Will Positive Brexit News Save The Sterling From Having A Tumble?

In my last article, I was bearish on the British Pound (FXB), as I expected it to fall against the US Dollar (UUP). This came true as the British Pound fell till the 1.2921 mark. Moreover, once it descended to the projected level the British Pound had a bullish reversal. However, I now anticipate the bullish upswing to come to an end in the coming two to three days. Hence, to establish the likelihood of this occurring, I shall look at the fundamental news affecting the pair whilst also analysing the charts using technical analysis tools.

Fundamental news:

Non-Farm Payroll’s data:

The U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls report came out as expected. The only statistic to miss the projected level was the number of people employed, which came in at 134,000 against an anticipated level of 185,000. The average hourly earnings grew by 0.3% on a month on month basis which met analyst expectations as the projected level was 0.3%. Furthermore, the participation rate remained unchanged at 62.7%.

These statistics are one of the key reasons, I anticipate a rise in the Greenback’s value. Even though the headline number missed expectations, the statistics were still positive. I say that as all statistics rose significantly, which signals to investors that the state of the American economy is excellent.

British Macroeconomic data:

The British macroeconomic data for September is one of reasons I expect a fall in the Sterling's value. The level of manufacturing output in September fell by 0.2%, against an anticipated rise of 0.1%. Moreover, the GDP level remained stagnant at 0%, against an anticipated rise of 0.1%. However, the final nail in the Sterling’s coffin was placed by the trade balance data. I say that as Britain’s trade balance has reached a deficit level of £1.274 billion. Hence, due to all British macroeconomic data being negative, I expect a fall in the British Pound's value.

Brexit:

The Sterling’s bulls got a temporary boost when new information was released about Brexit. The European Union's Chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier confirmed that 85% of the Brexit deal has been agreed upon. Moreover, Mr Barnier also stated that the only key issue left to negotiate is the transport border between the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland. However, I believe this news shall only provide a momentary boost to the Sterling.

One of the key reasons behind my chain of thought relates to the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) of Northern Ireland. The DUP has stated that if Prime Minister Theresa May breaches the party’s red lines in next week’s EU summit, then they shall vote against this month’s budget. If this threat by the DUP is executed then it could topple Theresa May or even bring down the British government. Thus, the possibility of this occurring will keep investors extremely wary as they will be worried about the outcome of the EU Summit. The second reason I believe this is merely a momentary boost is because of British minister John Glen announcing that he agrees with Bank of England's job estimate. The Bank of England stated that they expect over 5,000 British jobs to move from London to EU by March 2019. This news diminishes the positive effect of the Brexit deal, which in turn causes the Sterling to commence a descent.

Technical Analysis:

Daily chart:

The pair’s daily chart indicates that in the coming days the Sterling shall be falling against the Greenback. This is due to the British Pound rising till the 161.8% Fibonacci resistance level at 1.3190. Moreover, the Fibonacci resistance level is also a candle resistance line that has been tested numerous times. Furthermore, each time the resistance level was tested in the past two months, it managed to supress the rise of the British Pound. However, before the fall commences, I expect the British Pound to have at least two days of an upward push due to positive news about the Brexit deal.

On the price target front, I expect the British Pound to fall till the 100% Fibonacci support level at 1.2976. I expect this level to stop the fall as it is also long term candle support line. However, if the Sterling does breach the 100% support level, then I do not expect the fall to go beyond the 161.8% Fibonacci support level at 1.2834.

This opinion of mine is also supported by the short-term Relative Strength Index. The RSI of the daily chart is extremely overbought as it has reached the 94 mark. This clearly supports my notion that the British Pound shall soon commence a fall till the 100% Fibonacci support level.

Weekly chart:

The pair’s weekly chart tells a similar story to the one seen in the daily chart. I say that as the pair on the weekly chart has extended till the 161.8% Fibonacci resistance level at 1.3193. This Fibonacci resistance level coupled with the weak British statistics reinforces the notion that the Sterling’s bullish run has come to an end.

Furthermore, the RSI of the weekly chart has also tilted in favour of the bears as it has flattened out. This supports my notion that the British Pound is all set for a decline.

The Big Picture:

Overall, I am leaning towards the bears pushing the value of the Sterling to the 1.2976 mark. This is driven by the fact that the technicals and fundamentals fully support a descent in the currency's value till that point. However, whichever way you decide to trade, do ensure that you utilize trailing stops, as this shall aid in capital preservation.

Good luck trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.