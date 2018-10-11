Will Colgate-Palmolive Be Able To Overcome Its Headwinds?

Investment Thesis

Colgate-Palmolive Corporation's (CL) business is geographically diversified across the globe. The company faces several headwinds such as rising operating expenses and stagnating revenue growth. The company's strong presence in emerging markets should provide a long runway of growth. However, Colgate continues to face rising raw material costs. In addition, it is gradually losing market shares in toothpaste and toothbrush products. The company's share price is fairly valued. It also has an excellent track record of dividend growth.

Colgate-Palmolive's Headwinds

Lack of organic growth

Colgate has trouble growing its revenue in the past few years. As can be seen from the chart below, its annual revenue was in the range of $15.4 billion and $17.4 billion since 2010. In fact, its revenue in 2017 was even lower than its revenue in 2010. In Q2 2018, its quarterly revenue only increased by 1.6% year over year to $3.89 billion. This lack of growth shows how difficult it is for Colgate to grow its business organically. The lack of growth in its revenue may also be a sign that the company is facing strong competition worldwide.

Rising operating expenses

Besides the challenge to grow its revenue, Colgate also faces the headwind of increasing operating expenses. As can be seen from the chart below, the company's operating expenses as a percentage of revenue increased from the low of 34.1% in 2015 to 35.6% in 2017.

Will Colgate-Palmolive Be Able To Overcome These Headwinds?

Inflationary pressure will likely continue in the near term

Colgate has an excellent track record of improving its gross margin thanks to its superior management. Its gross margin has increased from below 40% in 1985 to 60% in 2017. Colgate also has a program to improve its operating efficiency. The areas of focus include streamline global functions and optimize global supply chain and facilities. However, its past performance does not guarantee its future success. In Q2 2018, its gross margin contracted by 90 basis points year over year (GAAP basis). Management indicated that rising raw material costs was the main reason why its gross margin compressed in the past quarter.

Looking forward, the company has revised its gross margin guidance due to anticipated increase in raw material costs. It now expects its gross margin to stay flat in 2018. Previously, the company projected an increase of 50 basis points in gross margin. This is not surprising as inflation is expected to continue to rise. As the table below shows, inflation rates in several countries/regions in 2018 and 2019 are expected to be much higher than inflation rates in 2016 and 2017.

Emerging Markets will provide long runway of growth

Many of Colgate's products have leading market positions in many emerging countries. For example, its toothpaste has about 55% market share in India, 73% of market share in Brazil, and 30% of market share in China. Population growth in emerging market (see chart below) is expected to grow rapidly in the next few decades. Colgate should have a long runway of growth in these markets (emerging markets already make up about 50% of its total sales).

Market shares gradually declining

Although Colgate has maintained its leading position in its oral care products worldwide, we noticed that it is gradually losing its market shares in key product categories. As the top chart below shows, its worldwide toothpaste shares have dropped to 42.1% in 2018 from the peak reached back in 2013. Similarly, its worldwide toothbrush shares have declined to 32.3% from the peak reached in 2015 (see second chart below). We believe investors should keep these warning signs in mind, as the company may be facing strong competitions in different markets.

Risks And Challenges

Colgate faces several risks and challenges listed below:

1) Volatility in emerging markets

While Colgate has a long runway of growth in many emerging markets, investors need to be aware that these markets are more volatile than developed markets. An economic recession in many of these markets can lead to a sudden reduction in demand.

2) Foreign exchange risks

Since over half of Colgate's revenue is from markets outside of the United States, the company faces foreign exchange risks. As Fed continues to increase its key interest rates, this may result in stronger U.S. dollar. This will negatively impact its top and bottom lines.

3) Competition from private labels

The company also faces competition from private labels, especially in its developed markets. These private-label offerings may erode Colgate's market shares and gross margin.

Valuation: Fairly Valued

Colgate is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 21.16x. This is slightly below its 5-year average of 21.9x. The consensus estimate of Colgate's fiscal 2019 earnings is $3.21 per share. Using its 5-year historical average, we derive a target price of $70.30 per share. This is about 10.2% above its current share price.

Excellent record of dividend growth

Colgate has an excellent track record of dividend growth. In fact, the company has increased its dividend for 55 consecutive years. Colgate currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.6%. Colgate's dividend is well protected with a payout ratio of about 61% and 59% in 2017 and 2016 respectively. Its trailing 12-month dividend payout ratio is about 63%.

Investor Takeaway

Although Colgate-Palmolive has a long runway of growth in the emerging markets, the company continues to face rising raw material costs. It is also gradually losing market shares in several key product categories. Hence, Colgate may continue to struggle to grow its revenue. Its P/E ratio is only slightly below its historical average. Therefore, we believe investors should patiently wait for a pullback.

