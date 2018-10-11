Novartis Will Hold Through A Downturn

When there is elevated volatility in the market, it is common behavior to see equity investors research their underlyings with more scrutiny. If we were to enter a bear market today, dividends in certain companies would obviously come under more pressure if earnings and cash flows were to falter.

We are in the camp which believes that all we are seeing at present is a long overdue correction into an intermediate low. We recently suggested (because of the sheer length of this present cycle) that we may have printed an intermediate cycle low in June. The follow through to the downside though which we have seen in equities over the past few days leaves little doubt that this is a long overdue correction within February's long-dated intermediate cycle.

Dow theory states that there are three phases embedded in every major trend. You have the accumulation phase where smart money "accumulates" or buys up hoards of the asset class in question when prices are depressed. This phase is usually when sentiment is on the floor as nobody seems to be interested in the sector at hand. This phase usually goes unnoticed by the masses as the price of the asset class can remain range-bound for months or even years on end despite heavy insider buying taking place.

Then we have the trend followers in the next stage which is called the participation phase. Here when price eventually starts to move where higher highs and higher lows are clearly evident, the public also starts bidding the price up. Usually the strong trending move is accompanied by news of a stronger economy where GDP for example could be growing meaningfully. The last phase is the distribution phase where we see the smart money unwinding their long positions. However, as past commentary has indicated, we do not see the market in the later stages on the finale yet. Metrics such as the robo-ratio, the COT reports and long-term sentiment readings do not tell us that this cyclical bull market has topped as such.

In saying this, the longer we march upward, the more we want to own strong companies with distinct competitive advantages in their sectors. This way cash flows are protected to a large degree. Novartis (NVS) remains a mainstay in our portfolio. Here is how its dividend stacks up at present from our point of view:

First of all, as we can see from the chart above, NVS formed a double bottom at just above the $81 mark at the start of September. The double bottom was confirmed when price broke through the $84.30 level in mid September. This level should now become strong support for the pharmaceutical giant. Even if these support levels do not hold, we believe the 200-day moving average will hold, as equity markets work their way down into their own respective intermediate cycle lows.

Currently, Novartis pays out a dividend yield of almost 3.5%. The latest dividend hike (which occurs annually) was 9.5% (well above average) and really cemented new CEO Vasant Narasimhan's commitment to shareholders of the company. Dividend growth rates are going to come under increased scrutiny as interest rates rise. One part of the equation is the dividend yield, but if meaningful growth is not there to back it up, income derived investors are going to feel that they are losing purchasing power in the long run.

Novartis pays out its dividend once a year. It paid out just under $7 billion this year from a free cash flow kitty of just under $10.4 billion. This gives us a payout ratio of 67%. Now some investors will look at this number and state that robust dividend growth rates cannot be sustained. We beg to differ. We have consistently stated that Novartis doesn't need huge success to come from its pipeline in order to substantially move the needle regarding its share price. Why? Because of the sheer number of high-quality contenders it has at its disposal. Candidates such as AVXS-101 in gene therapy along with BAF312 in the secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS) space are only two of many which could really move the needle for Novartis.

Sales of Cosentyx and Entresto will continue to drive cash flows forward which will fund the next generation of drugs. The combination of a very broad late-stage pipeline along with a strong balance sheet (where shareholder equity dwarfs the interest-bearing debt) by a factor of more than 3 bodes well for the future of NVS and its dividend. We are comfortable holding this stock at 15 times next year earnings if volatility continues in equity markets. Remaining long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.