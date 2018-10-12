Bulls And Bears Keep Battling - Today's Editors' Picks

As investors nervously await the start of the Q3 earnings season, bulls and bears appear to be engaged in a heated tug-of-war for which side will lead the market moving forward. Amidst a cacophony of voices and opinions, the loudest chorus seems to be coming from the bears, as the market-wide sell-off has continued through the week. Economic data remains a neutral force, with interpretations ranging from positive to negative not providing any clear answers for investors just yet.

Today’s picks cover a wide range of topics, with both seasoned vets and new contributors giving their take on the current state of the market. We have contributions from The Heisenberg, Courage & Conviction Investing, Kevin Karty, Tristan R. Brown, Vince Martin, George Crist, David Pinsen, The Profit Hunter, BDC Buzz, and Tariq Dennison. How have you adjusted to the current climate in the market? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here are today's Editors' Picks:

Forget charts, algorithms, and fancy things. It's simple.

Things fall slow, then fast. So if things get worse, it picks up. Rejoice. This is a value investor's dream. Pick value and don't be a bagholder buying broken companies.

