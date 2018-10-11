Annaly Capital Is Not A Great Investment, But That's Okay

After a significant plunge in share price, the company is very different than the Annaly of six years ago, both in terms of valuation and in terms of business execution.

Historical perspective is one of the most important things in life, in general, and in investing, in particular. Before you invest in a company, make sure you know its history - how it fared in good and bad times, its market dynamics, and the current valuation versus historical valuation.

Many of you, dear SA readers, are very familiar with Annaly Capital (NLY), mostly because of its extremely high dividend yield. Therefore, in this piece, I will not dwell on what Annaly is and how it makes money. Instead, I will attempt to shed some light on Annaly's current position in the market and compare it against the Annaly Capital of six years ago. I will let you decide for yourself which Annaly Capital you like better. So, let's begin our journey.

What Annaly Used To Be…

Annaly Capital has always been a dividend cow. But six year ago, it was an overvalued dividend cow which was employing excessive leverage and was just about to hit the wall. Back then, the wall was the launch of monetary QE which was driving yields and spreads to historic lows. That, in turn, made it so much harder for Annaly to make money and, by extension, support its massive dividend distributions.

In fact, back in 2012, I issued some very specific warnings to our dear SA readers - here, here, and here, to try and prevent potential investors from putting their hard earned money into Annaly Capital's shares. We even went as far as shorting the stock, which is a pretty unusual practice to implement with high dividend stocks. Below, you can see the miserable performance of the past six years.

Then, the slippery slope began. Shares have lost as much as 40 percent of their value, and dividend cuts quickly followed. In fact, back in 2012, Annaly paid a quarterly dividend of 60 cents, which is precisely double the amount it is currently paying today.

What Annaly Is Today…

But Annaly is very different today than the Annaly of six years ago. And that's what makes it a BUY again for you, dividend seekers out there. I will focus on three main aspects - business diversity, leverage, and valuation. The first aspect is diversity of business. Today, Annaly enjoys proven capabilities across various asset classes. But that wasn't the case at all six years ago.

You see, Annaly has made some very significant buyouts over these past six years. It has bought Crexus for $870 million back in January 2013, Hatteras Financial for $1.5 billion in April 2016, and very recently - MTGE for $900 million in May this year. To Annaly's credit, I must say that these purchases were made at reasonable prices and proved to be highly and immediately accretive to earnings. These purchases have given Annaly access to agency mortgages, residential credit, commercial real estate, and middle market lending.

Today, Annaly enjoys a leading position in all four business divisions, by a wide margin. One of the great benefits of a leading position is the ability to trim costs, and Annaly is doing exactly that. The company's efficiency ratio is almost half that of the average mortgage REIT peers, with operating expenses only 1.8 percent of the average equity, versus 3.3 percent of average equity for the sector. This efficiency advantage could easily translate into business supremacy over the long run.

The second aspect of comparison is Annaly's leverage - today versus six years ago. Over the past six years, Annaly has been consistently trimming its leverage, all the way from almost 7.5 times to only 6 times as of June 30, 2018. Not only that, but the company is much more hedged than before. As of June 30th, the hedge ratio of Annaly stands at 95 percent, versus less than 70 percent six years ago. This deleveraging provides further protection from unpredictable events such as an unexpected rise in yields or early redemptions in the residential mortgage sector.

Last but not least is valuation, which is always a critical entry point to every investment. In its most recent quarterly report, Annaly Capital reported a book value of 10.35$ per share. Given a current share price of 10.19$, this translates into 0.98 times book value. You see, you never want to buy Annaly's shares when they trade above book value. Annaly is not a bank or an insurance company where a premium to book is often justified. Annaly Capital is basically a financial play on the yield curve. As such, a premium to book is rarely justified. Finally, the price is right.

Not A Great Investment, And Probably Never Will Be

Great investments - those companies that keep compounding your money - are usually those that are able to generate a double-digit earnings growth each and every year. In that sense, Annaly Capital has never been, and never will be a great company. Its earnings growth has slowed down significantly, and it will likely grow only incrementally over time.

But that doesn't mean that putting money in today's Annaly Capital is a bad idea. You see, for income seekers who are not as interested in capital appreciation as they are in high quarterly distributions, Annaly actually provides a nice entry point. Shares of Annaly Capital are far from their previous 18$ a share, the company is much more diversified than it used to be, and it enjoys some significant economies of scale in its field.

My Takeaway

Today's Annaly Capital is very different than the Annaly Capital of six years ago, and that's very good news for dividend seekers. Today, Annaly Capital enjoys immense economies of scale, prudent execution and a proper valuation.

