Emmis Communications Corporation (EMMS) CEO Jeff Smulyan on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Emmis Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:EMMS) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call October 11, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Kate Healey Snedeker - Corporate Communications Consultant

Jeff Smulyan - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Hornaday - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Operator

Kate Healey Snedeker

Thanks, Martha. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us for today's Emmis conference call regarding second quarter earnings. I want to extend a special welcome to all the Emmis employees listening in. We'll begin in just a moment with opening comments from Emmis Chairman and CEO, Jeff Smulyan; and Ryan Hornaday, EVP, CFO and Treasurer. After opening comments from Jeff and Ryan, we will respond to the questions that have been submitted via email to ir@emmis.com.

This conference call may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Please refer to Emmis' public filings with the SEC for more information on the various risks and uncertainties. Additional disclosure related to non-GAAP financial measures have been posted under the Investors tab of our website, emmis.com.

Jeff, we're ready to start.

Jeff Smulyan

Kate, thanks. Good morning, everybody. This was an extreme quarter obviously as we'll get into. Our quarter actually headed down a bit largely fueled by a very, very tough June, one of the toughest month we've had which really was because of weather and related incidents around our summer camp. But after a big downturn in June, July and August actually paced up and that has continued, September and now October pacing up and I think we'd probably pace up in November, December. So, actually a pretty significant uptick since the tough month in June. And October is actually the best month that this company has had in four years. So, things are good, ratings are good. HOT 97, BLS were 2 and 5 within 25-54. HOT 97s had some remarkable runs, especially in upper demos as well as its very strong position in 18-34 and 18-49. And HOT 97 is actually up 20% adults year-over-year. And in Indianapolis B105 is rebounded as number one with adults and women our news/talk stations that -- because of all of the fascinating things in Washington, our news/talk stations in Indianapolis and Austin are up very sharply, and in Austin, BOB remains the number one commercial station in the market as usual. And our new KGSR which is Austin City Limits has created a lot of excitement. So we’re pleased there and on other fronts, Indianapolis Monthly had a very good start to the year, revenues up 9% for the first half of the year which sort of bucks the trend in the magazine business. We're very proud of that.

And in other things we're very proud of Digonex, our dynamic pricing business has seen a very significant uptick in business. It seems like all of a sudden that people are discovering the value of dynamic pricing and they're hiring Digonex to do it. So we've been very pleased. We've seen that business steadily grow in the last few years and we are excited that that's -- we think that's going to be a nice business going forward.

The tough part for me today is to announce that the effort to form a consortium for NextRadio and TagStation has not been successful. We have tried. We have worked with a number of broadcasters. But let me say this, we've had so many people who have supported our efforts. But having said that, the major learning that we had was that we really to be to make this business what it needed to be it needed to do data attribution. That was the learning of the project. And to do that we really needed much deeper involvement. We tried, we couldn't get the industry to come together. Everybody unanimously said, we have to have this but when it came time to sort of pitching in and helping fund it, we just couldn't get enough support. And we're just not willing or really able to keep funding NextRadio and TagStation going forward.

It's very heartbreaking to me. I’ve put many years of my life into this. It's heartbreaking because I think we've assembled some of the most brilliant, hard working, dedicated people who put this together.

But we just -- we can't do it ourselves. As one of our Board members said, we just can't fund R&D for the entire radio industry. And we sadly concluded that. So we're going to be dramatically reducing the operations of these businesses and plan to eliminate the operating losses which they have generated in the very near-term.

So with that, Ryan, I'll turn it over to you.

Ryan Hornaday

Thanks, Jeff. And good morning, everyone. This morning we released earnings for our second fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2018. In the second quarter of the prior fiscal year we sold Power FM in Los Angeles in the first quarter. In the current fiscal year we sold our four radio stations in St. Louis. These sales caused our current period reported results to not be comparable with prior year results.

We encourage those on the call to refer to the supplemental financial information we have posted under the Investors tab of our website www.emmis.com.

Pro forma for these asset divestitures, our radio revenues as reported to Miller Kaplan, which exclude certain barter and other revenues, were down 6.7% in Q2. According to Miller Kaplan, our radio markets collectively were down 4% in the quarter. For the six months ended August 31, 2018, our radio revenues as reported to Miller Kaplan were down 5% in line with our radio markets.

Looking at the individual months in the quarter and pro forma for asset divestitures; June was down 16%, July was up 2% and August was up 2%. Our pro performance in June principally relates to weak ticket sales for our largest concert Summer Jam in New York City. Rain fell for most of the day of the concert and ticket revenues suffered. July and August radio pacings improved in months and that strength has extended into our Q3.

Automotive was our largest category in Q2, representing 12% of our revenues. Automotive was also our strongest category as revenues were up 15% in Q2. The healthcare and cellular categories were also strong in the quarter. Restaurants, beverages, entertainment and media were the weakest of our top 10 categories.

Pro forma for the sale of our stations in Los Angeles and St. Louis, radio station operating expenses excluding depreciation and amortization were up 2.5% in Q2 and up 1% through the first half of this fiscal year.

During the quarter, we recorded a $0.3 million bad debt expense charge related to United States Traffic Network which in August announced plans to liquidate.

We announced this morning that we plan to dramatically reduce the operations of our NextRadio and TagStation businesses and explore other means of eliminating the operating losses from these businesses in the coming months. In the trailing 12 months ended August 31, 2018, the operating losses from these businesses totaled $7.6 million.

As of August 31, 2018, we had $28 million of secured credit facility debt outstanding and approximately $7 million of unrestricted cash on hand. Our leverage was 2.8 times EBITDA as defined in our credit agreements in compliance with our covenant of 4 times EBITDA.

Looking ahead to Q3 we are encouraged by the strength we're seeing in advertising revenues. Radio revenues for September finished up 1% and August is pacing up double-digits. Finally, we invested $0.1 million in CapEx in the first half of this fiscal year and we expect capital expenditures for the full fiscal year to be less than $1 million.

With that, Jeff, we have some questions that investors submitted to us in advance of the call.

Jeff Smulyan

Sure Ryan, I’ll show.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Ryan Hornaday

The Annual Radio Show took place last -- the last week of September in Orlando. Do you have any major takeaways from the show?

Jeff Smulyan

So ironically, the big takeaway was the value of data. We've said this before. The industry has been fueled for almost 100 years by our call to action and the impact that that call to action has on people. But in spite of the remarkable power of our call to action, we've been equipped by people who can provide them to-the-minute information based on advertising characteristics, the attribution ascribed to customers. The foremost example of that obviously is Google and Facebook. It's no secret that almost 100% of all advertising growth in the United States in the last five years has gone to Google and Facebook. What we've learned in radio and this is something we really learned at NextRadio about three, four years ago was that if our industry could provide at quality attribution data, the power of broadcasting, merry it would add, really had a chance to revitalizing the industry, which as everyone knows has been downsized. So that's the ironic takeaway. We laughed and we said we've sort of been saying this for three or four years and all of sudden became the theme of the show. So I think that's correct. I think for the industry to compete, it must come -- it must provide that data to advertisers. If not, they continue to say they're going forward with people who can provide that.

Ryan Hornaday

I want to correct one thing I said earlier, I think I said that August was pacing up double-digits, I meant to say that October was pacing up double-digits, which is something you mentioned as well in your comments Jeff.

Jeff Smulyan

Okay. Yes. October was positive though, which is very good. I mean that August.

Ryan Hornaday

August.

Jeff Smulyan

August and October were both, but October was mostly better.

Ryan Hornaday

Following up on the news this morning that the industry consortiums own and operates the NextRadio and TagStation businesses, appears have been unsuccessful. Any other lessons learned from the process, Jeff?

Jeff Smulyan

Well, I mean the lesson learned from a long time ago was when somebody wants to draft to lead an effort to walk out of the room. But seriously I’ve learned a lot, I’ve made some tremendous friends in this industry through this project. And the support in this industry was really remarkable. The challenge was, it was 10 miles wide and about a 10th of an inch deep. And to do what we learned we needed to do and I think Paul and his team were brilliant in seeing, it was, we really needed to use this remarkable network, of all the stations that were involved to come together to provide aggregated data.

Paul has been saying that for really three -- over three years. And I think the people -- some people understood it, a lot of people didn’t. But to do that you really need to build a very, very significant attribution capability. And we had funded millions of dollars as I think you mentioned, we spent -- our losses over $7 million this year, actually a little bit more than that, and that has been going on for year after year. And to do that you needed people to be not only invested much more in their involvement with this but also to step up and invest money. And it was ironic, we had a number of people in Indianapolis last week from a number of companies. All of them said, we absolutely must do this. And at the end of the day, there just weren’t enough of those companies to say well we’ll help support it. And we said guys we’ve done this, I’ve had long debates with our Board. And our Board has said this looks like the most significant research and development work being done in the entire American radio industry. Why is one small company doing all of it? And it was a question I couldn’t answer. So we finally just said, look guys, we can’t do this anymore.

And if you’re not in the room and doing it and if enough of you aren’t, then we wish you well but we’re not going to keep building this. So the lesson -- it is a thousand lessons learned. I think on the positive note, I’ve really loved getting to know so many people in the industry. But at the end of day, it’s really tough to really get people to come together, understand what their own interest is, understand what the interest of the industry is, and allocate their resources to something.

Ryan Hornaday

Next question is around podcasting. Several broadcasters have invested in podcasting platforms. What are your thoughts, Jeff, and could this be an area of future investment for Emmis?

Jeff Smulyan

Well, I’ve done this business for four years now and I’ve seen a lot of shiny objects. Let me say first the positive, podcasting is a very compelling form of audio. It is an area where you have, I think what, 30 -- 25%, 30% of the population listening to podcasts. So from that standpoint, there’s clearly upside. There are challenges with advertising in it. And I’m always somebody who looks at the numbers. And there are something like 600,000 podcasts. And of those 600,000, my guess is 599,000 probably will never generate any meaningful revenue. The people who are doing it and I think NPR, ESPN have done a very good job of using their brands to create successful economically viable podcasts. But I would also say that you need to understand that it’s a long slog. So yes, podcasting will grow. The odds of economic success for any individual podcast or many of our companies are challenging.

Ryan Hornaday

A question around political as we approach the mid-term general elections, what is your expectation for political ad revenues and arm in the Emmis’ three markets?

Jeff Smulyan

We’re somewhat encouraged and we've said this over and over again, Radio has never been a primary medium for political, but yet when you're in a stake with good races you can see some significant income. I have read a comment about my friend Paul Tinkler yesterday and Paul's in Tennessee and they've got a very, very highly contested senate race down there and you’re seeing money and we're seeing that in Indiana and we're seeing that in some other ways in Texas and some revenue in New York. So we're seeing it more than usual and I think political has to be one of the reasons that August is up double-digits -- excuse me, now you got me doing it, October, October is up double-digits. So yes, it can help, it's not like television where you sometimes could double your entire revenue for a year in a hot political race.

Ryan Hornaday

One of our investors has been doing some digging and noted that our Northwest Indianapolis real estate has been rezoned to urban business. Any updates on the sale of that land?

Jeff Smulyan

Well, they’re right, the rezoning has been completed. We are now in the process of listening to people. A lot of people are coming over the trans and we can afford to be very patient. The nice thing about our situation Ryan is that we don't have much debt left with cash on hand. This is a situation where the economics of AM radio, especially where the station with two FM translators dictate that the old 70 acre tower site in the fastest growing part of Indiana, the use of the land for other purposes is very wise. So we're getting offers, we're listening. I would imagine it will be a process that will unfold. But we're very encouraged. That's one of those times in your life where you find that it’s almost fair money.

Ryan Hornaday

We have one last question, Jeff. On our last earnings call, you talked about transitioning the company into other areas of higher growth. Any updates on this process?

Jeff Smulyan

No, no, we've said that. And obviously, today's announcement indicates that we've got to make the decisions that make most sense for our future. And we will be exploring those and when we have an announcement to make about things we're doing, obviously, we will.

Ryan Hornaday

That's all we have for questions. Any closing remarks, Jeff?

Jeff Smulyan

Ye, I want to pay special tribute. I have done this job for 40 years for one reason, and that is that I've been surrounded by incredibly hardworking great people. And in those 40 years, I haven't found more hardworking and more great people than the team that Paul Brenner has assembled in the NextRadio, and it really is very painful to have to move in a different direction there because they've done some of those brilliant work that I've ever seen. Their work has been groundbreaking for years and years. And I just -- I want to thank all of them. I don't know what the future holds for everybody on that team, but they have a heartfelt debt of gratitude for me, who’re really doing remarkable work. And I thank them.

Kate Healey Snedeker

Thanks, Jeff and Ryan.

Operator

