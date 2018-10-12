Trump Is Right About The Hikes, But He Has Caused Them Himself

Trump himself may have caused the fast hikes, especially by his big tax cut in an economy that was already thriving.

President Trump said the Fed 'has gone crazy' about the hikes. This might actually be true.

Introduction

It was all over the (economics) news: President Trump commented on the Fed and its rate hikes. He literally said:

I think the Fed is making a mistake. They’re so tight. I think the Fed has gone crazy.

If any other president in the history of the US would have made this statement, it would have been caused a big stir. After all, the Fed is supposed to be independent. But after almost two years of Donald Trump, we are not surprised anymore by his style and actions. This is his way of communicating.

If you watch the interview, at the moment he says "I think the Fed is making a mistake," in the beginning of his statement, you can actually already see in his body language that he wants to say more.

One of the things that makes him appealing for a lot of people and repulsive for others is that he is not able to withhold what he actually wants to say, in the way that he actually wants to say it, in what some call unpresidential language.

But I think that, no matter what you think of his language, Trump may have a point about the Fed. I think he wanted to send out a sign for the 'independent' Fed not to go too fast. But at the same time, the president may intentionally and unintentionally be one of the major culprits of this fast hike scenario.

Trump is right

It may seem strange that Trump is so outspoken on what the majority of the people probably consider as a rather dull subject: the timing of rate hikes. (If you are reading this, you probably disagree with that majority, just like me). But his passionate tone is of course also because the president has had a tremendous advantage of the ZIRP (zero interest rate policy) as a real estate developer. So it is a subject that goes to his heart.

And although I don't necessarily agree with everything the 45th president of the USA has got to say, I think that Trump is right in his assessment here. There have been 8 hikes since the beginning of 2016.

Now, let there be no doubt about it: the ZIRP was a necessary means to pump life into the economy. And there was also a consensus that ZIRP's time was over and rate hikes were the best thing to do. The economy is alive and kicking again and then you don't need the ZIRP CPR anymore. Unemployment is low and inflation starts to accelerate finally. At that moment you need to slow down the inflation rate by raising the interest rate.

But at the same time, you don't want to choke the patient. The economy has been on CPR and oxygen for a very long time in this case and if rates are raised too fast, then the economy could be slowed down too much, causing a big recession. In that sense, I think Trump is right. Faster and more rate hikes are imprudent right now. The pace should slow down. Not because the stock market fell a bit, but because if investors take down the stock market too much, that itself can cause a recession.

Trump's warning for the Fed

The statement of Trump is actually a warning for the Fed. The Fed is an independent institution and doesn't get any funding from Congress. The Board of Governors is always appointed for 14-year terms, which also creates more independence from any government involvement.

But at the same time, the Fed Chair has to report twice a year to Congress, which performs a check on the realization of the objectives of the Fed: maximized employment and stable prices. In this case, there is no doubt that the Fed has done a great job under the tenure of Janet Yellen, the previous Chair. Trump was also impressed after meeting her and considered a reaffirmation, but then she gave a speech about keeping or even expanding financial regulation, which brought her to the exit.

In the last years, there was a call for more governmental control over the Fed, especially from the financial sector and the banks, who want higher rates to boost their profitability. Donald Trump clearly favors this idea, as you can witness from his quote. He wants to warn the Fed, and especially his appointed chairman Jerome Powell. In theory, the president could fire Jerome Powell. It has been done before: Thomas McCabe was fired by Harry Truman, although officially he retired himself. I think that with this statement, Trump wants to make clear to Jerome Powell that he will not hesitate to interfere if he considers it necessary.

Is Trump himself responsible for the fast hikes?

Trump said not only that the Fed has gone crazy, but also that a correction was due. I think he is afraid, though, that it goes too fast at this pace. The market dropped substantially over the last days. But Trump may be responsible for the fast hikes himself, intentionally and unintentionally.

Let's start with the latter: clearly unintentionally. This is what the market has returned since Trump was elected in a graph that compares it to corporate profits:

As you can see, the corporate profits are up by 8.52%, while the stock market is up by 29%, coming from 36% just before the drop in the last days. So you could say that Trump has injected the market with a high dose of optimism and enthusiasm from the very beginning of his presidency. But that also means, of course, that stock prices and the actual value of companies grew away from each other more and more.

The second reason that Trump may be the instigator of the faster hikes is the fact that he chose to replace Janet Yellen as Chair by Jerome Powell.

Powell has a Republican stamp, unlike Yellen, who has a blue color. Previous presidents reaffirmed the sitting Chair, even if they had the color of the other party, but not Trump. I understand this politically. He said he wanted to get rid of the establishment and of course the Fed Chair is a visible representation of the establishment.

But although politically it was maybe logical to replace Yellen, I don't know if it was the best decision in general. Yellen has proven that she was very cautious to raise, taking a very moderate and slow approach, in order to not damage the economy. But will Powell do the same? There were already some doubts when he was appointed Chairman:

Less certain is where Mr. Powell would lead the Fed if the economy falters. Mr. Powell, a member of the Fed’s board of governors since 2012, has consistently voted with Ms. Yellen to slowly raise interest rates and sell off assets that the Fed bought up in the wake of the severe recession of 2008 and 2009. Colleagues consider him a centrist and pragmatist. But he lacks the deep background in economics of some of his predecessors, and he has expressed skepticism in the past about the unconventional measures that the Fed took after the recession.

So Powell was already known for his skepticism about certain Fed measures, including regulation for financial institutions and the continuation of low rates. If there is one sector, of course, that has been asking again and again to raise the rates, it is the banking sector, from which Powell originates. So it is not that unexpected that Powell raises faster than Yellen might have.

The third reason that Trump may have caused faster rate hikes is the corporate tax cut that the president has installed. This tax cut benefits corporations, but it was debt-funded and maybe too late. The economy had already recovered after the Great Recession, slowly but surely.

Again, politically I understand the tax cuts. They are a signatory Republican move and in that sense, I think Trump wanted to make a statement. But this tax cut came on top of an economy that was already doing very well. A tax cut then is of course a major engine for inflation, which you have to fight with... higher rates.

Will the rate hikes cause a recession?

The result could be that the faster pace of the rate hikes causes the next recession. The 1980 recession was caused by rate hikes and the Big Depression was made worse by rate hikes. There are already quite a few economists who claim that a new recession is in the make to surface sooner than we think. They point at the rate hikes, slowing mortgage applications, the rising oil prices.

We will see what the future brings. There is one certainty in economics: the next recession will always come. But very few can accurately predict when exactly and if they do so, it is mostly by coincidence or by repeating the same message over and over again until they are right.

Conclusion

Rate hikes will always stay a controversial subject: some think they go too fast, others think they go too slow and higher rates should have been implemented years ago.

President Trump found it necessary to warn the Fed not to go too fast and I think that he is right. The economy is doing fine, but there is no exuberant inflation in sight, the rate hikes should be introduced smoothly and slowly. There is no need to rush. On the other hand, I think that Trump himself is part of the reason why the rate hikes go so fast.

