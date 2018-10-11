International Petroleum: An Acquisition That Makes Sense

The acquisition makes sense for both companies from an operational perspective.

I provide my estimation of the fairness of the price International Petroleum proposes.

International Petroleum (OTC:IPCFF) announced yesterday its intention to acquire BlackPearl Resources (OTCPK:BLKPF) at C$1.85/share in an all-share deal.

From an operational perspective, the acquisition makes sense for both companies. International Petroleum can extend its low reserves at a reasonable price. And BlackPearl can grow its production without increasing its debt thanks to the free cash flow the International Petroleum assets generate.

The combined company will own profitable assets that can grow while keeping the debt at a low level.

All the numbers in the article (including slides) are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

A fair price

Let's assess the fair price of BlackPearl to check that International Petroleum is not overpaying to acquire this company.

As shown in the table below, BlackPearl produces approximately 99% of heavy oil and 1% of natural gas.

Source: BlackPearl Q2 2018 MD&A

The company guided on a 2018 production of 12,000 boe/d.

Source: BlackPearl Q2 2018 MD&A

And with a goal of adjusted funds flow at about C$77.5 million, the net debt to cash flow ratio is reasonable at approximately 1.6x.

Source: BlackPearl Q2 2018 MD&A

We can compare the production of BlackPearl with the production of MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF), as shown in the table below. I also include other Canadian heavy oil producers. But the comparison with these other producers is a bit less relevant as their production include more light oil and gas.

Source: author, based on company reports

The table below compares the Q2 2018 costs and netbacks between BlackPearl Resources and MEG Energy.

Source: author, based on company reports

Despite higher operating costs, BlackPearl total costs are lower compared to MEG Energy. The lower interest costs and depreciation costs more than offset the higher operating costs.

Thus, with a similar realized price before hedges, BlackPearl Resources operated at a higher total netback margin during Q2 2018.

The table below shows that MEG Energy owns more reserves than BlackPearl in proportion to the production.

Reserves year end 2017 (MMboe) BlackPearl Resources MEG Energy Ratio reserves MEG/BlackPearl PDP 19 227 11.9x Proved 94 1399 14.9x Proved+probable 162 2836 17.5x Production estimated 2018 (boe/d) 12,000 88,500 7.4x

Despite lower reserves for BlackPearl, 2P RLI still amounts to 37 years.

And, as a coincidence, MEG Energy received the week before a hostile offer to be acquired. The table below lists the flowing barrel valuation based on the prices offered for BlackPearl Resources and MEG Energy.

Source: author, based on company reports

BlackPearl generated a higher total netback in Q2 2018 and its net debt is lower. But the flowing barrel purchase price is lower for BlackPearl Resources. The higher RLI for MEG Energy could explain a part of the premium, though.

From an intrinsic valuation perspective, my estimation of BlackPearl's fair price amounts to C$1.75/share. The table below shows my assumptions (highlighted in yellow) and my calculation.

Thus, with C$1.85/share, International Petroleum is offering a price close to my estimation of fair value of C$1.75/share. And the flowing barrel price is below the price offered for MEG Energy despite a higher total netback margin and a lower debt for BlackPearl.

So, International Petroleum does not seem to overpay to acquire BlackPearl Resources.

The acquisition makes sense

To acquire BlackPearl, International Petroleum management gives the same justification as Baytex (BTE) when it acquired Raging River a few months ago.

Both acquiring companies are generating free cash flow from a mature production. And the target company needs the free cash flow to grow its production while maintaining the debt at reasonable levels.

International Petroleum CEO highlighted the free cash flow potential of the combined company:

first half operating cash flow for the combined company is just under $180 million. And if you look at the full year capital budget for both companies, that's only $120 million.

Source: acquisition conference call

Another reason for International Petroleum to acquire BlackPearl relates to the reserves. International Petroleum's reserves are getting low. The graph below shows 2P reserves represent only 10.6 years of production.

Source: IPC acquisition presentation

With the addition of BlackPearl's reserves, the RLI will rise to a healthier 17.6 years.

So, from the operational and financial perspectives, the acquisition makes sense. International Petroleum can extend its reserves at a reasonable price. And BlackPearl can grow its assets without increasing the debt.

As a result, the combined company will grow profitable assets with a low debt.

Conclusion

The price International Petroleum proposes to acquire BlackPearl is reasonable compared to my estimation of fair value. Compared to the price proposed for MEG Energy, the flowing barrel price International Petroleum offers to acquire BlackPearl is lower. And BlackPearl generates a higher netback margin while its lower debt reduces risks.

From an operational perspective, the acquisition makes sense for both companies. International Petroleum can grow its low reserves at a reasonable price. And BlackPearl assets can grow without increasing the risks associated with more debt.

