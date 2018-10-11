I Told You That Ensco Would Double, I Expect Further 50% Upside

In February, I wrote an article in which I analyzed my view that Ensco was likely to double within the next 2-3 years.

In February, I wrote an article in which I analyzed my view that Ensco (ESV) was likely to double within the next 2-3 years. For the sake of good order, the title of my article was "Ensco will double within the next 2-3 years," but the editor changed it to "Ensco might double within the next 2-3 years". The stock rallied much faster than I expected and has almost doubled in just 8 months. In this article, I will analyze why Ensco has further 50% upside over the next two years.

Business tailwinds

Despite its recent rally, Ensco is still trading 85% off its highs, which were recorded in 2014, before the downturn in the offshore drilling market began. On the other hand, the offshore drilling sector seems to have posted a solid bottom. To be sure, the number of new offshore projects has essentially doubled this year compared to the lows observed in 2015. As it takes some years from approval to execution in this business, these new projects have not boosted the earnings of Ensco yet, but they will have a significant effect in the upcoming years.

There has also been significant improvement in the supply/demand relationship in the offshore rig market. The utilization of offshore drilling rigs bottomed two years ago and has been on a steady rise in the last one and a half year thanks to the retirement of old rigs and the increased demand.

As experience has shown in this business, the day rates of drilling platforms significantly increase when their utilization rate reaches 80-85%. While utilization is still below that level, it is expected to remain in an uptrend and thus result in meaningful raises in day rates in the years ahead.

Moreover, the oil market has clearly eliminated its supply glut and has become markedly tight this year. As a result, the price of oil has enjoyed a relentless rally this year and is now trading at a 4-year high. The current price of Brent ($85), which is the benchmark for the majority of offshore projects, is much higher than the breakeven cost (<$50) of most offshore projects and hence, the steep uptrend in the number of offshore projects is expected to continue in the foreseeable future.

Merger with Rowan

Ensco will greatly benefit from its recently announced merger with Rowan (RDC). The deal, which is expected to close in the first half of next year, will be accretive to the cash flow per share from the first full year after closing and is likely to result in $150 M annual synergies for the combined company.

Even better, there will be significant consolidation in the offshore drilling market, as the number of players will decrease even further. It is remarkable that Ensco merged with Atwood only last year. The consolidation of the sector is the reason behind the approximate 10% rally of both Ensco and Rowan in the two days following the announcement of their merger. Whenever a merger is announced, the one stock rises whereas the other stock falls. It is extremely rare to see both stocks rallying strongly. The reason behind the rally of both offshore drillers is the consolidation of their sector and the resultant increase in the pricing power of both companies. Moreover, as the merger activity has greatly heated in this sector, more mergers can be reasonably expected in the years ahead.

The combined entity that will result from Ensco and Rowan will have a relatively healthy balance sheet and a light schedule of debt maturities until 2021. More precisely, the combined company will have a current ratio of 3.7, which means that the liquid assets will be 3.7 times the liabilities that will be due within the next 12 months. Moreover, the combined company will have only $438 M of debt maturities until the end of 2021. Therefore, the offshore driller will easily wait for the recovery of its business to materialize, without having any problem to service its debt.

During severe downturns, it is critical for companies to have a healthy balance sheet to navigate through the crisis; otherwise, they are likely to dilute their shareholders to a great extent. Ensco and Rowan have solid balance sheets and hence, they can patiently wait for the turnaround of their business to materialize.

Extreme divergence from the oil price

Ensco is currently trading at approximately the same price it was trading almost two years ago. During this period, Brent has enjoyed an impressive 55% rally, from $55 to $85. As the price of oil is by far the most important determinant of the earnings of offshore drillers, the above divergence is astounding. It is also worth noting that Brent is currently trading only 23% below its 2014 highs whereas Ensco is still trading 85% below its 2014 highs. Therefore, although Ensco has almost doubled since February, it still has ample upside to cover the above divergence.

Final thoughts

As the tendered projects will start to show up in the results of Ensco in the years ahead, the market is likely to appreciate the growth prospects of the stock and reward it. Moreover, additional consolidation is expected in the sector. Overall, Ensco is likely to rally further in the next two years, first towards its 2-year high of $12 (25% upside from the current level) and then towards $14.5 for an approximate 50% rally. While it is tempting to take profits from the exceptional rally of the stock, investors are advised to remain patient for further upside.

Additional disclosure: I am long ESV bonds.