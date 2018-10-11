MedMen: Why Has This Cannabis Stock Stalled Since IPO?

We remain neutral due to its in-line valuation and the need for external capital to fund its continuous losses for the foreseeable future.

Since we last wrote about MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) in July the company has only been accelerating its aggressive growth throughout the U.S. markets. The company wasted no time to raise capital, expand outside its three core markets, and continue to gallop ahead in a race to become the top consolidators in the U.S. cannabis market. We have been expanding our in-depth coverage to all major publicly-listed U.S. cannabis stocks, and MedMen will face an increasing number of competitors that rivals its size and access to capital. We think MedMen is emerging as a top contender for the highly fragmented U.S. cannabis market.

(All amounts in C$ unless noted)

Off To A Bad Start

MedMen was one of the first few U.S. cannabis companies to list on the CSE in Canada back in May, many months ahead of most of its peers including the recently listed Trulieve and Charlotte's Web. Was that a good decision for the company? We will take a look.

Concurrent with its RTO transaction, MedMen issued 27 million shares at $5.25 per share for total proceeds of $143 million. The stock closed this past Tuesday at $5.83, so investors received a return of 11% for the holding the stock. Some people could attribute its lackluster performance to its badly-timed listing when the cannabis sector was in shambles. Compared to the current bull market and cannabis IPOs that easily produced returns in the range of 100 to 200%, it seems like MedMen got a bad deal by being one of the first deals out of the gate. However, we think the bigger problem had to do with its infamous share structure and outrageous executive compensation.

Due to heavy protest from its investors, the company had to revise its proposed executive compensation plans for its two founders Chairman. Initially, the three executives were supposed to receive $30 million in long-term incentive awards that vest over two years on a monthly basis. However, it had to revise the structure by pegging these awards to certain share price performance targets (1/3 of the $30 million will vest when share price hits $10, another one-third at $15, and the rest will vest at $20). Additionally, management and founders already hold all of the super-voting shares which give them all the say in corporate affairs.

The issues with its outrageous compensation put a dent on its reputation and the CEOs were viewed as aggressive and untrustworthy based on feedback we saw on social media. The retraction and amendment could only do so much as investors put MedMen into the penalty box, similar to how Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) became such an underperformer after it got into trouble due to undisclosed insider holdings as part of its Nuuvera acquisition. As Aphria shows it is incredibly hard to change your corporate image and MedMen could have done a better job at the beginning to avoid the troubles now.

Pursuing Growth

Despite the rough start, MedMen continues to execute on its aggressive growth plan. In July when we wrote "MedMen: The Apple Store For Weed", the company had 8 stores in California, 2 stores in Nevada, and 4 stores in New York. The company also put out a plan to operate 45 retail stores and five cultivation facilities by 2020. Since July, MedMen closed its previously announced Florida acquisition for US$53 million The license was one of the 14 licenses and puts MedMen in direct competition with Florida-based firms including Trulieve and Liberty Health. However, the recent court decision in Florida could force the state to issue more licenses which could mean that MedMen potentially overpaid for this asset.

MedMen expanded into Illinois through its acquisition of Seven Point, a dispensary located in Suburb Chicago, Illinois. The deal only included a single dispensary so it's unlikely to produce too many surprises here.

MedMen also expanded into Arizona through its acquisition of Monarch, a vertically-integrated operator with cultivation, processing, and dispensary assets. The deal included a 20,000 square feet growing facility and products are sold into the wholesale market to 60 dispensaries.

(Company Presentation)

On another note, MedMen's Canadian joint venture with Cronos (CRON) has been unusually quiet as other retail companies start to announce retail licenses across the provinces, which led us to worry about the quality of this joint venture and whether management has devoted much time on it.

The company also closed a C$100 million term loan facility with private lenders. The loan bears an interest rate of 7.5% and has a two-year maturity. MedMen had to issue 500k warrants to entice the lenders which demonstrated the difficult financing market for U.S. cannabis companies. Recall that Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF) just closed a C$200 million bank facility with BMO where it pays a floating rate that is currently around 4.0%. MedMen must be jealous!

Financial Performance

For the upcoming fiscal 2018 Q4 results set to be released later in October, MedMen has shared its preliminary numbers which included unaudited revenue of US$19.2 million and its retail markup over wholesale prices was 90% for its 7 stores in California, excluding the Abbot Kinney store which opened on June 9 this year. The company also touted its superior retail sales per square foot of US$6,541 for these 7 stores and compared to US$5,546 at Apple Stores and US$2,951 at Tiffany stores. MedMen was eager to declare that it accounted for 6% of California's total legal cannabis sales of $290 million based on government tax data. The company trades in-line with its peers at 24x annualized revenue. We think the company is fairly valued relative to the peers, as Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF) shares were on a run after a billionaire invested but has since come down quite a bit. Liberty (OTCQX:LHSIF) and iAnthus (OTCQX:ITHUF) are small and multiples are not representative. MPX (OTCQX:MPXEF) and Golden Leaf (OTCQB:GLDFF) are also cheap because they are small with much less awareness among investors. Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) and Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF) are good comparables due to similar size and revenue and their multiples are in-line with MedMen. It is also worth noting these peers have caught up MedMen's valuation since the latter had its share price stalled since IPO.

Looking Ahead

We think MedMen is executing well on its aggressive retail rollout but the strategy is capital intensive and requires constant equity raise and dilution. The progress to date has been good, but its valuation is in-line with large-cap peers and it is already one of the largest U.S. cannabis firms by market value. MedMen is facing an increasingly competitive market as capital flows into the sector and competitors obtain scale. Several private firms will be listed in Canada soon including Acreage Holdings and Curaleaf which are expected to rival MedMen in both sizes and investor interests. The market is getting crowded and MedMen better run faster if it wanted to remain relevant in this hyper-competitive market. We remain neutral on the stock due to its in-line valuation and the insatiable need for external capital to fund its continuous losses for the foreseeable future.

