Goldman Sachs BDC: Strong Buy

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) is a "Strong Buy" on the drop yet again. The business development company has a diversified debt investment portfolio that's defensively positioned and has considerable net interest income upside in a rising rate environment. Goldman Sachs BDC easily covers its dividend payout with NII, and shares are priced at a justifiable premium to the last reported net asset value. An investment in GSBD yields 8.7 percent.

Stocks have sold off heavily in the last couple of days on the back of rising interest rates and bond yields. The drop of valuations in the high-yield sector is a good opportunity, in my view, to gobble up a couple of shares in high-quality business development companies such as Goldman Sachs BDC.

According to the Relative Strength Index, GSBD is now oversold.

Source: StockCharts

Goldman Sachs BDC - Portfolio Snapshot

Goldman Sachs BDC predominantly invests in secure first and second liens which together accounted for a whopping ~89 percent of Goldman Sachs BDC's investment portfolio at the end of the June quarter. The overwhelming portion of new investment commitments (78 percent) in the second quarter related to secure first liens. Goldman Sachs BDC also makes small investments in the equity layer of its portfolio companies, including both common and preferred equity.

Here's a portfolio breakdown.

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC Investor Presentation

At the end of Q2-2018, Goldman Sachs BDC's investment portfolio was valued at $1.24 billion (based on fair value) and included 59 portfolio companies. Importantly, the majority of Goldman Sachs BDC's debt investments are linked to floating rates: At the end of the June quarter, 96.1 percent of its portfolio investments were floating-rate, setting the BDC up for net interest income gains in a rising rate environment.

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC also continues to have excellent portfolio quality as evidenced by a low amount of non-accruals. Non-accruals are non-performing loans where the borrower has not made contractual interest rate payments on time.

Here is an overview of Goldman Sachs BDC's non-accruals over the last five quarters.

Source: Achilles Research

Balance Sheet

Goldman Sachs BDC has a stable balance sheet and net asset value, two quality indicators I look for in my BDC investments. At the end of Q2-2018, Goldman Sachs BDC's net asset value was pegged at $18.08/share, which was about in-line with the NAV a year ago.

Here are Goldman Sachs BDC's balance sheets over the last five quarters.

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC

What About The Dividend?

Goldman Sachs BDC pulled in $0.53/share, on average, in net investment income in each of the last twelve quarters, but the business development company paid out only $0.45/share. The BDC's dividend coverage ratio averaged 117 percent over the same time, reflecting a high degree of dividend safety.

Hence, I think the dividend is sustainable and has potential to grow in a rising rate environment.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

After the stock market sell-off in the last couple of days, GSBD is a lot more affordable. Income investors wanting to access the BDC's high-quality dividend pay ~10.4x Q2-2018 run-rate net investment income.

Goldman Sachs BDC's shares are also priced at a premium to NAV of 1.15x, which makes sense in light of the company's defensively-positioned debt investment portfolio, low amount of non-performing loans, and high margin of dividend safety.

Here's how GSBD compares against other BDCs in the sector in terms of price-to-book-ratio.

GSBD Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

The single biggest risk factor for Goldman Sachs BDC, as far as I am concerned, is an economic downturn in the United States that would most likely go hand-in-hand with an increase in bankruptcies and loan defaults. So far, Goldman Sachs BDC has very good credit quality, but investors need to carefully monitor the company's non-accruals (non-performing loans) and its dividend coverage stats going forward. I consider GSBD to be a higher-quality BDC and am not going to sell my shares any time soon.

Your Takeaway

Goldman Sachs BDC is a promising income vehicle to buy on the drop. The company has a strong, well-performing investment portfolio, and GSBD could see higher net interest income in a rising rate environment based on its large investments into floating-rate assets. In addition, the company has a low amount of non-accruals and a very good dividend coverage ratio. Shares have become more affordable after the latest stock market sell-off. Speculative Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSBD, MAIN, ARCC, PSEC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.