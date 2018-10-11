Clean TeQ's Financing Should Be Telling

Clean TeQ may be interesting someday, but I would not go near this stock right now.

Introduction

Australian-based Clean TeQ Holdings (CLQ in Australia; CLQ in Toronto; OTCQX:CTEQF) has the leading cobalt development project outside of the Democratic Republic of Congo ("DRC"). It has the potential to bring a meaningful amount of non-DRC cobalt supply to the market within a few years. With an enormous upfront CAPEX requirement of $1.49 billion (see page 29), the financing of this project is set to test the seriousness of the electric vehicle ("EV") supply chain for non-DRC cobalt supply.

Clean TeQ has expanded the Sunrise project to include the production of cobalt and nickel sulphate onsite. Instead of shipping a nickel concentrate to offtake partners, the company is going to build the entire facility on site to produce cobalt and nickel sulphates directly for the battery industry. The process flow is also being designed to eventually accommodate the production of scandium oxide as Sunrise also contains a world-class scandium deposit.

Looks Good on Paper But ...

Clean TeQ is planning on mining the higher grade cobalt portion of their Sunrise Project in New South Wales first. This will enable them to produce roughly 4,620 tonnes of cobalt per year after production ramps up. As you can see in the following diagram, this would make them the 2nd largest cobalt producer outside of the DRC:

source: Clean TeQ investor presentation

To anyone following the EV story, the prospects for a meaningful amount of cobalt supply from Australia is obviously appealing.

Cobalt is currently around $55,000 per tonne ($25 per lb.) but still falling on the MONTHLY chart, as shown here:

courtesy of barchart.com

Those who followed my bearish call on cobalt in January were prepared.

I have been using $50,000 per tonne ($22.67 per lb.) in my financial models. At some point, demand will pick up as the price continues to fall. Given the preponderance of the DRC to cobalt supply, I would expect industrial users to begin stockpiling if prices continue lower.

In January of this year, I warned Industrial Minefinder™ subscribers to avoid Australian nickel-cobalt laterite juniors, namely Clean TeQ and Ardea Resources (OTCPK:ARRRF). It worked out well:

CTEQF data by YCharts

What sent me running from Clean TeQ after initially holding the stock in 2017 was not only a perceived peak in cobalt prices but also a better understanding of the pitfalls of the high-pressure acid leaching ("HPAL") process that Clean TeQ is going to employ at Sunrise. In the NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Sunrise Project Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS"), SRK Consulting noted (emphasis mine):

There is a high degree of confidence in the robustness of the HPAL process to extract nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. The HPAL processing technology is generally considered to be in its fourth generation and is much improved by the experience gained from its use in operating plants. While challenges in commissioning and ramping up HPAL operations remain, these challenges are well understood. Commercial HPAL processing of laterites commenced at Moa Bay in Cuba in the late 1950s. Since that time, several large HPAL plants have been constructed and successfully operated on laterites for nickel and cobalt extraction. These include plants at the Bulong, Cawse, Murrin Murrin, Ravensthorpe, Coral Bay, Ambatovy, Taganito and Goro operations.

SRK may be a bit optimistic in their HPAL assessment. In a recent presentation, Global Mining Research ("GMR") noted that, on average, it takes about 4 years for an HPAL process to achieve 80% of nameplate production capacity and full design capacity is often never achieved. The following slide from that presentation shows how some of these "successful" operations have faired:

A stumble in the HPAL ramp-up, the definition of which I would expand to include higher capital or operating costs, is a definite possibility for Clean TeQ's Sunrise project.

The good news though is that cobalt recoveries using HPAL are very high. Higher cobalt by-product revenue is really what has led to nickel laterite projects such as Sunrise, Ardea's Kalgoorlie, Platina Resources' (OTCPK:PTNUF) Owendale, and Metals X's (OTCQX:MTXXY) Wingellina projects being reworked for possible development. Without high cobalt prices, these projects are economically unattractive at current nickel prices.

The flipside though is that Sunrise is highly leveraged to cobalt prices. Clean TeQ used $66,150 per tonne ($30 per lb.) cobalt prices in their DFS that projects an after-tax NPV of USD $1.39 billion. When I plug in my long-term cobalt and nickel price estimates, $22.68 per lb. and $7.26 per lb respectively, I get an after-tax NPV of only $400 million using a (higher) 10% discount rate and assuming 7.5% interest expense on the debt that is paid off as the project generates enough cash to do so. Given the huge upfront CAPEX requirements for Sunrise (USD $1.49 billion or $1.33 billion without contingency) which will bring interest expense with it and the risks of HPAL, I especially think a 10% discount rate is warranted here. If cobalt prices collapse, which I do not expect, it is possible that Sunrise could not get financed at all.

Clean TeQ has about $120 million in cash after raising $155 million earlier this year to begin early works at Sunrise and procure long, lead-time equipment, so it looks like they have put a dent in the $1.49 billion upfront CAPEX requirement already. They may need to raise another $1.3 billion. They have $500 million in initial commitments to a syndicated loan (note: a syndicated loan is where more than one bank or lender is participating). The most debt financing I think they could possibly get at a competitive interest rate would be perhaps $900 billion overall. In a November 2017 press release, the company stated that their syndicated lenders are arranging up to 60% of the upfront capital which would also be roughly $900 billion. This would put them at a net debt (total debt - cash) to EBITDA ratio of about 2 at full production. I am far from an expert though on project financing and the Industrial Commercial Bank of China ("ICBC") is involved. ICBC may be willing to lend more aggressively to support China's EV push. Assuming they can borrow $900 billion they would still have to raise $400 million in equity. At present, the company has 760.5 million shares outstanding and a market capitalization of $300 million. We are looking at serious dilution coming. A ballpark share estimate after a $400 million equity financing at the current share price is 1.786 billion shares outstanding.

Clean TeQ Metrics & Valuation Assessment

(assuming $22.68 per lb. cobalt and $7.26 per lb. nickel)

Current Share Price $.39 Current Diluted Shares Outstanding 760,500,000 Expected Shares Outstanding After Final Equity Financing 1,786,000,000 $USD Market Capitalization $299,000,000 Estimated Upfront CAPEX $1,491,000,000 Estimated After-tax NPV (10% discount rate; including interest expense) $400,000,000 Net Present Value per Expected Shares Outstanding $.22 Downside to NPV per Expected Shares Outstanding 43% Average Annual Nickel Production (tonnes) 18,255 Average Annual Nickel Equivalent Production (tonnes) 32,855 Average Annual Free Cash Flow (over 25-year mine life) $214,000,000 Annual FCF Return on Invested Capital* 12% C1 Cost Estimate - Nickel Equivalent Basis (per lb.) $2.70 My Total Costs Estimate - Nickel Equivalent Basis (per lb.) $4.40 Upfront Capital Intensity (per tonne of Nickel equivalent production) $40,327

*Annual FCF Return on Invested Capital = Average Annual Free Cash Flow / Total Acquisition & Development Capital Cost of Project (i.e., Market Capitalization + Upfront CAPEX) (This measures the FCF ROIC for a theoretical acquirer of the company who invests the upfront CAPEX to develop the project. I developed this metric for analyzing the value of junior miners.)

My Net Present Value per Expected Shares Outstanding price target is $.22 versus a current market price of $.39. This a good starting point for valuing the company.

Sunrise is projected to be a relatively low-cost project with my total costs estimate on a nickel equivalent basis projected to be $4.40 per lb., versus my long-term average nickel price target of $7.26 per lb.—a 39% margin. Once in production, Sunrise is going to be generating very strong cash flow. To some extent, the market may be beginning to look through the financing and valuing the company based on its initial years of production.

Sunrise is expected to hit full production in late 2021 / early 2022. If so, my 2022 earnings per share estimate is $.08 assuming the 1.786 billion shares outstanding. Clean TeQ is currently trading a multiple of 5 to this. That being said, debt reduction is likely going to eat up free cash flow for several years into the project. Assuming the company pays off its debt as fast as it can while maintaining a cash balance in the $150 million range, material FCF generation after debt repayment does not begin until 2026. Assuming they keep some leverage, such as a debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.2, then material FCF generation after debt repayment would begin in 2025.

Here is how I see the earnings, free cash flow, and debt numbers playing out during the initial years of production:

in $USD millions 2020 2022 2024 2026 Level of Mine Production Versus Capacity 56% 100% 100% 100% Free Cash Flow $72 $197 $207 $220 End of Year Total Debt $900 $575 $175 $0 Debt to EBITDA 6.2 1.8 .6 0 Free Cash Flow After Debt Repayment $0 $0 $7 $220 Earnings Per Share $.02 $.08 $.09 $.10 Free Cash Flow Per Share After Debt Repayment $0 $0 $0 $.12 Forward-Looking Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio 19.5 4.9 4.33 3.9 Target Price at P/E Multiple of 13 $.26 $1.04 $1.17 $1.3 Target Price at P/FCF Multiple of 13 $1.56

Despite the fact that a successful project execution would start to generate free cash flow in 2020, my projections assume that Clean TeQ does not begin repaying debt until it is fully ramped in the second half of 2021. The company will want to have ample working capital in place during the potentially delicate HPAL ramp-up phase.

Given the deep cyclical nature of the mining industry, my expectations for interest rates to keep rising longer-term, and the fledgling nature of electric transportation, I am going to assume that Clean TeQ ends up targeting full debt repayment so I think 2026 is a good place to strike a future target price. You can see in the table that, using my FCF per share estimate and a multiple of 13, my 2026 target price is $1.56. This represents a compounded annual return of 22% over this 7-year period.

Given all the risks involved here—namely financing, HPAL setbacks, the cobalt price (see chart above), future battery cathode composition, and the long time horizon to material FCF generation beyond debt repayment—the question is: "Is 22% enough?" No, not for me, especially given the host of other opportunities I see in the mining industry right now. I would want at least 30%. I would thus prefer to stick with NPV per Expected Shares Outstanding target price of $.22 since this would give me a compounded annual return of 32%.

I see more downside ahead for Clean TeQ, possibly as much as 43% from here. This would put the stock at a level where it starts to get interesting for me.

A Telling Financing

In their most recent investor presentation, Clean TeQ mentions that their "funding strategy may include strategic investor." I would say so. I do not see this financing working without it. They need somebody with a strong interest in cobalt and nickel sulphate offtake and deep pockets to step in, take a big equity stake, and support the development of Sunrise. They also mention, "streaming deals/royalty transactions" as a financing option. At first glance, I think a cobalt streaming deal could be a bad deal for investors because it could remove upside from cobalt, however, the real value in Sunrise is the long-term potential of its scandium resource. Note that the ability to produce scandium oxide is being planned as part of the process flow for Sunrise, however, it was not included in the economics of the DFS. Monetizing the scandium from Sunrise is going to take years. I bring this up to mention that a possible option would be to potentially secure significant financing benefits through a cobalt streaming deal, retain all the nickel sulphate revenue which I see as ultimately having more upside from here than cobalt, and then focus on adding the production of scandium oxide. I am not sure how a cobalt streaming deal would work though with Sunrise being set up to produce cobalt sulphate or perhaps it just wouldn't.

This leads me back to the title of the post. To me, the significant capital requirements for this project are going to test how serious the EV industry is about securing non-DRC cobalt. Also, it should be telling, in general, when it comes to assessing the seriousness of EV-related investment. Capital investment talks.

Strategic Conclusion

To put it simply, I would not touch this stock at the current share price in the current environment. There may be an opportunity down the road if and after the Sunrise project is fully financed and the full weight of the pending dilution is priced into the stock. It is a relatively low-cost, high margin project, assuming the HPAL process works as planned, and the scandium option is interesting.

Important Disclosure

I'm an investment advisor and owner of True Vine Investments, a Registered Investment Advisor in the State of Pennsylvania (U.S.A.). I screen electronic communications from prospective clients in other states to ensure that I do not communicate directly with any prospect in another state where I have not met the registration requirements or do not have an applicable exemption.

Any investment advice or recommendations involving securities referenced in this article is general in nature and geared towards a readership of sophisticated investors. This article does not involve an attempt to effect transactions in a specific security nor constitute specific investment advice to any particular individual. It does not take into account the specific financial situation, investment objectives, or particular needs of any specific person who may read this article. Individual investors are encouraged to independently evaluate specific investments and consult a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.

All data presented by the author is regarded as factual; however, its accuracy is not guaranteed. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own comprehensive analysis.

Positive comments made regarding this article should not be construed by readers to be an endorsement of my abilities to act as an investment advisor.

