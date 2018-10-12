Altria: A Cannabis Deal, And Worries About A Dividend Cut

Altria looks like a solid income investment with a possible positive catalyst on the way.

Altria is in talks with Aphria. A deal between the two companies could be beneficial for both.

Thesis

Altria (MO) is a beloved income stock for many retail investors, and rightfully so. The company should be able to deliver solid income growth and compelling total returns over the coming years.

Recently, it got public that Altria was interested in entering the cannabis industry, which is positive. The company's distribution network and experience could make Altria a major player in the industry.

Analysts recently warned that AB InBev (BUD) could cut its dividend, which would be negative for Altria. The fears of a dividend cut by AB InBev are overblown, though, I think. Even if AB InBev cut its dividend, Altria would still not be forced to cut its own dividend payments.

The tobacco industry as a whole is negatively impacted by declining smoking rates in both the US as well as most other countries. Companies such as Altria are able to generate revenue growth nevertheless, thanks to consistent price increases. As long as the price per cigarette can be increased, Altria can grow its revenues and its earnings.

For the tobacco industry, it would be great to be able to expand their sales volumes, though, as this would allow for a higher revenue growth rate going forward. This could be possible in the more or less distant future thanks to cannabis legalization.

In several US states, medical and recreational marijuana has been legalized, and Canada will legalize the recreational use of the drug next week. The Canadian market is forecasted to be as big as $10 billion (annual sales), which would be a meaningful market size even for large companies such as Altria.

MO Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Altria generated revenues of $25 billion over the last year. If the company enters the Canadian cannabis market and gets a 10% market share, its top line would grow by 4%. This is not an overly large increase, but still a meaningful one.

An entry into the Canadian cannabis market would also improve Altria's position for an eventual entry into the US cannabis market, in case cannabis gets legalized in the US on a federal level. In such a scenario, Altria would benefit from its knowledge and experience in the Canadian cannabis market, which would improve its chances in the US cannabis market (once it exists). The US cannabis market would be significantly larger than the Canadian cannabis market, thus a successful presence in the US cannabis market would be more important for Altria.

If Altria enters the Canadian cannabis market, such a move would lead to two accomplishments: Altria could generate at least some revenues in the country, and Altria would gather experience in case the possibly much larger US cannabis market gets legalized.

Altria would not enter the Canadian cannabis market on its own. In contrary, the company has plans to cooperate with Canadian cannabis company Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF). There is no deal yet, but management teams of Altria and Aphria have reportedly met several times.

It looks like this could turn into a deal that is similar to what Constellation Brands (STZ) has done with Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC). Constellation Brands has purchased an equity stake in Canopy Growth from the company directly (Canopy Growth has issued new equity). This gives Constellation Brands exposure to the cannabis industry, and at the same time, Canopy Growth's balance sheet got strengthened.

APHQF Market Cap data by YCharts

Aphria has a market capitalization of just above $3 billion right now, which means that Altria could easily purchase a meaningful stake in Aphria without tapping debt markets.

Source: Altria's 10-Q filing

Altria generated free cash flows of $3.8 billion during the first two quarters of 2018, which would mean free cash flows of $7.6 billion on an annual basis. Dividend payments total $6.0 billion a year, thus Altria has ~$1.6 billion in excess free cash flows that could be used for investments into cannabis companies. On top of that Altria also has $1.4 billion in cash on its balance sheet, which could be used for the purchase of an equity stake in Aphria as well.

We can conclude that Altria has two solid reasons to engage with a Canadian cannabis player (exposure to the Canadian market and experience in case cannabis gets legalized in the US). Altria also has the cash and the cash flows that would be required to make a move, and both Altria as well as Aphria are seemingly willing to work together - otherwise, there would not be any meetings between management teams of the two companies.

It is not guaranteed that Altria and Aphria will work together in the future, but it seems relatively likely that there will be some kind of cooperation (or possibly a takeover). Such a move would be positive for both companies, as Aphria would benefit from a cash infusion and Altria's marketing and sales power.

Analysts warn about a dividend cut by AB InBev, but investors don't have to worry

A couple of days ago Evercore ISI has warned that AB InBev might cut its dividend in the foreseeable future. Since Altria owns an equity stake (~10%) in AB InBev, Altria would be negatively impacted by a dividend cut from AB InBev.

A dividend cut would lead to lower dividend proceeds for Altria, which, in turn, would lead to lower free cash flow generation at Altria. Despite Evercore ISI's warning, I think that Altria's investors don't have to worry about this too much, due to two reasons:

- A dividend cut by AB InBev does not seem overly likely.

- Altria would be able to finance its current dividend even with lower proceeds from AB InBev.

Source: AB InBev presentation

Management is pretty clear about its plans for increasing AB InBev's dividend regularly. The company plans to deleverage its balance sheet over the coming years, which will lead to a subdued dividend growth rate, but nevertheless, dividends are forecasted to grow. A dividend cut would be contrary to what management has signaled over the last couple of years.

On top of that, there is not really a need for a dividend cut. AB InBev has been able to finance its current dividend in the past, and its results have improved during recent quarters. AB InBev has grown its EBITDA by 7% during the most recent quarter, its earnings per share grew by an even larger 16%. A company that experiences this kind of growth should be able to maintain its dividend payments at the current level, which is why I believe that a dividend cut is not overly likely.

Even if AB InBev cut its dividend, the impact on Altria would be manageable, though:

Source: Altria's 10-Q

Altria has received $570 million from AB InBev during H1 of 2018. If AB InBev cut its dividend in half, Altria would receive $285 million less per half year, or $570 million less on an annual basis. As Altria's excess free cash flow (total free cash flow minus dividend payments) is significantly larger than that (~$1.6 billion), Altria would be easily able to finance its current dividend payments even if AB InBev cut its dividend meaningfully.

Final thoughts

Altria's shares have risen considerably from the bottom that was hit during early summer, but shares of Altria still offer a high dividend yield (5.1%) while trading at an inexpensive valuation (14.5 times forward earnings).

Altria is interested in working together with Aphria, which would be a smart move for both companies. Altria would get exposure to the Canadian cannabis market and could gain experience in this segment, while Aphria would benefit from Altria's marketing and sales power.

A dividend cut by AB InBev is not overly likely, I believe. Even if the beer giant cuts its dividend meaningfully, Altria would still be able to finance its current dividend without problems. I, therefore, don't think that Altria's owners should worry about a dividend cut too much.

I believe that Altria remains attractive at the current level for income oriented investors. An announcement of a deal with Aphria would improve the growth outlook for Altria, which would lead to improved share price gain potential for the company.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to see new followers!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.