Japanese Stocks Could Run Into Problems As Rates Rise

I traveled extensively in Asia in the 1980s and 1990s. On many trips to Tokyo, Japan, I always marveled at the technological advances that would eventually make their way to the United States over the coming years. Japan was the first place where I witnessed the explosion of mobile phones. While the U.S. was still acclimating to car phones, Japanese were walking the street and chatting on their cell phones long before the trend took Americans by storm.

My children were small when I was visiting Japan on commodities business. I would always pop into the toy stores to find them the newest and coolest items that were on the cutting edge. The Japanese, U.S., and European economies suffered under the weight of the global financial crisis in 2008. The Fed, ECB, and BOJ all slashed interest rates to unprecedented levels and used all of the tools at their disposal to avoid a deep recession by stimulating borrowing and spending and inhibiting saving. While America and Europe slowly began to recover, Japan faced additional challenges. The earthquake and tsunami that hit the nation in 2011 killed over fifteen thousand people caused over $360 billion in damage. However, the Japanese stock market has been moving higher since making lows in 2009, but there are many signs that the recovery could be running out of steam and equities may have reached a level where the odds favor a significant correction. The iShares MSCI Japan ETF product (EWJ) holds shares in some of the leading companies that trade on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. EWJ could be in for a rough ride if interest rates begin to rise in the Asian nation.

A rally with U.S. stocks since 2009

The U.S. stock market has been nothing short of explosive for almost a decade.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract that reflects the price action in the S&P 500 index highlights, the rise from 665.75 in March 2009 to the most recent high at 2944.75 amounts to an increase of over 4.4-fold since the 2009 bottom. However, the stock index has cracks lower over recent sessions falling 200 points from its high just a few sessions ago.

Source: Barchart

The S&P 500 SPDR (SPY) moved from $67.10 to $293.94 on the highs and was trading at the $273 level on October 11, down 7.1% mimicking the gain in the futures market over the period.

Source: Barchart

Meanwhile, the iShares MSCI Japan ETF rallied from a low of $27.36 in March 2009 to its most recent level at $64.72 on October 1, a rise of 136.5% from low to high. The EWJ was trading at $56.48 on October 11, 12.7% off the high, while SPY was down 7.1% over the period. The performance of the Japanese stock market has lagged behind U.S. equities on the upside and moved down more on the downside which is a sign of a much weaker market.

Economic growth in the U.S. but Japan lags

At their June meeting, the U.S. Federal reserve upgraded their view of economic growth to solid as the central bank continues to boost interest rates. The short-term Fed Funds rate in the United States has moved from zero in 2015 to its current level at 2-2.25%. By the end of 2018, it is likely that another rate hike will take the short-term interest rate another 25 basis points higher. At the same time, the Fed continues to reduce its swollen balance sheet by allowing the legacy of quantitative easing to roll off each month. While short-term interest rate hikes are pushing short-term rates higher, they are rising further out on the yield curve because of the unprecedented program that amounts to quantitative tightening by the U.S. central bank. Meanwhile, in Japan, short-term rates remain in negative territory as growth lags the economic gains made in the United States.

Productivity and demographics weigh on the Asian nation

The economy of Japan continues to suffer from sluggish economic growth which are the result of demographics and lousy luck. The aging population has put a tremendous strain on the economy. People are living longer, and Japanese households have had fewer children for decades. Therefore, the workforce is shrinking causing less productivity in the Asian nation. In a recent report, the International Monetary Fund increased their forecast for economic growth in Japan by 0.1% to 1.1% for 2018; they said that "Japan's medium-term prospects are impeded by unfavorable demographics and a trend decline in the labor force." Demographics leading to lower productivity is nothing new for Japan, but the trend continues to weigh on the overall economy.

At the same time, the legacy of the 2011 hurricane and tsunami that devastated regions of the country continue to weigh on economic growth.

Rates in Europe and Japan will follow the U.S., eventually

At their September meeting, the FOMC removed the word "accommodation" from their statement. In the press conference that followed the Fed meeting, Chairman Powell told markets that the move reflects the Fed's stance on monetary policy over the past months.

The gap between U.S. short-term interest rates and those in Europe and Japan have been widening dramatically since December 2015. While the Fed continues to hike rates and they are rising along the yield curve as a result of QT, short-term rates in Europe and Japan remain in negative territory. While growth in the U.S. has exceeded the four-percent level, growth rates in Europe and Japan remain much lower. However, both are experiencing growth rather than contraction, and that means that eventually, the negative interest rate environment will come to an end. The ECB has indicated that short-term European rates are likely to begin to rise sometime in 2019. In mid-September, the Bank of Japan said that they would keep interest rates extremely low for "an extended period." The BOJ removed the timeframe for reaching its 2% inflation target and held its short-term rate at negative 0.1%, but with the economy growing at a moderate pace around the 1% level, it may just be a matter of time before rates move into positive territory in Japan.

Moreover, higher interest rates are starting to weigh on U.S. equity prices and a correction in the U.S. equity market could lead to a period of contagion which causes selling to hit Japanese stocks. On the way up, Japanese stocks have trailed, but that does not mean they will not continue to trail on the downside. The U.S. economy is growing at a much stronger pace, and tax and regulatory reforms have provided fiscal stimulus for U.S. companies. In Japan, the weak comparative economic conditions could lead to a wave of significant selling if global markets begin to decline over the coming days, week, or months.

EWJ has had a nice run, but it could be running into trouble

The summary for the iShares MSCI Japan ETF product (EWJ) states:

The investment seeks to track the investment results of the MSCI Japan Index. The fund will at all times invest at least 90% of its assets in the securities of its underlying index and in depositary receipts representing securities in its underlying index. The underlying index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. It may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies.

EWJ's holdings represent some of the major companies that trade on the Tokyo Stock Exchange:

Source: Yahoo Finance

A wave of selling in equity markets that started in the United States because of rising interest rates is having a significant impact on the price of Japanese shares and the EWJ ETF product.

The unprecedented QT program in the United States has sent the U.S. bond market reeling to the downside over recent weeks.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of the U.S. 30-year Treasury bond shows, the long bond fell has been declining since the middle of 2016, and in October it has dropped to a new low at 136-16, the lowest level since July 2014. Support for the bond is at the December 2013, and from a technical perspective, the government debt instrument appears to be heading for a test of that critical level at 127-23.

Rising rates tend to cause capital to flow from stocks to fixed-income securities. With U.S. rates rising quickly, the pressure could begin to increase on Japan to increase their domestic interest rates. At the same time, contagious selling from the world's leading economy could translate to selling in Japanese stocks. The EWJ ETF trailed on the upside over the past decade, but that is no guaranty that it will not fall alongside U.S. stocks or exacerbate moves if we are now in the midst of a significant and long-overdue stock market correction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.