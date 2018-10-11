A Simple 2 ETF Portfolio That Gives You Near Total Diversification For Under 0.10%

I'll also discuss several alternatives to these two ETFs in case you want to tweak your allocations or exposures.

This portfolio is ideal for those with a long-term buy-and-hold mentality, although it likely won't work for those with high income needs.

You don't need dozens of ETFs to achieve a diversified portfolio. You can accomplish this with just two funds.

A month ago, I published an article about a simple 2 ETF combination that gives investors a completely diversified portfolio in one nice neat little package. It turned out to be one of my most popular articles and led to a terrific comment thread with lots of great ideas.

The article confirmed my thoughts that a lot of investors are looking for two things from their portfolio - simplicity and low cost. While the 2 ETF combo I suggested certainly delivered that, readers had a lot of ideas for funds that they might use instead for their own portfolios. The Vanguard Wellington Fund (VWELX), the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ), and the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) were great suggestions and make sense in just about any portfolio.

All of these ideas prompted me to revisit the idea of "total portfolio" options. The 2 ETF portfolio I originally offered up works well for what it sets out to do, but are there ways to improve upon it? One of the drawbacks of originally choosing the Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) was its expense ratio. Sure, it checks all the boxes as far as total coverage is concerned - domestic, overseas, investment-grade, and junk - but we can probably find cheaper options that provide substantially similar coverage. Finding lower cost alternatives almost always works out in the investor's favor.

So, my goal the second time around is to lower costs and make a few tweaks to optimize the portfolio for the current interest rate environment, yet keep things incredibly simple for investors who are looking for a "set it and forget it" option for their portfolios. If you're an investor who is looking to generate high yields or has a preference for the tech sector, the ETF pair that I'm about to suggest may not be ideal for you, but hopefully, it'll give you a couple of extra ideas to work with!

The Stock ETF - Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

I searched through a slew of global equity ETFs to find the fund that delivers the best combination of total equity market coverage and low cost, and I ended up coming back to the fund that I landed on originally.

If you want low cost ETFs, Vanguard is probably a good place to start. Not surprisingly, VT is easily the lowest cost option in ETF.com's Global Total Market segment with an expense ratio of just 0.10%. In my opinion, it also offers one of the best combinations of large-, mid-, and small-cap coverage across the United States, developed and emerging markets around the world.

The 60% allocation to North America is a bit lower than the average global equity fund, but it doesn't worry me in the way that it might to other investors. First, many of the biggest companies in this portfolio that are categorized as foreign are really more global enterprises. The lines between what qualifies as domestic vs. foreign continue to blur, but they do help smooth out some of the risks that are occurring overseas and in some emerging economies, such as Italy and Turkey.

Second, I'm a believer in the benefits of global diversification. I know that some are not, but these markets tend to behave differently at different times and spreading out risk can actually help lower the overall volatility of the portfolio.

The 7-8% allocation to emerging markets used to be closer to 10% not that long ago but has dropped as they've struggled recently, while the U.S. continues to outperform. Vanguard hasn't updated the fund's top holdings through the end of September, when the fund's underlying index rebalances, so I'm hoping this percentage will improve.

The fund's market cap allocation is also ideal. The 24% allocation to mid- and small-cap companies gives VT the opportunity to outperform over time, while the larger allocation to mega-caps helps steady the ride.

Tech and financial maintain their hold as the largest sector positions with healthcare, industrials and consumer discretionary also getting double-digit allocations. Traditionally, defensive sectors are slightly underrepresented in this portfolio, which could put a little added pressure on the fund in the event of a market downturn.

The fund's top 13 equity positions are all U.S.-based making the fund a little top heavy. Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) are the top foreign holdings, while Alibaba's (BABA) recent downturn has dropped it out of the top 10.

Alternatives: The two primary ETFs that I measured VT against were the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) and the iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH). The portfolios of VT and ACWI are virtually identical, but ACWI comes with an expense ratio of 0.32%, so choosing VT was an easy decision. URTH is slightly cheaper than ACWI but has no emerging markets exposure.

A sneaky interesting ETF for this spot is the Oppenheimer Global Revenue ETF (RGLB). The 0.43% expense ratio is a little difficult to swallow, but it has the U.S./developed/emerging markets exposure and a forward P/E ratio of just 12. The revenue-weighting methodology has also proven effective as evidenced by the 5-star rating of the Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF and the Oppenheimer Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV).

The Bond ETF - iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Most investors use the iShares Core Total U.S. Bond Market ETF (AGG) as their fixed income benchmark, but I think IUSB could be a better choice. A few issues I have in using AGG as a bond benchmark is that it has no exposure to the junk bond market, it's too heavily skewed towards government bonds and it has very little international exposure.

Let's take a look at how IUSB addresses each of those concerns (note: the "benchmark" shown in the graphics below is the AGG ETF).

AGG is 100% investment-grade bonds, but IUSB has about 8-9% of assets in junk bonds, an area that has outperformed the broader bond market thus far in 2018 and could be expected to outperform over the long-term as well.

AGG has about 70% of assets tied up in government and agency issued notes. IUSB only has a little over 61% committed to these issues. Sure, added corporate bond exposure can increase the risk and volatility of a portfolio, but IUSB has maintained a comparable risk level to AGG historically while delivering a higher yield.

Somewhat surprisingly, IUSB offers a healthy dose of international exposure as well. International bonds can be a bit of a mixed bag from a risk/return standpoint, but I like that IUSB does a bit better job of diversifying its exposure.

Plus, this fund comes with an expense ratio of just 0.06%. At just $2.3 billion in assets, IUSB feels a little underrated but does a great job of providing diversified bond market coverage at rock bottom prices.

Alternatives: The best alternatives to IUSB are probably two or three ETF combinations. You could combine AGG with something like the iShares 0-5 Years Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) to increase corporate bond exposure and the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) for the junk bond piece. This could keep the overall expense ratio of your bond portfolio at around 0.10% depending on how you allocate it. If you're looking for a single fund option, though, IUSB is one of your best bets.

The Portfolio

One of the comments that I received from Steven Bavaria on my original article was that the 60/40 stock/bond allocation I discussed probably wouldn't do investors any favors going forward since the fixed income returns of the past few decades have been fueled by an unprecedented bull market in bonds and rates would likely be headed higher over the next couple of years.

I would agree with his assessment. Therefore, I'm suggesting an 80/20 allocation with this ETF pair. I wouldn't abandon bonds altogether but I agree that the risk/return tradeoff of bonds at this point is not terribly favorable. Again, tweak the allocation of this pairing to your particular tastes.

Here's what this 2 ETF portfolio looks like overall.

It still leans heavily towards developed market equities and investment-grade bonds, as any core portfolio should, but provides just enough exposure to higher return potential areas, such as junk bonds and emerging markets, to give you a bit more growth potential with limited additional risk. Also, keep in mind that these allocations can always be tweaked if you wish to add a sector fund, such as the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), to the mix.

Historical Performance

IUSB has only been around since June 2014 so there's not a lot of history directly measuring the IUSB/VT combination, but here's what the portfolio backtest results look like.

Over the past four years, the VT/IUSB combination returned about 7.6% annually. The maximum drawdown during the period was 11% which occurred back in early 2016.

It's difficult to put a lot of stock in these numbers since it's such a limited history and this occurred during a period of steadily rising equity prices and a consistently low interest rate environment. The best we can do to alleviate that problem is to substitute proxies for VT and IUSB that have longer histories (and preferably were around during the financial crisis).

I decided to substitute VT with the Fidelity Worldwide Fund (FWWFX) and IUSB with AGG. It won't be a perfect comparison, but it should give us a good sense of how this combo has fared over longer time periods.

The FWWFX/AGG combination gives us about 14 years of history to work with. During that time, this portfolio returned about 8% but experienced some large swings in performance. From peak to valley, FWWFX/AGG would have lost 45% of its value during the financial crisis (compared to a drawdown of around 50% for the S&P 500).

Conclusion

If you want to keep your portfolio ultra-simple and keep expenses ultra-low, a combination of VT and IUSB will give you exposure to virtually every corner of the market for a total cost of under 10 basis points annually.

Again, this combination won't be for all. Some have commented that a portfolio like this won't satisfy their portfolio yield requirements. IUSB has a solid yield of 3.5%, but VT's yield of just over 2% probably won't turn many heads. If you're in this boat, the VT/IUSB combination almost certainly won't work.

But for long-term buy-and-hold investors, though, VT/IUSB will work great.

