Square: Negative Signals

In a predictable move, an overpriced stock like Square (SQ) quickly surged to $100 and just as quickly gave up the gains of the last few weeks. The mobile-payments company has quickly expanded into new areas and the market rapidly accepted them as easy money. Some likely doubts are emerging over a further expansion into the loan business, questioning if Square is running out of opportunities for customer expansion in more strategic areas.

With the stock trading down below $70 on the CFO leaving, investors need to grasp the actual valuations at these levels before even thinking about buying this dip.

Loan Problems

Square announced an intent to launch Square Installments on October 4. The stock hasn't looked back, having lost over $30 in just a few trading days.

The company had previously started lending to payments clients via Square Capital. Square has the ability to view the payments trends of a business to better gauge the risk of lending capital to them. In addition, Square gets the extra benefit of small businesses with easier access to financing to drive more sales.

Square Installments is far different. The program helps give the customers of their clients the freedom to make large purchases via installments. This again allows Square to help drive more transactions as their clients miss fewer sales from financing options not being available to customers.

The program offers qualifying purchases between $250 and $10,000. Monthly payments are fixed for up to 12 months at rates of up to 24%. The interesting part is that the suggested terms would likely match readily available credit cards that charge rates up to 20%.

The Installments plan appears to compete directly with GreenSky (GSKY) that focuses on facilitating loans in the home improvement sector via quick and easy online applications. GreenSky charges similar rates, but the company uses bank partners to fund the loans. Analyst Mark Palmer of BTIG questioned whether Square was taking on too much risk by offering such low rates with alternative lender Affirm charging higher rates.

Remember that Square doesn't have any extra knowledge about the customer as opposed to their payments clients. Extending credit to these customers adds risk to the payments concept. The company already wrote off $22 million last quarter before even starting Installments.

About That Valuation

One of the more perplexing parts of the Square story is why investors are so willing to pay an insanely high multiple on sales for a low margin business. My use of the adjusted sales figures for Square got a lot of backlash in my previous article.

As Square provides every quarter, sales are broken out into either gross or adjusted sales. Like most payments companies, Square has a large amount of gross revenues that are pass through transactions fees. The large expense skews the revenue figure much higher than the reality of revenues where the company collects a margin.

As per the below table, Square forecasts 2018 gross revenues of $3.21 billion and adjusted revenues of $1.53 billion.

Source: Square Q2'18 shareholder letter

The amounts leave a large gap due to transaction-based costs that account of ~63% of transaction-based revenues in the last quarter. As a portion of total revenues since Square continues to move into subscription revenues, the costs were ~48% of revenues. Throw in the Bitcoin transaction costs and the costs of handing transactions topped 50% of total revenues. These pass through costs aren't what one normally considers as revenues.

Now investors can utilize which ever number they want to derive the valuation of stocks, but the importance is understanding the difference between a payments network like Visa (V) and payments providers like Square and PayPal Holdings (PYPL). The below operating margins are the officially reported numbers. PayPal has an adjusted margin above 20%, but the numbers don't come close to approaching the 60%-plus margins of Visa.

Using adjusted net income, Square comes up closer to 2% and of course growing rapidly. The ultimate target is more like PayPal and not like Visa.

Considering the comparison to PayPal, one can easily make a quick comparison on valuations. PayPal has transaction costs around 30% of revenues, but the company doesn't focus on the concept of adjusted revenues so investors need to keep that in mind. The market clearly makes the distinction in the valuations.

A quick comparison to the forward P/S multiples of Square, PayPal and Visa leaves a wide gap between the valuations. PayPal has remained rather steady over the last year at slightly above 5x sales while Square more than doubled to over 16x sales. The company now matches the Visa multiple without even using diluted share counts at 470 million shares. The actual multiple is closer to 15x forward sales estimates with the stock at $70.

A key here is that this comparison is based on using gross sales for both PayPal and Visa. Not exactly a fair comparison to Square. Using the same 5x gross sales multiple for Square would place the stock at a valuation under $20 billion or closer to $40.

A lot of investors fail to conceive the multiples that a stock like Square trades at on forward sales when looking through rose-colored glasses at the future. Putting the numbers on paper, an investor probably gets a better view of where the stock stands now at $70 and in the next run to $100. The below revenue forecasts use the estimate of 2018 revenues at $1.53 billion and compare the P/S multiples under scenarios of 30% and 50% growth.

Revenue growth @ 50% - $70/$100

2019 - $2.30B = P/S 14.3x/20.2x

2020 - $3.44B = P/S 9.6x/13.5x

2021 - $5.16B = P/S 6.4x/9.2x

2022 - $7.75B = P/S 4.2x/6.1x

Revenue growth @ 30% - $70/$100

2019 - $1.99B = P/S 16.5x/23.6x

2020 - $2.59B = P/S 12.7x/18.1x

2021 - $3.36B = P/S 9.8x/14.0x

2022 - $4.37B = P/S 7.5x/10.8x

Even with 50% revenue growth through 2021, Square still traded at 9.2x those revenues when the stock traded at $100. Assuming growth slows as Bitcoin revenue falls off from the $35 million a quarter rate or the size of large numbers hit growth, Square was still trading at over 10x 2022 revenue estimates with 30% growth.

Another way to look at the story here is what would one pay for Square if the company achieved 20% operating margins in 2022. Under the 50% revenue growth scenario, Square would generate operating income of $1.55 billion more than four years from now. Would you pay $33 billion ($70) or $47 billion ($100) for the stock with net income after a 20% income tax rate barely topping $1 billion?

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Square is great company still trading at an insane valuation. The departure of the de-facto CEO in CFO Sarah Friar is a major problem for an expensive stock. At this point, Square still is interesting at $70 and hopefully investors have a better understanding of the insane valuation when the stock reached $100.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.