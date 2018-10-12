Natural Gas Breaks Higher - Injections Pick Up The Pace At The 11th Hour

Price volatility in the natural gas futures market is nothing new for the energy commodity that has traded in a range from $1.02 to $15.65 per MMBtu since contracts began trading on the NYMEX division of the CME in 1990.

Since the February 2018 high at $3.661 per MMBtu, the energy commodity had traded in a range from $2.53 to $3.053 on the continuous futures contract until the final week of September.

The natural gas futures market has been growing, and open interest recently hit a new record at 1,699,571 contracts on October 4. The expansion of the metric is a result of the rising demand for hedging from producers and consumers aside from the speculation players who come to the market to profit from price volatility. On the supply side, quadrillions of cubic feet of the energy commodity in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the U.S., technological advances in extraction, and fewer regulations have combined to increase output to record levels. On the demand side, replacing coal with natural gas in power generation and shipments of LNG by ocean vessel around the globe have increased demand as supply rises. The rise in open interest reflects the growing scope of the U.S. natural gas market. As open interest and volumes in a futures markets rise, it can have a dampening impact on price volatility. The wild and explosive moves to levels above $10 per MMBtu in 2005 and 2008 have faded in the market's rearview mirror. However, the current level of stockpiles going into the season of peak demand is at a level where the price broke above its technical resistance level during the last week of September, and it remained above $3.053 at the end of last week as that price has now become technical support.

A break to the upside and the price stalls

In late September, pressure from the lowest level of stockpiles in years and weather conditions caused the price of natural gas to break to the upside.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the active month November NYMEX natural gas futures contract highlights, the price broke above the $3.053 resistance level on September 25 and rose to a high of $3.368 on October 9. The open interest metric increased gently during the rally and volume grew to the highest level since January with the number of contracts changing hands at over 820,000 on October 9 and 10. Price momentum rose to overbought territory on the daily chart, and daily historical volatility rose to over 36%. In August the metric that measures daily price variance moved below the 15% level.

The new high in natural gas attracted selling that took. The price down to lows of $3.153, but it recovered to over the $3.20 level on Thursday, October 11. Natural gas fell after the Energy Information Administration released their weekly inventory data on Thursday.

Inventory injections increase over recent weeks

Over recent weeks, the pace of natural gas injections into storage facilities around the United States has picked up. After an increase in stocks of 46 bcf for the week ending on September 21, they rose by 98 bcf during the final week on September. On October 11, the EIA reported an increase of 90 bcf bringing the total amount of the energy commodity in inventories to 2.956 trillion cubic feet.

Source: EIA

As the chart shows, stocks were 17.5% below last year's level and 17% below the five-year average as of October 5. While the injection slightly exceeded the increase last year at 87 bcf, the increases in stocks are coming at the eleventh hour when it comes to preparing for the upcoming peak season for demand of the energy commodity.

It could be too late for this coming winter

Last year, the natural gas market went into the withdrawal season that will commence in four to five weeks with a total of 3.79 tcf, and this year the inventories will be substantially below that level as heating demand begins to drawdown stockpiles. To reach just 3.4 tcf at the end of injection season, we will need to see an increase in stocks of 88.9 top 111.1 bcf on average over the coming month. However, injections tend to tail off as the switch from injections to withdrawals occurs.

Meanwhile, the last time that natural gas rose to over the $6 per MMBtu level was in February 2014. At that time, natural gas stocks fell below the one trillion cubic foot level during the withdrawal season reaching a low of only 824 bcf in March. In preparation for that season, stockpiles were appreciably above their current level at this time of the year in 2013, at 3.577 tcf. Therefore, with stocks running at 621 bcf below the level in 2013, a very cold winter that increases demand for heating could cause stocks to decline to their lowest level since 2014 or below that low. The window for substantial injections is closing fast as we are only one month away from the end of the season where stocks grow in preparation for the winter.

Mother Nature takes over

The winter season of 2018/2019 is shaping up to be a time when the natural gas market will experience a much higher level of price variance than in previous years. The low level of stocks and bullish price action over recent sessions could be a prelude to explosive price action if Mother Nature decides to blow colder than average weather over vast regions of the United States. While inventories and recent price activity favors the bulls, it will be Mother Nature who has the final word when it comes to the path of least resistance for prices.

The forward curve in the natural gas market continues to be a calming factor as expectations for higher prices remain low.

Source: NYMEX/RMB

As the forward curve shows, with the November futures contract at just under the $3.22 per MMBtu level, the high price for this winter is at $3.357 on the January futures contract. Moreover, the highest level across the entire forward curve is at $3.501 way out in January 2030, over a decade into the future. Natural gas traded as high as $3.661 per MMBtu in February of this year, and the price over eleven years into the future is 16 cents below that level. The forward curve reflects the market's perception that rising production, massive reserves, and growing pipelines and storage facilities will more than offset demand and whatever Mother Nature throws at the market. While the evidence on the supply side of the fundamental equation is compelling, it is still a leap of faith.

Meanwhile, December futures are trading at an 8.3 cents premium to November, and January is trading at a 7.5 cents premium to the December futures contract.

BOIL has an interesting approach to double-leverage

I continue to use the natural gas futures and options market to trade the energy commodity along with the triple-leveraged UGAZ and DGAZ bullish and bearish ETN products.

However, another tool, the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas instrument (BOIL) is another option for investors and traders looking to trade from the long side of the market. BOIL is a double-leveraged product and the fund summary states:

The investment seeks results for a single day that match (before fees and expenses) two times the daily performance of the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex. The fund seeks to meet their investment objectives by investing under normal market conditions in Natural Gas futures contracts. It may also invest in swaps if the market for a specific futures contract experiences emergencies (e.g., natural disaster, terrorist attack, or an act of God) or disruptions (e.g., a trading halt or a flash crash) that would prevent or make it impractical for such fund to obtain the appropriate amount of investment exposure to the affected Natural Gas futures contracts directly.

BOIL holds 200% of its assets in nearby natural gas futures contracts.

Source: Yahoo Finance

BOIL reserves the right to trade swaps or agreements with dealers that exchange a fixed for a floating price for natural gas if it cannot access the natural gas futures market which is not explicitly stated in the fund summaries for the UNG ETF or the UGAZ or DGAZ ETNs. However, BOIL is a less liquid product compared with UNG, UGAZ, and DGAZ with only $23.61 million in net assets and an average daily trading volume of 90,280 shares. UNG has over $300 million in net assets and trades over 2.2 million shares on a daily basis. UGAZ and DGAZ have over $300 and $500 million respectively in net assets and trade over 1.4 and 6 million shares on average each day. However, BOIL provides another alternative for those looking to participate in the natural gas market.

Source: Barchart

Boil was trading at $35.38 per share on October 11 after trading at a low of $25.46 on September 14, an increase of 39%. At the same time, natural gas moved from $2.747 to $3.225 over the same period, an increase of 17.4%, so BOIL returned over two times the result as the November natural gas futures market over the period.

The bid/offer spread in BOIL tends to be wider than in the UNG or UGAZ/DGAZ products because of the lower level of net assets and trading volumes. However, BOIL could be an approach for those who think triple-leverage is too high and unleveraged exposure to the natural gas futures market is too low.

Injections into inventories in the natural gas market are increasing over recent weeks, but it is the eleventh hour and could be too late if Mother Nature blows cold winds over the coming months. Price volatility is natural gas could become a lot higher than in past years with stocks going into the season of peak demand at a very low level.

