9 mentioned above, we estimate 5F9 will reach 20% of market share in this indication at peak sale. We also project 5F9 will be approved as early as end of 2021 due to fast-track designation. It might only need one pivotal study starting in 2019/2020 as long as the efficacy could repeat in a large clinical trial. Other CAR-T products got approved in a similar manner. The net price after discount in the US and EU are $120K and 80K, respectively, which is in line with the current treatment cost. Based on the current promising data, we assign 25% of POS for this drug getting approval.

Without appropriate treatment, the lifespan for R/R DLBCL is less than one year; therefore, we use the incidence of DLBCL for the revenue model.

Exhibit 16. Market model for R/R DLBCL

Market model for R/R DLBCL US EU Japan Incidence of DLBCL 0.000055 0.000055 0.000055 Population 330 million 500 million 130 million DLBCL patients 18150 27500 7150 R/R DLBCL % 33% 33% 33% R/R DLBCL patients 5990 9075 2360 % of ineligible for SCT, relapse after SCT 75% 75% 75% Patients eligible for 5F9 4492 6806 1770 Market share 20% 20% 20% Patients treated 898 1361 354 Net price ($) 120000 80000 80000 Revenue ($) 107 million 109 million 28 million Total revenue ($) 245 million POS % 25% Risk-adjusted revenue ($) 61 million

Source: market model estimated by author. Ref: Incidence; R/R DLBCL %: (Raut et al., 2014); % of ineligible for SCT, relapse after SCT: (Vose et al., Blood, 1992)

2) Relapsed/Refractory follicular lymphoma (R/R FL)

The market of Relapsed/Refractory follicular lymphoma is also crowded with a few PI3K medicines approved in the last few years. However, we think the advantage of 5F9 in terms of high ORR and CR will position it well in this competitive market. If the favorable CR % could maintain in a large clinical trial later, we predict a 30% of market share for this indication at peak sale. Given 70% ORR observed so far, we assign 35% of POS for this indication getting approval.

Exhibit 17. Current therapy for Relapsed/Refractory follicular lymphoma (R/R FL)

Product/Company Target Efficacy Status Line of treatment Delivery/dosing frequency Duvelisib/Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase (PI3K) ORR: 43%; CR:1% Approved in Sept. 2018 3rd line + capsule/twice daily Aliqopa/Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) PI3K ORR: 59%; CR:14% Approved in Sept. 2017 3rd line + IV infusion/weekly for 28-day cycle Zydelig/Gilead PI3K ORR: 54%; CR:8% Approved in July 2014 3rd line + tablet/twice daily

Source: data compiled by author

Exhibit 18. Market model for R/R FL

Market model for FL US EU Japan Incidence of FL 0.000026 0.000026 0.000026 Population 330 million 500 million 130 million FL patients 8580 13000 3380 R/R FL % 20% 20% 20% R/R FL % patients 1716 2600 676 Market share % 30% 30% 30% Patients treated 515 780 203 Net price ($) 120000 80000 80000 Revenue ($) 62 million 62 million 16 million Total revenue ($) 140 million POS % 35% Risk-adjusted revenue 50 million

Source: market model estimated by author. Ref: (Incidence); R/R FL % :( Ref).

3) Recurrent ovarian cancer

Other than traditional chemo and hormone therapies for the treatment of ovarian cancer, target therapy becomes mainstay for recurrent ovarian cancer in recent years including several PARP inhibitors. We estimate 5F9 could be used as a 3rd/4th line of treatment for recurrent ovarian cancer and reach 30% market of share at peak sale (12% of total recurrent ovarian cancer patients).

Exhibit 19. Current agents (target therapy) for recurrent ovarian cancer

Product/Company Target Status Line of treatment Delivery/dosing frequency Lynparza/AZN PARP approved in 2014 3/4 line for recurrent ovarian cancer oral/twice daily Zejula/Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO) PARP approved in 2017 3/4 line for recurrent ovarian cancer oral/once daily Rubraca/Clovis (NASDAQ:CLVS) PARP approved in 2016 3/4 line for recurrent ovarian cancer oral/twice daily

Source: data compiled by author

The current average duration of survival after recurrence of ovarian cancer is about 12 to 18 months with traditional chemotherapy. With new target therapy, like PARP, we do expect an increase of survival for a few months. Here we are assuming a mean duration of treatment for 1.5 years for recurrent ovarian cancer.

Exhibit 20. Market model for Recurrent OC

Market model for Recurrent OC US EU Japan Incidence of OC 0.000116 0.000116 0.000116 Women population 165 million 250 million 65 million OC patients 19140 29000 7540 Recurrent % 70% 70% 70% Recurrent OC patients 13398 20300 5278 % 3rd line + 40% 40% 40% Patients eligible for 5F9 5359 8120 2111 Market share % in 3rd line + 30% 30% 30% Patients treated 1608 2436 633 Net price ($) 120000 80000 80000 Revenue ($) 289 million 292 million 76 million Total revenue ($) 658 million POS % 25% Risk-adjusted revenue 164 million

Source: data compiled by author. Ref: Incidence

4) Advanced colorectal cancer

Given the large market for colorectal cancer, we think this indication could provide significant upside if the ongoing trial shows positive results in 2019. We only assign 10% of POS for this indication based on the current results which did not provide a conclusive evidence for 5F9 in the treatment of CRC. We project it will reach 15% of market at peak sale.

Exhibit 21. Current therapy for advanced colorectal cancer

Product/Company Target Indication Efficacy Status Line of treatment Delivery/dosing frequency Bevacizumab + chemo/Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) angiogenesis inhibitors Metastatic colorectal cancer OS improvement (median OS 13.0 months vs. 10.8 months) approved in 2004 1st and 2nd IV/every 2-week Cetuximab + best supportive care (BSC) /BMS angiogenesis inhibitors EGFR-expressing metastatic colorectal cancer, No KRAS mutation ORR improvement (23 vs. 11%) approved in 2005 1st and 2nd IV/weekly Panitumumab +best supportive care (BSC) /AMGEN angiogenesis inhibitors EGFR-expressing metastatic colorectal cancer, No KRAS mutation PFS improvement (96 days vs. 60 days) approved in 2009 1st and 2nd IV/every 2-week Ramucirumab + chemo /Lilly second generation of angiogenesis inhibitors Metastatic colorectal cancer OS improvement (13.3 months vs. 11.7 months); PFS improvement (5.7 months vs. 4.5 months) approved in 2015 2nd IV/every 2-week Regorafenib/Bayer multikinase inhibitor Metastatic colorectal cancer (wild type or mutated KRAS) OS (6.4 vs. 5.0 months) and PFS (1.9 vs. 1.7 months, p<0.001) improvement approved in 2012 2nd oral/once daily Ziv-aflibercept + chemo/sanofi-aventis angiogenesis inhibitor Metastatic colorectal cancer OS (13.5 vs. 12.1 months) and PFS (6.9 vs. 4.7 months) improvement, ORR (20% vs. 11%) approved in 2012 2nd IV/every 2-week

Source: data compiled by author

Stage IV colon cancer patient has a relative 5-year survival rate of about 14%, therefore, we are assuming a mean duration of treatment for 2 years for advanced CRC.

Exhibit 22. Market model for advanced CRC

Market model for CRC US EU Japan Incidence of CRC 0.000410394 0.000603 0.000389 Population 330 million 500 million 130 million CRC patients 135430 447136 50570 Advanced CRC % 35% 35% 35% Advanced CRC patients 47401 156498 17700 Market share % 15% 15% 15% Patients treated 7110 23475 2655 Net price ($) 120000 80000 80000 Revenue ($) 1706 million 3756 million 425 million Total revenue ($) 5887 million POS % 10% Risk-adjusted revenue 589 million

Source: data compiled by author. Ref: Incidence1; Incidence 2; Incidence3

5) AML and bladder cancer

We are not assigning valuation for these two indications due to low POS and lack of clinical data. For AML, we did not observe convincing data for 5F9 in this indication as none of the 18 patients showed remission of AML, and only 1 patient showed a stable disease for this monotherapy trial. In addition, Celgene' s clinical trial for CC-90002, another antibody targeting CD47, was terminated in AML and MDS on Oct. 8, 2018 due to no sufficiently encouraging efficacy. It further confirmed our assessment of low POS for this indication. Regarding bladder cancer, there is no data yet available for bladder indication for the combo therapy (5F9 + atezolizumab).

Strong interest in innate immune system by other large biotech/pharma companies

We have witnessed some big biotech and pharma companies were investing in innate immune system recently. A few examples are listed below.

1. On April 4, 2018, Boehringer Ingelheim had a license agreement with OSE immunotherapeutics (OSE) to jointly develop OSE-172, which blocks SIRPα receptor and then trigger immune response from innate immune system. OSE will receive a €15 million upfront payment and potential additional short-term milestones of up to €15 million upon initiation of a phase 1 clinical study. Assuming all milestones are met, OSE will receive more than €1.1 billion.

2. On Aug 28, 2018, Genentech announced a collaboration with Affimed NV (AFMD) to develop and commercialize novel NK cell engager-based immunotherapeutics to treat multiple cancers. Affirmed will receive $96 million upfront and committed funding and is eligible for up to an additional $5.0 billion including milestone payments, and royalties on sales.

Competitive landscape

Exhibit 23. Competitive landscape for targeting CD47 receptor

Source: Company presentation

Based on the landscape, it is clear that 5F9 is a first-in-class drug candidate targeting CD47 with at least 18-month ahead of other similar candidates in this field. It has six clinical trials including NHL, Ovarian, Colorectal, AML, and Bladder cancers. Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) is the closest competitor to Forty Seven; however, the recent data released from Trillium on TTI-621 showed less efficacy compared to 5F9 for NHL, further solidify the leader position for 5F9. Forty Seven has established a few collaborations with some lead players in the oncology field including Genentech, Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAY), and Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).

Strong IP position & Resolved IP litigation

Forty Seven has a strong IP position via a license agreement with Stanford for a series of patents related to the lead candidate, 5F9. These patents are expected to expire between 2029-2034 excluding any extension of patent term that may be available. On July 2018, Forty Seven announced a settlement and license agreement with Synthon Pharmaceuticals. This agreement provides a non-exclusive, worldwide sub-license to commercialize anti-CD47 antibodies including 5F9, to treat cancer in combination with other antibodies, such as cetuximab and rituximab. It resolved previous IP dispute with Synthon on the combination of 5F9 with those antibodies and removed the uncertainty of developing and commercializing the combination from IP perspective.

Valuation

The price target is $14 based on the current DCF model. We are using a 13% of WACC which is consistent with the risk for clinical stage biotech companies, and a terminal growth of 3% as we maintain 17% of revenue for R&D expense in the modeling. Also, ZF9 is an antibody product which has less generic competition even after patent expiration. The current number of shares is 30 million and we expect it will reach to 60 million before it turns to profitable by 2024 (cash burn is 60-80 million/year and it needs to raise another 300-400 million, which account for 30 million of shares for an average of $14 per share).

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 2035 Terminal value EBIT -39 -78 -84 -82 -123 -56 6 115 224 246 265 290 314 344 374 402 429 429 FCF -36 -71 -79 -83 -112 -74 3 118 167 209 218 227 246 270 294 319 322 346 3567 Discounted FCF -35 -63 -62 -57 -69 -40 1 50 63 70 64 59 57 55 53 51 46 43 447 WACC 13% TG Rate 3% PV of FCF 287 PV of Terminus 447 Total PV 734 Cash 88 Equity Value 822 FD Shares 60 Target share price ($) 14

Risk Analysis

In addition to the typical risks associated with clinical stage biotechnology companies, potential risks specific to Forty Seven are as follows:

Clinical risk. Forty Seven has been betting heavily on CD47 target. Literally, there is no pipeline focusing on other targets. Although we observed very positive results in a few indications, those trials were open-labelled with small number of patients (<30 patients for each indication). The current study could introduce bias and a few patients' response rate changes could significantly affect the % of response rate. We have observed some other immune-therapy agents showing promising results in early clinical trials but eventually could not repeat the results in a large clinical trial.

Scientific risk. The concept of using macrophage to engulfing cancer cells is intriguing and it was demonstrated in some preclinical models and early clinical trials. However, leveraging innate immune system to treat cancer has not gained substantial success as no product approved yet. Since 5F9 is the first-in-class drug candidate targeting CD47, not much previous experience could de-risk the validity of this target in humans, thus the risk is high especially without a good scientific understanding of good biomarker.

