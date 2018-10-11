Did Tesla Just Hit The Bottom?

Introduction

The Dow had its worst day in seven months on Wednesday. Apple (AAPL) fell 4.6%, Spotify (SPOT) over 7%, Netflix (NFLX) over 8%, and Amazon (AMZN) a whopping $115 per share. These are all what I long considered overvalued tech stocks; I recently wrote articles suggesting to avoid or sell Spotify and Netflix. Why did tech like this fall so much? Simple: When a company is in debt, losing money, is cash flow negative or has stock with a valuation beyond reason - investors pick these off of their portfolio first. When I woke up to catastrophic hurricane Michael and mass selloff headlines, I was facepalming before checking individual stocks. I was ready to take another beating from Tesla (TSLA) as a shareholder. After all, Tesla checks off all of the above. To my surprise, Tesla resisted and fell a measly 2.25 percent. Through the session, it climbed while the Dow doubled its losses from the early morning. Not a single stock in the Dow was green but Tesla, a debt-ridden, cash flow negative, money-losing, high valuation tech stock outperformed 21 out of the 30 stocks in the DJIA.

Deep down I've been a Tesla bull for years but without sales and a high valuation, I have simply traded in-and-out of the stock. Due to a strong bearish sentiment, I've also avoided writing about Tesla. However, just as I wrote contrarian sell-side pieces against Spotify and Netflix, this will be a contrarian article on Tesla. Last week, Tesla announced that it delivered over 83,500 vehicles, a 105% growth quarter-over-quarter. That would be impressive on a year-over-year basis. While Tesla may lag behind in units, every car that it delivers is a software update away from one day fulfilling the ultimate goal of the auto industry: zero emissions, full autonomy, and ride-sharing. Unlike Netflix and Spotify, which are currently challenged by comparable competition, Tesla's competitive advantages as a whole have yet to be matched. Investors are aware of the advantages, but Elon Musk's behavior has caused a major selloff of Tesla stock in the last month. With Tesla's performance Tuesday against a market that underwent huge selloffs, we could be experiencing a bottom for now.

The Musk Discount

Realistically, Tesla should have taken a huge beating today along with Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, and the rest of the tech sector, but it would still likely be trading above $300 if it weren't for a sleepless, mad-tweeting CEO. Here's a tiny list and summary of his misbehavior over the last few months

Q1 Earnings conference call - He called multiple analysts' questions about raising funds "boneheaded" and then closed questions from analysts representing major investors in favor of YouTube fans. Elon Musk called a British cave diver involved in the rescue of a trapped Thailand soccer team a "pedo guy" after the diver called Elon Musk's attempts to help a P.R. stunt. Elon Musk called out individual major short sellers by stating that they had "about 3 weeks before their position explodes." Elon was accused of securities fraud by tweeting that he was considering a Tesla buyout at $420 per share, emphasizing that funding was secured. Investigations were launched against him and Tesla by the SEC and Justice Department. Appeared to have smoked marijuana on an internationally broadcasted vlog while representing Tesla. Executives couldn't take it after that. Elon Musk first declined to settle with the SEC for a $10M fine and 2-year bar as chairman of Tesla in order to remain CEO. After being sued days later, threatening his career as CEO of Tesla or any publicly-traded company, Elon Musk settled for twice the original fine, plus an extra year away from the chair. A federal judge not pleased requested the SEC and Tesla to justify the settlement. Elon Musk then mocked the very people who saved him by calling the SEC the "Shortseller Enrichment Commission".

That isn't everything but every point was considered by investors as a reason to abandon Tesla as an investment. #7, the most recent, pushed the stock near 52-week lows, far lower than when the SEC announced that they were suing Musk. Elon Musk admitted to overworking through sleepless nights, which has likely contributed to his misbehavior. He has been getting a lot of heat from celebrities - Just yesterday, Richard Branson suggested Musk relax with the tweets. Just about every point above has caused Tesla's stock to tumble and even Tesla's greatest fans have started begging him to stop the tweets.

Elon's typical tweeting isn't much of a big deal. Over the past week, he's posted dozens of tweets this time with an apparent filter. His lack of a filter or publicists has caused him to publicly challenge everyone from cave divers, short sellers, news publications, and even the SEC. Unfortunately, he's jeopardized the very things he's tried to protect: Tesla, its investors, customers, and fans. It's been a huge blow to Tesla's stock and we can't conclude that it's all over, but it has caused a nice pullback. Tesla is no longer America's most valuable automotive company due to his actions and for shoppers, this could be a nice discount.

Tech Leader

This intro from a WSJ article about Honda (NYSE:HMC) really stuck with me: "A semiautonomous Honda SUV was traveling down a test track at 20mph when a child-size test dummy moved into the middle of the road. Oblivious, the Honda mowed it down." In the article, Honda's culture of developing every component of the car on its own was crushed by the expenses and complications of technology. Instead, for Honda Sensing and Acura Sense, the suite of semi-autonomous safety features installed on every new Honda today relies on aftermarket software and hardware. General Motors (NYSE:GM) also reached to the outside by acquiring a San Francisco startup for $1B. The subsidiary, Cruise Automation, developed aftermarket kits that allowed Audi A4s to be semi-autonomous on highways.

Earlier this year, SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) invested $2.25B in Cruise for a 19.6% stake. After mowing down the child test dummy, Honda put $750M into Cruise for a 5.7% stake while committing another $2B over several years. For GM, the Cruise subsidiary has yielded a 1300% ROI after two years; at a $13.2B valuation thanks to Honda, it represents nearly one-third of GM's total market value. This is a perfect example of the power of technology in the automotive industry.

In terms of achieving full autonomy, Elon Musk estimated that his cars would drive themselves from LA to New York on their own by the end of 2017. Nearing the end of 2018, we are still a ways to go. The latest update to Autopilot, which still needs ironing out before its release will allow the semi-autonomous feature while under navigation to change highways and overtake vehicles without driver interaction. See it at work. Naturally, Tesla isn't the only company at work and debatably other technology companies are far ahead. However, based on delivery data from Statistica, Tesla shipped 280,000 vehicles since October 2016 that have been fitted with the hardware for full autonomy and are now merely a software update away from fulfilling this goal. Whether it comes in 2019, 2020, or 2021, Tesla is accelerating the rate in which it adds these vehicles to the road and in turn collect data to enhance the feature.

Taking Advantage of the Selloff

When sentiment and momentum are strong, stocks soar like Amazon, Netflix, Square (NYSE:SQ), and so much more. Right now, the opposite is true with Tesla primarily due to its CEO. While Elon Musk may be able to justify his actions to himself, he's caused Tesla, its stock, shareholders, and fans a lot of harm. In spite of this, Tesla led by Elon Musk has achieved incredible growth. Tesla delivered over 53,000 Model 3s last quarter, and some are estimating that the bulk of these sales came from September possibly making it one of the best-selling cars in the US, placing behind the Civic but ahead of the Corolla. Take that figure with a grain of salt, but considering that each Model 3 delivered today costs more than twice that of a Corolla or Civic and is sold without any advertising, this is a remarkable comparison. The next luxury car isn't even close. With Tesla nearing 52-week lows and less than a month from possibly announcing its second quarter of profitability, this is a stock worth owning at least a little bit of.

Risk/Reward

After releasing its delivery results this month, it became clear that Tesla is finally becoming a real car company. When Tesla was trading at over $380 last year, its valuation was built solely on promises as it only manufactured less than 2,000 vehicles per week. Model 3 production has been a nightmare for Tesla as it has never scaled up so quickly, but one year later, it has more than tripled its run rate. After learning that humans are better for certain tasks and that some equipment is not needed at all, many Model 3 problems have been sorted out. It is unlikely that this will happen with Model Y. Given its progress and the fact that the stock is trading nearly 45% off of its all-time highs primarily due to Elon Musk's behavior, this could be a big opportunity for investors.

This doesn't mean that Tesla is cheap. It's still trading at a valuation similar to General Motors and with convertible bonds due as soon as March 2019, Tesla is walking on thin ice. If Tesla posts a strong earnings report with real profits, which it has only ever done once, this could be enough to push the stock above the $360 threshold to pay off its debts due in March. After all, when Tesla reported its earnings last quarter, they were pleased to hear that its goal was to be profitable each quarter going forward - this fact was enough to push the stock above the $360 threshold required to pay off its debts in stock. This was days before Elon's funding secured tweet and with all that he's been through since then, hopefully, he's learned his lesson.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA, HMC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: I may initiate a long position in Apple over the next 72 hours