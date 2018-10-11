Recent Purchase: Texas Instruments

TXN is one of the best dividend growth stories in the market over the last 15 years or so.

I used the tech sell-off over the last week or so to initiate exposure of beaten down Texas Instruments.

I have to admit that it's taken me a while to come around to the Texas Instruments (TXN) story. Honestly, I'm not sure what took me so long because this is one of the best dividend growth stories in the market over the last 15 years or so. But hey, better late than never, right? Well, I hope so because during Wednesday's sell-off, I finally initiated exposure to TXN, buying shares at $100.05.

Shareholder Returns

Just take a look at this F.A.S.T. Graphs chart. You'd be hard-pressed to show me a better dividend growth story than this (only a few come to mind).

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

TXN has been on an absolute tear with regard to EPS growth and dividend increases since it began to steadily increase its dividend in 2004. Since then, the company's earnings per share have increased nearly 600%, from $1.06/share to an estimated $5.80/share for 2018. Even better, the company's dividend has gone up from $0.09/year to $2.48/year. This equates to a dividend growth CAGR of 25.8% since 2004.

What's more, the company just recently announced a 24.2% dividend increase which will be paid to shareholders on November 19th, meaning that the strong double-digit increase trend is likely to continue to at least another year.

And before I move on to the company's operations, which have driven the EPS growth that allowed for this stellar dividend growth, I want to highlight the success of TXN's historical buyback. Since 2013, TXN has reduced its outstanding share count by ~9.5%. Sure, there are companies in the market that do more, but it's difficult to complain about a company that is retiring more than 2% of its float on an annual basis.

As impressive as that statistic is, I'll one up you. In a recent article that my fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Dividend Sensei posted regarding his recent purchase of TXN, he posted a much longer term chart, dating back to 2004 (when TXN really began to get generous with its cash flows) showing that the company has reduced its outstanding share count by 43.9%.

Think about that for a second. In less than 15 years, this company has essentially cut its share count in half. That's amazing for long-term shareholders. It also really helps the feasibility of large dividend increases today. Every share that TXN has retired since 2004 is one less than it needs to pay dividends on. I know that some don't like to see large buybacks, but I think TXN is a wonderful example of how an effective buyback can bolster dividend growth prospects over the long term.

Valuation

Although it's taken me a while to dip my toes into the TXN waters, I'm happy to say that by waiting, I've been able to lock in one of the cheapest valuations that this stock has seen in years.

TXN is currently trading for ~18x ttm earnings. However, because of the 28% earnings growth that analysts expect to see TXN post in 2018, combined with the 8% growth that is expected in 2019, on a forward-looking basis, TXN shares are trading for just 15.9x.

To me, this is more than a fair price to pay for a company with a reliable 3% yield, double-digit dividend growth prospects, and what is considered to be a wide moat by many analyst reports that I've seen.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

As you can see on the F.A.S.T. Graphs above, the last time that TXN traded this cheaply was during the market wide sell-off in late 2015/early 2016. Furthermore, other than that slight period of time, you'd have to go back to the period from 2008-2013, where the stock admittedly struggled a bit (valuation wise, at least), trading in a range between 10-16x.

Over the long term, TXN's average P/E ratio is 18.9x. Using ttm earnings, it appears that the stock is fairly valued and using forward, it looks cheap. TXN is a blue chip type company in my mind, which is why I'm willing to give management the benefit of the doubt regarding forward outlooks. While I don't think that TXN is dirt cheap at this point in time (remember, during the Great Recession they fell to ~10x multiples), I do think that shares offer attractive value, which is why I initiated a position.

Also, I think it's worth noting that over the last 5 years, the company's average dividend yield is 2.53%. While this is surely an inexact science, I know that many income-oriented investors like to use dividend yields as a sort of valuation measure (for stocks that offer predictable dividends/dividend growth), and with this in mind, TXN also appears to be undervalued.

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Operations

TXN is one of the world's largest semiconductor companies. According to a CFRA note published back in April, the company was the 4th largest semi company in the world (in terms of revenues) at that time. TXN is the world's leader in the analog chip space. In short, analog chips are those that change signals in the real world (light, sound, pressure, temperature, etc) into digital data that can then be processed by other semiconductors. It's no wonder that the analog market is so large; in this day and age where just about every device is becoming "smart", they're useful in devices that attempt to "see" and/or "know" the world around them.

TXN has also had a heightened focus on embedding chips in recent years, which are essentially the brains of said devices. Once again, the increased prevalence of A.I. (which should only increase as the 5G revolution arrives) has driven demand for these products. For years, we've heard the phrase, "internet of things." Well, 5G should really usher in that trend, which will cause demand to rise for products that require more connectivity and data processing power. TXN is likely to be a major beneficiary of that trend.

This dominant position in the analog space isn't the only reason to own TXN though. This company has made a variety of acquisitions focused on the semiconductor manufacturing process, giving this company a fairly unique, vertically integrated model. TXN's strong manufacturing ability is what allows the company to produce such high margins.

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 ttm Net margin 17.40% 21.30% 22.60% 26.60% 24.40% 26.20% Gross margin 52.10% 56.90% 58.20% 61.60% 64.30% 64.60% Operating margin 24.50% 32.40% 34.90% 38.20% 43.30% 44.10%

Morningstar's report on TXN highlights the fact that this company has purchased high-quality manufacturing capabilities for pennies on the dollar, taking advantage of smaller, distressed businesses. At this point in time, it appears that few of TXN's competitors have what it takes to compete with this company's highly profitable, top-down model.

Sales $12,205 $13,045 $13,000 $13,370 $14,961 $15,348 Operating cash flow $3,384 $3,892 $4,268 $4,614 $5,363 $5,680 Free cash flow $2,972 $3,507 $3,717 $4,083 $4,668 $4,923 Earnings per share $1.91 $2.57 $2.82 $3.48 $3.61 $3.99

Conclusion

Because we've entered into a period of renewed volatility and fear of a potential major market correction/crash, I'll end with this. Although I love looking at those profitability related figures above, I'm not going to ignore history. During the dot.com bust at the turn of the millennium and the Great Recession in 08/09, TXN shares did not perform well. From 2000-2002, TXN fell from ~$80/share to ~$15/share. From 2007-2009, TXN shares fell from ~$35/share down to ~$14/share. Heck, even during the market declines earlier in the year, TXN fell significantly further than the S&P 500. In other words, investors in TXN need to maintain a long-term focus during down markets because this isn't necessarily a defensive stock. With that being said, TXN shares have already fallen ~20% from prior highs near $121 and I feel comfortable beginning to average into this position into weakness.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TXN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.