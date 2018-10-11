THL Credit: This 6.125% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The NYSE

Comparison with all the fixed-rate term securities that pay a fixed rate distribution and have less than 10 years to maturity.

Introduction

In this article, we want to present a new Baby Bond issued by THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD).

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 497 Filing by THL Credit, Inc. - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 2M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $50M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

THL Credit, Inc. 6.125% Notes due 2023 (TCRW) pay a fixed interest at a rate of 6.125%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating, but is expected to be rated "BBB" by DBRS, Inc. TCRW is callable as of 10/30/2021 and is maturing on 10/30/2023. The newly issued baby bond is currently trading above its par value at a price of $25.15 and has a 6.05% Yield-to-Call and 6.09% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 5.04% and 5.08%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

THL Credit, Inc. is an externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and as a regulated investment company, or RIC. As a direct lender, TCRD provides debt (first and second lien secured loans, including unitranche investments, and mezzanine) and non-control equity (preferred and common stock, including warrants) financings to middle market private equity sponsors and companies. Since April 2010, after we completed our initial public offering and commenced principal operations, we have been responsible for making, on behalf of ourselves, managed funds and separately managed account, over $2 billion in aggregate commitments into 1001 separate portfolio companies or investment vehicles through a combination of both initial and follow-on investments. Investment Strategy THL Credit's investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through privately negotiated investments in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. We define middle market companies to mean both public and privately-held companies with annual revenues of between $25 million and $500 million. We invest primarily in middle market companies that are located in North America in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and equity investments. Our investment strategy relies on a proactive, comprehensive approach to transaction sourcing, a robust due diligence process, underwriting expertise supported by strong industry knowledge, and ongoing active portfolio management.

(1) As of June 30, 2018. - Source: Company's website | About Us

Below you can see a price chart of the common stock, TCRD:

Source: Tradingview.com

While the text above provides us with a stepping stone in terms of information about the fund, it means nothing without looking at some numbers:

Source: Cefdata.com

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of THL Credit's capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in June 2018. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

The THL Credit Family

TCRD has two more outstanding baby bonds:

THL Credit, Inc. 6.75% Notes due 11/15/2021 (NYSE:TCRX), and

THL Credit, Inc. 6.75% Notes due 12/30/2022 (NYSE:TCRZ).

The company uses the proceeds of the newly issued baby bond to redeem all of its outstanding 6.75% Notes due 2021 on November 5, 2018. The other issue, TCRZ, will be callable in less than four months. The two have an equal nominal yield at a rate of 6.75%, which means that there is a spread of 0.625% between them and the new issue. After the company finds it enough to call TCRX, by the same logic, TCRZ is also very likely to be redeemed after its approaching call date. Still, here is some more information:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Sector Comparison

The image below contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest rate, with a par value of $25, in the "Asset Management" sector (according to Finviz.com).

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Fixed-Rated Term Securities

The next chart contains all preferred stocks and baby bonds that trade on the national exchanges, pay fixed distribution, and have less than 10 years to maturity with a positive YTC.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

If we have a closer look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

Business Development Companies

The chart below contains all baby bonds and preferred stocks issued by BDCs by their YTC and YTM:

Source: Author's database

The main group:

Source: Author's database

Asset Coverage Ratio

Recent legislation has modified the 1940 Act by allowing a BDC to increase the maximum amount of leverage it may incur under the 1940 Act from an asset coverage ratio of 200% to an asset coverage ratio of 150%, if certain requirements are met. Under the legislation we will be allowed to increase our leverage capacity if stockholders representing at least a majority of the votes cast, when quorum is met, approve a proposal to do so. If we receive stockholder approval, we would be allowed to increase our leverage capacity on the first day after such approval. Alternatively, the legislation allows the majority of our independent directors to approve an increase in our leverage capacity, and such approval would become effective after one year. In either case, we would be required to make certain disclosures on our website and in SEC filings regarding, among other things, the receipt of approval to increase our leverage, our leverage capacity and usage, and risks related to leverage. As a result of this legislation, we may be able to change our Asset Coverage Requirement and increase our leverage up to an amount that reduces our asset coverage ratio from 200% to 150% if we receive the necessary approval and amend the Revolving Facility, with lender consent. We continue to evaluate whether we want to increase our leverage capacity under this new legislation. See "Regulation" for discussion of BDC regulation and other regulatory considerations. - Source: 497 Filing by THL Credit, Inc.

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new baby bond TCRW. With these articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide to what to expect from your income portfolio.

