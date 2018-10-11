Technically Speaking For October 11

The bearish argument is that equity indexes are leading indicators and this is a signal that we're nearing a recession.

The bullish argument is that higher yields signify growth along with higher borrowing costs, leading to the sell-off.

The US indexes are joining other global markets, all of which are lower.

This collection of ETFs places the recent decline in U.S. equity prices into a global context:

These 12 ETFs cover most of the world’s major equity indexes. They all have one thing in common: they are all trading at or near 52-week lows. Until yesterday, U.S. indexes were the notable exception. Yesterday’s sell-off appears to be a beginning of the reversal of the situation. The correction still has a long way to go; prices are, after all, still near the top of their range. But the magnitude of the selloff indicates that a meaningful correction has probably started.

So - what does this mean? The bullish argument is that it's a simple sell-off of an overvalued market and nothing more. Supporting this argument is the recent bond market sell-off which may be indicating that bond traders believe the U.S. recovery has legs, a point made in today's NY Times by Neil Irwin [emphasis added]:

In effect, the multi-trillion dollar global bond market is signaling a little greater confidence than it did just a few weeks ago that the nine-year expansion in the United States may have room to keep going for years to come, and without inflation taking off. ..... “The long end of the yield curve has finally moved to the view that this could be a more persistent recovery,” said Michelle Meyer, head of U.S. economics at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch. “It’s reflecting the possibility that this recovery has further legs.”

And, the best part is inflationary expectations are contained [same link, emphasis added]:

The yields of inflation-protected bonds have moved mostly in lock step with traditional bonds in recent weeks, suggesting that traders haven’t become more worried about inflation. For example, inflation of 2.16 percent a year over the coming decade is implied by the current price gap between the two types of bonds, up only a smidgen since August and below its level in May.

Under this theory, the equity market sell-off is also a sign that investors are now factoring-in higher borrowing costs when calculating the future performance of U.S. companies.

So - what does this mean? The bearish argument is that the financial markets are a leading indicator, which means the sell-off is a sign that investors are taking profits in anticipation of an economic slowdown. This table from the Conference Board shows the components of its leading economic index:

The equity markets are a component, although the CB only gives them a 4% weighting. My analysis is far-less precise; I don't assign a weight to any indicator. Instead, I look at them all and make a judgment call. The decline in global equity markets is one reason why I upped my recession probabilities to 25%-30% a few weeks ago. Here's what I wrote [emphasis added]:

Above are ETFs that track the major global equity markets. With the exception of the SPYs (far, lower right), all the averages are in a very clear downtrend or are at/near 52-week lows. What's the most likely possibility -- that eleven other markets rally to catch-up to the SPYs or that the SPYs are the last to correct? I would argue the latter is the path of economic least resistance.

This is making more and more sense to me, although reasonable minds could disagree at this point.

Yesterday, we had a huge sell-off. It had been building for the last few months. But, it finally came. The obvious question now is, did it continue or did the markets at least stabilize or, better yet, rebound?

The sell-off continued. The long-end of the treasury market caught a pretty strong bid, rising a little over 1%. This is to be expected -- they had recently sold-off so there's a bit of a rebound effect in play. But there is also the safety bid as well. All the equity markets sold-off. However, the OEF and DIA were the worst performers, each falling over 2%. Still, there were losses clustered around 2% (the IWM, IJH, and SPY), so no one really did well.

Turning to the charts, what we need to look for is technical support, or, at least, some kind of target area.

The SPY has moved through several important technical areas: the 10, 20, 50, and 200-day EMAs along with the 61.8% Fib level. The SPY has printed strong bars on very high volume. The next logical target is the 50% Fib level, but I'm inclined to think the 38.2% level is the real center of gravity on the chart. The market is only off a little more than 7%.

Much of what I wrote above carries over. There is some better news here, however. Today's bar was much smaller and is clustered around the 200-day EMA. The QQQ is down almost 10%.

The IWM -- which is now down a little over 11% -- is at the 38.2% Fib level. Today's volume was higher than yesterday's by a significant amount. You'd expect the IWM to have the largest fall, given that it represents the most risk.

Folks, this sell-off isn't over.

