DCP Midstream LP: These 7.95% Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Units Have Begun Trading On The NYSE

Introduction

In this article, we want to shed light on a new Preferred Units issued by DCP Midstream LP (DCP).

Our main goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by DCP Midstream LP - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 4M units issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $100M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred units in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

DCP Midstream LP 7.95% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (NYSE:DCP.PC) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 7.95% before 10/15/2023 and then switches to a floating dividend at a rate of the three-month LIBOR plus 4.882%. The new preferred units carry a 'B' S&P rating and are callable as of 10/15/2023. Currently, the new issue trades below its par value at a price of $24.60 and has a Current Yield of 8.08% and Yield-to-Call of 8.34%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" Current Yield and YTC would be 6.73% and 6.95%, respectively.

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) is a midstream master limited partnership, with a diversified portfolio of assets, engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas; producing, fractionating, transporting, storing and selling NGLs and recovering and selling condensate. DCP owns and operates more than 60 plants and 64,000 miles of natural gas and natural gas liquids pipelines, with operations in 17 states across major producing regions and leads the midstream segment as the largest natural gas liquids producer, the largest natural gas processor and one of the largest marketers in the U.S. Denver, Colorado based DCP is managed by its general partner, DCP Midstream GP, LP, which is managed by its general partner, DCP Midstream GP, LLC, which is 100% owned by DCP Midstream, LLC. DCP Midstream, LLC is a joint venture between Phillips 66 and Enbridge.

Source: Company's website | Corporate Profile

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, DCP:

Source: Tradingview.com

For 2017, the company paid a $3.12 annual dividend on its common stock. With a market price of $42.52, the current yield of DCP is 7.34%. As an absolute value, this means it has in $447M yearly dividend expenses for the common. For comparison, the yearly dividend for all preferred units (including the newly issued Series C preferred units) of the company is around $57.52M.

In addition, the market capitalization of DCP is around $5.95B.

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of DCP Midstream, LP's capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in June 2018. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q2 2018, DCP had a total debt of $4.835B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred units. The new Series C preferred units rank junior to all outstanding debt and equal with the other preferred units of the company.

The DCP Midstream Family

DCP has two outstanding series of preferred units:

DCP Midstream LP 7.375% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units, and

DCP Midstream LP 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (NYSE:DCP.PB)

As the Series A Preferred Units have a par value of $1,000 and do not trade on any National Exchange, I'll compare the newly issued preferred units with the Series B ones:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

DCP.PB also pays a fixed-to-floating dividend at a rate of 7.875% before 06/15/2023 and then switches to a floating dividend at a rate of the three-month LIBOR plus 4.919%. It carries a 'B' S&P rating and is callable as of 12/15/2023. With the current price of $24.54, DCP.PB has a Current Yield of 8.02% and Yield-to-Call of 8.51%.

By having very close call dates (4 months divide them), having very similar characteristics, both trading at similar price, and their Current Yield and Yield-to-Call is almost the same, there is little difference as to which one you will choose (in case you like the company).

Sector Comparison

The chart below contains all preferred units in the 'Oil & Gas Pipelines' sector (according to Finviz.com) that pay a fixed-to-floating dividend rate.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

Fixed-to-Floating Preferred Units

These 3 charts contain all fixed-to-floating preferred units with non-suspended distribution.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

All Fixed-to-Floatings

The next 2 charts present all fixed-to-floating securities with non-suspended distribution, that pay a fixed-to-floating dividend rate, with a positive YTC

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

All Preferred Stock Units

The chart below contains all preferred stocks units with Schedule K-1 with non-suspended distribution, by their Yield-to-Call and Current Yield.

Source: Author's database

Furthermore, for a better idea, SPLP.PA is excluded from this chart, as its Yield-to-Call is 446%.

Schedule K-1

We intend to furnish to each holder of Series C Preferred Units, within 90 days after the close of each taxable year, specific tax information, including a Schedule K-1, which includes its guaranteed payment for the preceding taxable year. Notwithstanding the rules described above under "-Tax Consequences of Series C Preferred Unit Ownership-Basis of Series C Preferred Units" requiring aggregation of partnership interests purchased in separate transactions, you may receive more than one Schedules K-1 if you hold common units, Series A Preferred Units or Series B Preferred Units in addition to Series C Preferred Units due to administrative reporting limitations. In preparing this information, which will not be reviewed by counsel, we will take various accounting and reporting positions. We cannot assure you that those positions will yield a result that conforms to the requirements of the Code, Treasury Regulations, administrative interpretations of the IRS, or applicable court decisions. Neither we nor tax counsel can assure prospective unitholders that the IRS will not successfully contend in court that those positions are impermissible. Any challenge by the IRS could negatively affect the cash available for distributions and the value of the Series C Preferred Units.

Source: 424B5 Filing by DCP Midstream LP

Other Special Considerations

Early Optional Redemption Upon a Rating Event

At any time prior to October 15, 2023, within 120 days after the conclusion of any review or appeal process instituted by us following the occurrence of a Ratings Event (as defined below), we may, at our option, redeem the Series C Preferred Units in whole, but not in part, at a redemption price in cash per Series C Preferred Unit equal to $25.50 (102% of the liquidation preference of $25.00), plus an amount equal to all accumulated and unpaid distributions thereon to, but not including, the date fixed for redemption, whether or not declared. Any such redemption would be effected only out of funds legally available for such purpose and will be subject to compliance with the provisions of our outstanding indebtedness.

Optional Redemption upon a Change of Control Triggering Event

Upon the occurrence of a Change of Control Triggering Event (as defined below), we may, at our option, redeem the Series C Preferred Units, in whole or in part, within 120 days after the first date on which such Change of Control Triggering Event occurred, by paying $25.00 per Series C Preferred Unit, plus all accumulated and unpaid distributions to, but not including, the redemption date, whether or not declared. If, prior to the Change of Control Conversion Date, we exercise our redemption rights relating to the Series C Preferred Units, holders of the Series C Preferred Units that we have elected to redeem will not have the conversion right described under "Description of the Series C Preferred Units-Conversion Right Upon a Change of Control Triggering Event." Any cash payment to holders of Series C Preferred Units will be subject to the limitations contained in our revolving credit facility and in any other agreements governing our indebtedness.

Source: 424B5 Filing by DCP Midstream LP

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering of Series C Preferred Units for general partnership purposes, including funding capital expenditures and the repayment of indebtedness under our revolving credit facility. We may temporarily invest the net proceeds in short-term marketable securities until they are used for their stated purpose.

Source: 424B5 Filing by DCP Midstream LP

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

If the market capitalization of the newly issued preferred units stays over $100M (market price has to be over $25), it is a potential addition to the S&P preferred stock index. Also, the average monthly volume of DCP.PC for its previous six months on the NYSE has to be more than 250,000 per month. It would be eligible to be included in the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index with fewer than six months of trading history if available trading history infers the issue will satisfy this requirement.

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred units DCP.PC. With this kind of articles, we want to keep you in touch with all new preferred stock and baby bonds IPOs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.